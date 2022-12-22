Read full article on original website
brytfmonline.com
Ball – Diogo Costa nominated for Best Goalkeeper in the World (Porto)
Diogo Costa, 23, holder of FC Porto and the national team, is among the nominees for the Best Goalkeeper 2022 award at the World Award, which is promoted by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS). A total of 25 players were nominated, with the big absentee being...
'With or without the World Cup, he is the best': Andres Iniesta backs Lionel Messi in GOAT debate
With the rest of the globe debating whether Messi's achievements cement him as the greatest footballer, his former Barcelona team-mate Andres Iniesta has had his say.
Soccer-Wolves sign Brazil's Cunha on loan from Atletico
(Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Brazil forward Matheus Cunha on loan from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, both clubs said on Sunday. Cunha will join Wolves from Jan. 1 on a deal which could become a permanent move until 2027 if certain clauses are triggered, Wolves said.
wegotthiscovered.com
Salt Bae: Who is he and why is he banned from the U.S. Open Cup?
Salt Bae, also known as Nusret Gökçe, became a massive social media star in 2017 after a video of him prepping and seasoning a slice of meat went viral. What caught viewers’ attention was his signature moves, which consisted of him folding one of his arms and slowly sprinkling the salt onto the food.
Yardbarker
Ex-AC Milan Coach Fabio Capello: “Inter’s Lautaro Martinez Is A Complete Striker”
Legendary former AC Milan head coach Fabio Capello feels that Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is currently a complete centre-forward. Speaking to Milan-based newspaper Corriere della Sera, via FCInter1908, Capello also stressed how important it is that the Nerazzurri can call upon both Marcelo Brozovic and Hakan Calhanoglu as high-quality holding midfield options.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches Verbal Agreement To Join Al Nassr In Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to join Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.
game-news24.com
Stop crying. Mbappe is the son of Messis. A cheeky response of the Argentines to France has arrived with the most joy
Argentines called France a petition to stop crying to reply to the petition of the French and the requieted request for the repeat of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between the national teams of Argentina and France. According to reports, the South American petition has already been signed by...
Yardbarker
Video – Inter Share Clip Of Robin Gosens’ Backheel Flick From Friendly Win Over Reggina
Inter grabbed a 2-0 win in their friendly match against Serie B side Reggina on Thursday evening. Late goals from strike pair Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku were enough to take the win from the friendly, whilst the team got an important ninety minutes of playing time in their legs as they prepare for the return to Serie A action next month.
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo to Al Nassr: Saudi club hope to land $75 million-a-year signing before transfer window opens
Al Nassr are hopeful that they will secure the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in time for the opening of the January window, sources close the Saudi Arabian club have told CBS Sports. The 37-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated. So far Al...
ledinside.com
ABSEN PUTS ON MATCH-WINNING PERFORMANCE AT FIFA FOOTBALL WORLD CUP
Recognised as the world’s single most viewed and followed sporting event, the FIFA World Cup tops the leader board as the world’s most prestigious sporting tournament. With LED displays playing a central role in the all-important fan experience, the eight stadiums: Al Bayt Stadium and Lusail Stadium (hosts of the opening and final match); Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Janoub and Al Thumama Stadium; as well as the Education City Stadium and Stadium 974, the fans attending and the global live broadcast audience are experiencing the very latest innovations in LED displays for sport.
Wolves complete shock loan for Atletico Madrid and Brazil striker Matheus Cunha as Julen Lopetegui seals first transfer
WOLVES gave their fans a surprise Christmas present by completing the shock signing of Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid. The Brazilian striker, 23, becomes Julen Lopetegui's first transfer since taking over at Molineux. The Premier League club confirmed the deal at 5pm on Christmas Day - announcing their newest addition...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo to join Al Nassr before January
Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to complete a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr before the start of January. Ronaldo has returned to Europe, after his post World Cup break, as Portugal bowed out at the quarter final stage of the 2022 World Cup, and the 37-year-old is currently training with Real Madrid.
BBC
Africa Super League: Can new competition improve club game on continent?
Morocco may well have broken barriers for African football with the country's historic run to the World Cup semi-finals, but the club game on the continent is still lagging well behind the standards in Europe. As such, Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe is hoping the launch of...
SB Nation
Eghbali: Chelsea were ‘not terribly well managed on the football side, sporting side or promotional side’
We’ve heard a fair amount from Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly over the past few months, but more recently, it was fellow co-owner Behdad Eghbali’s turn to speak at a business conference, appearing at SporticoLive’s “Invest in Sports” Summit back in mid-October, as part of the “Expanding International Portfolios” panel.
Yardbarker
Ligue 1: French Press Reveals When Lionel Messi Will Return to PSG
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is now in the rearview mirror, with Lionel Messi and Argentina lifting the trophy and enjoying a vacation that coincides with the holiday and New Year festivities. As a result, many are asking when the 35-year-old will return to the French giants and a recent...
The Copa America titles combined bring their total number of trophies to 42, more than Ronaldo's 34 titles.
Why would Ronaldo fans try to forget the World Cup?. If the 2022 Football World Cup was memorable for Messi, it was no less than a nightmare for Cristiano Ronaldo. Before the event, he had a TV interview aired in which he criticized the management of his club Manchester United.
BBC
World Snooker Tour: Chen Zifan becomes eighth Chinese player to be suspended
Chen Zifan has become the eighth Chinese player to be suspended from the World Snooker Tour. The world number 93 has been sanctioned by the the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) as part of a match-fixing investigation. Chen's suspension takes effect immediately and will remain in place until...
