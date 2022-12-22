Recognised as the world’s single most viewed and followed sporting event, the FIFA World Cup tops the leader board as the world’s most prestigious sporting tournament. With LED displays playing a central role in the all-important fan experience, the eight stadiums: Al Bayt Stadium and Lusail Stadium (hosts of the opening and final match); Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Janoub and Al Thumama Stadium; as well as the Education City Stadium and Stadium 974, the fans attending and the global live broadcast audience are experiencing the very latest innovations in LED displays for sport.

1 HOUR AGO