Although we’ve had some fun with falling iguanas and chances for snow over the past few days, there is no joking about today’s weather. Hypothermia is a real threat to people and animals today and the next few days. If you’re finishing up Christmas shopping, traveling, or outside for any amount of time, be sure you have on several layers of warm clothing, gloves, and anything else necessary. Animals should be inside a home or warm shelter. If they’re outside, be certain you check their water often so it doesn’t freeze. Parts of our state won’t go above freezing until Christmas Day.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO