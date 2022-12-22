Read full article on original website
Seeen Plc Says Fundraising Raises About £2.6 Mln
* SEEEN PLC - FUNDRAISING HAS RAISED TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY £2.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Mobi724 Global Announces Partial Escrow Closing Of Equity Private Placement Financing
* MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PARTIAL ESCROW CLOSING OF EQUITY PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING AND FINAL CLOSING OF A DEBENTURE PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING IN THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $916,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
My Eg Services Proposes To Distribute 84 Million Ordinary Shares In Agmo Holdings
* PROPOSES TO DISTRIBUTE 84 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN AGMO HOLDINGS TO ENTITLED SHAREHOLDERS OF CO. * DISTRIBUTION IN 2 SEPARATE TRANCHES BY WAY OF A DIVIDEND-IN-SPECIE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Italian Wine Brands Shareholder Gruppo Pizzolo Reduces Ownership Under 15% Threshold
* SHAREHOLDER PIZZOLO REDUCES OWNERSHIP UNDER 15% THRESHOLD, NOW HOLDS 14.8% OF SHARES Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
Panthera Resources Posts H1 Loss Per Share 0.01 USD
* PANTHERA RESOURCES PLC H1 LOSS PER SHARE 0.01 USD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Expertai Says No Ordinary Shares Subscribed At Ends Auction On Unexercised Capital Hike Option Rights
* NO NEW ORDINARY SHARES HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED AT END OF AUCTION ON UNEXERCISED CAPITAL HIKE OPTION RIGHTS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gdansk Newsroom)
BOD Of Lucky Games Proposes Directed Share Issue Of About SEK 30.75 Mln
* BOD OF LUCKY GAMES PROPOSES DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF UP TO ABOUT SEK 30.75 MILLION. * DIRECTED CASH ISSUE OF A MAXIMUM OF 46,732,522 SHARES TO NCTK HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. * SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 0.658 PER SHARE. * TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE TO AMORTIZE PARTS OF...
Searchlight Pharma To Acquire Miravo Healthcare
* MIRAVO HEALTHCARE™ ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY SEARCHLIGHT PHARMA INC. * NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS INC- AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO AFTER A THOROUGH REVIEW OF ALL ALTERNATIVES BY MIRAVO BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO AFTER A THOROUGH REVIEW OF ALL ALTERNATIVES BY...
Insider QA May Mobility
In this image provided by Telemetry Agency, Kathy Winter poses for a photo. For more than a decade, Winter has been working to get autonomous vehicles on the road, first at auto supplier Delphi and then as general manager of Intel's autonomous transportation unit. In 2022, she has been named chief operating officer of May Mobility, a 5-year-old autonomous vehicle startup. (Telemetry Agency via AP)
