Is your car ready for winter weather? Here are the essentials you need to pack

By Jeremy Wall
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the weather getting colder and more people traveling on the road for the holidays, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management is recommending people have emergency kits in their cars.

According to Jason Elmore with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, it’s never too early to put together an emergency kit with the basic items including jumper cables, a first aid kit, a flashlight and wipes.

Anyone planning a car trip in potentially freezing conditions should pack the necessities in an emergency kit for their car.
“The most important thing is safety. When you’re out traveling on the roadways, a lot of times, I think we take it for granted, we travel every day, we go back and forth to work or to the grocery store and nothing happens,” Elmore said. “However, there are going to be times when you go out and maybe you’re involved in a vehicle crash or maybe your car does break down, or maybe you’re stuck in traffic.”

Elmore said that your kit should have more than the essentials.

“Also have your normal car things if your vehicle breaks down, road flares or reflectors, things like that so people can see you on the side of the roadway,” Elmore said.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management also recommends having snacks, water, a blanket, and an extra pair of clothes in your kit just in case your body temperature changes.

