ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
brytfmonline.com

Ball – Diogo Costa nominated for Best Goalkeeper in the World (Porto)

Diogo Costa, 23, holder of FC Porto and the national team, is among the nominees for the Best Goalkeeper 2022 award at the World Award, which is promoted by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS). A total of 25 players were nominated, with the big absentee being...
Reuters

Soccer-Wolves sign Brazil's Cunha on loan from Atletico

(Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Brazil forward Matheus Cunha on loan from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, both clubs said on Sunday. Cunha will join Wolves from Jan. 1 on a deal which could become a permanent move until 2027 if certain clauses are triggered, Wolves said.
wegotthiscovered.com

Salt Bae: Who is he and why is he banned from the U.S. Open Cup?

Salt Bae, also known as Nusret Gökçe, became a massive social media star in 2017 after a video of him prepping and seasoning a slice of meat went viral. What caught viewers’ attention was his signature moves, which consisted of him folding one of his arms and slowly sprinkling the salt onto the food.
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Ex-AC Milan Coach Fabio Capello: “Inter’s Lautaro Martinez Is A Complete Striker”

Legendary former AC Milan head coach Fabio Capello feels that Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is currently a complete centre-forward. Speaking to Milan-based newspaper Corriere della Sera, via FCInter1908, Capello also stressed how important it is that the Nerazzurri can call upon both Marcelo Brozovic and Hakan Calhanoglu as high-quality holding midfield options.
Yardbarker

Video – Inter Share Clip Of Robin Gosens’ Backheel Flick From Friendly Win Over Reggina

Inter grabbed a 2-0 win in their friendly match against Serie B side Reggina on Thursday evening. Late goals from strike pair Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku were enough to take the win from the friendly, whilst the team got an important ninety minutes of playing time in their legs as they prepare for the return to Serie A action next month.
ledinside.com

ABSEN PUTS ON MATCH-WINNING PERFORMANCE AT FIFA FOOTBALL WORLD CUP

Recognised as the world’s single most viewed and followed sporting event, the FIFA World Cup tops the leader board as the world’s most prestigious sporting tournament. With LED displays playing a central role in the all-important fan experience, the eight stadiums: Al Bayt Stadium and Lusail Stadium (hosts of the opening and final match); Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Janoub and Al Thumama Stadium; as well as the Education City Stadium and Stadium 974, the fans attending and the global live broadcast audience are experiencing the very latest innovations in LED displays for sport.
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo to join Al Nassr before January

Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to complete a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr before the start of January. Ronaldo has returned to Europe, after his post World Cup break, as Portugal bowed out at the quarter final stage of the 2022 World Cup, and the 37-year-old is currently training with Real Madrid.
BBC

Africa Super League: Can new competition improve club game on continent?

Morocco may well have broken barriers for African football with the country's historic run to the World Cup semi-finals, but the club game on the continent is still lagging well behind the standards in Europe. As such, Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe is hoping the launch of...
Yardbarker

Ligue 1: French Press Reveals When Lionel Messi Will Return to PSG

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is now in the rearview mirror, with Lionel Messi and Argentina lifting the trophy and enjoying a vacation that coincides with the holiday and New Year festivities. As a result, many are asking when the 35-year-old will return to the French giants and a recent...
BBC

World Snooker Tour: Chen Zifan becomes eighth Chinese player to be suspended

Chen Zifan has become the eighth Chinese player to be suspended from the World Snooker Tour. The world number 93 has been sanctioned by the the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) as part of a match-fixing investigation. Chen's suspension takes effect immediately and will remain in place until...

Comments / 0

Community Policy