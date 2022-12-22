ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
DeSoto Times Today

First medical cannabis dispensary opens in Hernando

Brier Brummett watched her father wither away with Alzheimer's. Doctors would prescribe traditional medicine to treat him, but nothing seemed to help with the symptoms. One day someone gave him a brownie infused with cannabis, she noticed a difference in her father within a few minutes. “He was better and...
HERNANDO, MS
wtva.com

Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Activists Warn Against 'World's Largest Pellet Mill' in Mississippi

LUCEDALE, Miss.—At age 82, Coe Alice Sturgis had never attended a public hearing, nor had she taken part in any environmental activism. Last week, though, the lifelong Lucedale resident testified before her community against plans to build a new wood pellet mill not far from her home in George County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in DeSoto Co.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in DeSoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Southaven man missing, said to be visiting friends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police need your help locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18. Theotis Washington left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis. Police say he was supposed to be working in Memphis and staying at a friends’ house during the week. When Washington didn’t […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Friday, December 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Regional power supplier nearing critical stage

The Tennessee Valley Authority is sounding the alarm on power consumption for all customers. What began as 30-minute rolling outages advanced to 15 or 20-minute rolling blackouts Saturday morning. The TVA provides power for dozens of municipal, county, and other power providers in several states, including Mississippi. Statewide power outages had decreased Friday, but the number climbed back to nearly 20,000 outages Saturday morning. Oktibbeha County is reporting nearly one-third of its customers without power, approaching 5,100 customers. Not all statewide outages are due to the TVA blackouts.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippians asked to reduce natural gas use

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with CenterPoint Energy are encouraging to Mississippians to conserve their natural gas amid freezing temperatures. Company leaders said they’re experiencing record natural gas usage as the arctic cold front impacts the state. “In order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” said Bo […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Highways: Some roads remain icy

People traveling in northern Mississippi may find some dangerous conditions, especially on elevated roads and bridges. Ice has been reported by the Mississippi Department of Transportation on highways in Alcorn, DeSoto, Marshall, Panola, and Quitman counties along I-22, I-55, I-269, and other state and federal routes. The major highways are open at reduced speeds, but some smaller roads remain dangerous for any travel.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WBBJ

Family pleas for help in search for missing woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee. Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top. Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her...
JACKSON, TN
WJTV 12

Ex-CEO gets later trial over millions in grain company fraud

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) – A federal trial has been delayed until May for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture of tens of millions of dollars. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of Express […]
GREENWOOD, MS
southarkansassun.com

$500 rebate checks plan by Lt. Governor Hosemann: A huge news for Mississippi taxpayers!

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has announced policy priorities for the 2023 legislative session in Mississippi, including providing rebate checks of up to $500 to taxpayers, increasing education spending, pushing for year-round schooling and pre-K programs, and addressing the state’s health care crisis, based on the published report by Clarion Ledger on December 21,2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Dangerous temps settle across the state

Although we’ve had some fun with falling iguanas and chances for snow over the past few days, there is no joking about today’s weather. Hypothermia is a real threat to people and animals today and the next few days. If you’re finishing up Christmas shopping, traveling, or outside for any amount of time, be sure you have on several layers of warm clothing, gloves, and anything else necessary. Animals should be inside a home or warm shelter. If they’re outside, be certain you check their water often so it doesn’t freeze. Parts of our state won’t go above freezing until Christmas Day.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.

One Mississippi hospital is ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation when to comes to surgical care for patients. King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state for Patient Safety for Overall Surgical Care and General Surgery. The CareChex ranking — based on a comprehensive quality scoring system comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals — also ranked KDMC in the top 10 percent in the nation.
BROOKHAVEN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy