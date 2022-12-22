ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

genie
3d ago

How about she actually talks to the people whom are actually struggling, instead of being a side show with the towns so called leaders and her staff following her around with cameras. Talk to the farmers, ranchers, the elderly that are struggling.

WWEEK

There’s No Room in Portland

The city looks different to everyone. Someone living on 86th and Burnside is definitely seeing a different landscape from someone whose home is nestled in the West Hills. St. Johns looks a lot different than Buckman looks a lot different than Woodstock looks a lot different from Lloyd. We all know that.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Editorial: A year of standing still

As much as we needed solutions, 2022 didn’t provide very many of them. Homicides in Portland surpassed last year’s record weeks ago. The dire shortage of mental health and drug addiction services continues to ripple through our communities, sending people needing treatment to emergency rooms, through the criminal justice system and onto the streets instead. Meanwhile Oregon’s years-long housing crisis shows no sign of abating, with rents climbing and thousands of people camping outside – a testament to how poorly this “crisis” has been met with action.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Oregon House Lawmakers Visit the Facebook Data Center and Talk About the Central Oregon Drought and Water Challenges

Facebook Data Center: As part of a three-day trip to Central and Eastern Oregon, House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) joined House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) for a multi-site tour around Prineville to highlight the region’s growing economic opportunities and discuss ongoing efforts to support local businesses and families impacted drought and water shortages.
PRINEVILLE, OR
Cottage Grove Sentinel

Cottage Grove Cares: Home Share Oregon

December 23 - The Oregon Beliefs and Values Center conducted an online survey of Oregonians from October 1-6, 2020. It revealed 50 percent of residents believe that solving the homeless crisis in Oregon should be the top priority for our elected officials and that our leaders have a responsibility to fix it. Despite the growing severity of homelessness, Oregonians remain optimistic. Fifty-seven percent believe a mix of policies and resources implemented by our elected officials can help solve the epidemic.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Rockslide closes Hwy 18 east of Lincoln City

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — A rockslide has closed Highway 18, two miles east of Lincoln City. The rockslide occurred Saturday near the community of Otis. Currently, the eastbound lane is shut down due to the slide and all traffic is being redirected through the westbound lane. Flaggers will be...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KATU.com

Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Travelers stuck at PDX on Christmas Day as cancellations continue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After multiple days of back-to-back delayed and canceled flights, Christmas Day was no different. Many holiday travelers hoping to spend Christmas at their destination with family and loved ones ended up spending the holiday in line at PDX. The airport was packed with travelers either...
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES

While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
EUGENE, OR
focushillsboro.com

Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object

100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: I-84 remains closed during widespread storm, Friday, Dec. 23

EDITOR’S NOTE: Travel remains challenging in many part of Oregon and Washington. With the holidays and many people wanting to get to family and friends, in and around Tillamook County and the central and southern coast have thawed, but Clatsop County, the Coast Range, the valley and of course the Gorge remain below freezing. Use extreme caution when heading east or north – snow tires, studded tires and chains are required in some areas at this time.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Fair treatment solves Oregon’s defense crisis

I’m a public defense contractor in Harney County. The origins of the public defense crisis can be analogized like this: The Oregon Legislature is the divorced Daddy who owes a big support bill to his Public Defense Services Commission Mommy and the lawyer kids he’s never cared about. Daddy is way behind on his payments and visitation time. Now Daddy’s shocked when the consequences of his years of neglect come back to bite him on the butt, (“Multnomah County public defender shortage leads to criminal cases dropped for alleged child beater, robbers, DUII drivers,” Dec. 4).
OREGON STATE

