DeSoto Times Today
First medical cannabis dispensary opens in Hernando
Brier Brummett watched her father wither away with Alzheimer's. Doctors would prescribe traditional medicine to treat him, but nothing seemed to help with the symptoms. One day someone gave him a brownie infused with cannabis, she noticed a difference in her father within a few minutes. “He was better and...
wtva.com
Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
Jackson Free Press
Activists Warn Against 'World's Largest Pellet Mill' in Mississippi
LUCEDALE, Miss.—At age 82, Coe Alice Sturgis had never attended a public hearing, nor had she taken part in any environmental activism. Last week, though, the lifelong Lucedale resident testified before her community against plans to build a new wood pellet mill not far from her home in George County.
Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in DeSoto Co.
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in DeSoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
impact601.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Mississippi using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Woman dies in fire at Marshall County home, authorities say
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A woman who reportedly died Monday morning after a fire at a home in Marshall County has been identified as a 22-year-old, authorities said. Authorities said that the fire happened at a home on the 300 block of Mount Olive Road. Marshall County Coroner James...
Southaven man missing, said to be visiting friends
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police need your help locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18. Theotis Washington left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis. Police say he was supposed to be working in Memphis and staying at a friends’ house during the week. When Washington didn’t […]
WDAM-TV
Miss. lawmakers accused of gerrymandering; lawsuit filed asking district maps be redrawn
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lawmakers in the Magnolia State are being accused of gerrymandering. A lawsuit filed this week by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on behalf of Mississippi’s Chapter of the NAACP, challenges the state’s legislative district maps. African Americans make up roughly 38-percent of the...
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, December 23
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting...
Regional power supplier nearing critical stage
The Tennessee Valley Authority is sounding the alarm on power consumption for all customers. What began as 30-minute rolling outages advanced to 15 or 20-minute rolling blackouts Saturday morning. The TVA provides power for dozens of municipal, county, and other power providers in several states, including Mississippi. Statewide power outages had decreased Friday, but the number climbed back to nearly 20,000 outages Saturday morning. Oktibbeha County is reporting nearly one-third of its customers without power, approaching 5,100 customers. Not all statewide outages are due to the TVA blackouts.
Mississippians asked to reduce natural gas use
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with CenterPoint Energy are encouraging to Mississippians to conserve their natural gas amid freezing temperatures. Company leaders said they’re experiencing record natural gas usage as the arctic cold front impacts the state. “In order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” said Bo […]
Mississippi Highways: Some roads remain icy
People traveling in northern Mississippi may find some dangerous conditions, especially on elevated roads and bridges. Ice has been reported by the Mississippi Department of Transportation on highways in Alcorn, DeSoto, Marshall, Panola, and Quitman counties along I-22, I-55, I-269, and other state and federal routes. The major highways are open at reduced speeds, but some smaller roads remain dangerous for any travel.
WBBJ
Family pleas for help in search for missing woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee. Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top. Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her...
Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers
Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour. While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.
Ex-CEO gets later trial over millions in grain company fraud
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) – A federal trial has been delayed until May for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture of tens of millions of dollars. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of Express […]
WDAM-TV
32 graduate from Class 2022-04 of Southern Regional Public Safety Institute
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly three dozen new certified police officers are ready to hit the streets in Mississippi. Thirty-two cadets graduated Thursday as the latest class of the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute at Camp Shelby. The group spent 11 weeks at the academy, taking part in various...
southarkansassun.com
$500 rebate checks plan by Lt. Governor Hosemann: A huge news for Mississippi taxpayers!
Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has announced policy priorities for the 2023 legislative session in Mississippi, including providing rebate checks of up to $500 to taxpayers, increasing education spending, pushing for year-round schooling and pre-K programs, and addressing the state’s health care crisis, based on the published report by Clarion Ledger on December 21,2022.
Mississippi Skies: Dangerous temps settle across the state
Although we’ve had some fun with falling iguanas and chances for snow over the past few days, there is no joking about today’s weather. Hypothermia is a real threat to people and animals today and the next few days. If you’re finishing up Christmas shopping, traveling, or outside for any amount of time, be sure you have on several layers of warm clothing, gloves, and anything else necessary. Animals should be inside a home or warm shelter. If they’re outside, be certain you check their water often so it doesn’t freeze. Parts of our state won’t go above freezing until Christmas Day.
This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.
One Mississippi hospital is ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation when to comes to surgical care for patients. King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state for Patient Safety for Overall Surgical Care and General Surgery. The CareChex ranking — based on a comprehensive quality scoring system comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals — also ranked KDMC in the top 10 percent in the nation.
