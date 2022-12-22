Read full article on original website
genie
3d ago
How about she actually talks to the people whom are actually struggling, instead of being a side show with the towns so called leaders and her staff following her around with cameras. Talk to the farmers, ranchers, the elderly that are struggling.
Reply
5
Related
WWEEK
There’s No Room in Portland
The city looks different to everyone. Someone living on 86th and Burnside is definitely seeing a different landscape from someone whose home is nestled in the West Hills. St. Johns looks a lot different than Buckman looks a lot different than Woodstock looks a lot different from Lloyd. We all know that.
spokanepublicradio.org
Lighting the way for 150 years: Oregon coast lighthouse prepares for sesquicentennial
The stewards of Oregon's tallest lighthouse are sprucing up the popular landmark on Oregon's central coast for its 150th anniversary in 2023. The 93-foot tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse was completed in 1872, but the lamp on top wasn't lit until the following year because of a 19th century version of, get this, supply chain problems.
Editorial: A year of standing still
As much as we needed solutions, 2022 didn’t provide very many of them. Homicides in Portland surpassed last year’s record weeks ago. The dire shortage of mental health and drug addiction services continues to ripple through our communities, sending people needing treatment to emergency rooms, through the criminal justice system and onto the streets instead. Meanwhile Oregon’s years-long housing crisis shows no sign of abating, with rents climbing and thousands of people camping outside – a testament to how poorly this “crisis” has been met with action.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon House Lawmakers Visit the Facebook Data Center and Talk About the Central Oregon Drought and Water Challenges
Facebook Data Center: As part of a three-day trip to Central and Eastern Oregon, House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) joined House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) for a multi-site tour around Prineville to highlight the region’s growing economic opportunities and discuss ongoing efforts to support local businesses and families impacted drought and water shortages.
nbc16.com
Mystery 'booms' heard in McMinnville and surrounding towns, officials have no explanation
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Several KATU viewers have told us that they have heard several loud booms around the McMinnville area over the last couple of days. Videos submitted to KATU show the loud noises being picked up by doorbell and house cameras around the area. KATU News reached out...
opb.org
A 200-mile trail loop connecting Columbia Gorge communities slowly takes shape
The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area is the largest scenic area in the U.S., covering more than 80 miles of forest, hills and bluffs in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Its original management plan included the ambitious goal of creating a network of trails to wrap around the entire gorge....
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Cottage Grove Cares: Home Share Oregon
December 23 - The Oregon Beliefs and Values Center conducted an online survey of Oregonians from October 1-6, 2020. It revealed 50 percent of residents believe that solving the homeless crisis in Oregon should be the top priority for our elected officials and that our leaders have a responsibility to fix it. Despite the growing severity of homelessness, Oregonians remain optimistic. Fifty-seven percent believe a mix of policies and resources implemented by our elected officials can help solve the epidemic.
I-84 remains closed in Oregon’s Columbia gorge after ice storm; ODOT urges caution elsewhere
Update: I-84 reopens between Troutdale and Hood River after lengthy ice closure. Interstate 84 remained closed midday Saturday in the Columbia River Gorge east of Portland, choked by a thick layer of snow and continuing freezing rain. The freeway has been closed since Thursday between Troutdale and Hood River. Kacey...
nbc16.com
Rockslide closes Hwy 18 east of Lincoln City
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — A rockslide has closed Highway 18, two miles east of Lincoln City. The rockslide occurred Saturday near the community of Otis. Currently, the eastbound lane is shut down due to the slide and all traffic is being redirected through the westbound lane. Flaggers will be...
KATU.com
Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
nbc16.com
Travelers stuck at PDX on Christmas Day as cancellations continue
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After multiple days of back-to-back delayed and canceled flights, Christmas Day was no different. Many holiday travelers hoping to spend Christmas at their destination with family and loved ones ended up spending the holiday in line at PDX. The airport was packed with travelers either...
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES
While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
Gifts intended for Portland homeless community stolen from car
A car full of gifts meant to be handed out to Portland's houseless community were stolen on Saturday before they were to be delivered.
Suspect in Powell Butte Park homicide arrested in Southern Oregon
After a nationwide search, a man suspected of murdering his girlfriend was arrested Friday, authorities say.
Where to Whale Watch in Depoe Bay
Depoe Bay: The Best Place in Oregon to Whale Watch. Have you ever wondered where the best place to whale watch is? Maybe you are like most locals who wait anxiously to receive that text message saying where the Orcas are today?
KEPR
Firefighters get creative to help patient to waiting ambulance in winter storm
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Firefighters in Oregon had to improvise Friday when an ambulance could not drive up an icy hill to help someone in need of care. According to the union representing the firefighters, an ambulance was unable to get up a hill amid Friday’s ice storm that swept Western Oregon.
focushillsboro.com
Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object
100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: I-84 remains closed during widespread storm, Friday, Dec. 23
EDITOR’S NOTE: Travel remains challenging in many part of Oregon and Washington. With the holidays and many people wanting to get to family and friends, in and around Tillamook County and the central and southern coast have thawed, but Clatsop County, the Coast Range, the valley and of course the Gorge remain below freezing. Use extreme caution when heading east or north – snow tires, studded tires and chains are required in some areas at this time.
kptv.com
GALLERY: FOX 12 viewer photos & videos of icy Oregon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - You’ve been sending us thousands of pictures of scenes around the state during this winter storm. Browse the submissions and add your own in the gallery below:
Readers respond: Fair treatment solves Oregon’s defense crisis
I’m a public defense contractor in Harney County. The origins of the public defense crisis can be analogized like this: The Oregon Legislature is the divorced Daddy who owes a big support bill to his Public Defense Services Commission Mommy and the lawyer kids he’s never cared about. Daddy is way behind on his payments and visitation time. Now Daddy’s shocked when the consequences of his years of neglect come back to bite him on the butt, (“Multnomah County public defender shortage leads to criminal cases dropped for alleged child beater, robbers, DUII drivers,” Dec. 4).
Comments / 8