WJHG-TV
DeFuniak Springs decked-out for Christmas
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are falling, families are gathering, and a sea of lights is glistening across Lake DeFuniak. Every December, the City of DeFuniak Springs flips the switch on its crown jewel event. Its Christmas Reflections light display has lit up the perimeter of Lake Defuniak in Chipley Park since the late 1990s. Each year, the event grows bigger and better, drawing thousands of visitors.
WEAR
Willingham Seafood Company in Valparaiso mourns the loss of business from fire
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A business in Valparaiso is at a total loss Saturday morning after a fire broke out at the company's building. The fire happened at the Willingham Seafood Company located on 195 N John Sims Pkwy. According to the company, multiple fire departments and police officers in...
getthecoast.com
Fundraiser launched to help Bonefish Grill employees in Destin following restaurant fire
On Monday morning, Destin Fire Control District, along with multiple other departments, responded to a kitchen fire at Bonefish Grill on Emerald Coast Pkwy in Destin. According to the report from Destin Fire, the fire started in the kitchen and pushed into the attic space. Early-arriving crews were able to put an aggressive stop to the fire before it extended into neighboring businesses.
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven Body Found
Multiple crews are on the scene of a rapidly growing fire that is engulfing multiple homes in South Walton County. Last minute Christmas shopping at the Panama City Farmers Market. Updated: 11 hours ago. Shopping for last-minute gifts at your local farmers market. Deck the halls with NewsChannel 7 Today.
Atmore Advance
Some 3,000 were without power this morning
Approximately 3,000 customers were without power in the Atmore area this morning, according to officials. Alabama Power External Affairs Manager Beth Thomas said at about 6 a.m. this morning, the company experienced an equipment failure in the area. Thomas said service was restored to most customers by 10 a.m. Thomas...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola motorcyclist dies in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Friday morning in a crash in Escambia County, Fla. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Pensacola man was heading north on Mobile Highway near Edison Drive when a vehicle driven by an 82-year-old California woman made an illegal U-turn, causing the crash, according to investigators.
WEAR
3 people dead, 2 critically injured after crash Christmas morning in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash in Escambia County has claimed the lives of three people and left two others in critical condition Sunday morning. The accident took place around 12:20 a.m. on Gulf Beach Highway near west Sunset Avenue. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 20-year-old man was traveling...
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue responds to fire at Brent Lane Burger King
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at the Brentwood Shopping Center Mall Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to the Burger King on 15 Brent Lane around 9 a.m. after a smoke alarm was set off. According to firefighters, the building was evacuated while...
Walton County firefighters battle flames at a house
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton county fire crews battled flames at a house tonight. A family returned to their home in Mossy Head to smoke and flames coming from their roof. Officials said around 5 p.m. they rushed to the scene to keep the fire from spreading outside the living room area. Investigators said […]
Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
Gov. DeSantis appoints three to Mid-Bay Bridge Authority
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The main thoroughfare between Niceville and Destin will remain under similar management for the upcoming year. Gov. DeSantis appointed three people to the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority board on Dec. 21. “Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dewey “Parker” Destin and the reappointment of James Neilson Jr. and Kim Wintner to the Mid-Bay […]
Here are a few places to find a free meal around the holidays in Mobile
As Christmas approaches, people may be feeling the financial crunch of a big holiday meal and buying gifts for family members. In fact, the problem with food insecurity in coastal Alabama is widespread: according to the Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank, 65,000 people in Mobile County struggled with food insecurity in 2020, and 27,000 in Baldwin County.
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week
Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
WEAR
Santa Rosa County deputies investigating shooting near Publix in Navarre
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Navarre Thursday morning. According to the sheriff's office, there were reports of shots being fired out of a vehicle near a Publix on Highway 98, just before Highway 87 around 8 a.m. The sheriff's...
Convicted Pensacola felon turns himself in after high-speed vehicle chase, shooting in Santa Rosa Co.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit and shooting in a Navarre Publix parking lot turned himself into the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night. Grayson Zachary Eagan, 29, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, trafficking amphetamine […]
WEAR
30-year-old Pensacola man dies after crash on Mobile Highway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Escambia County early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of Mobile Highway and Edison Drive at approximately 1:58 a.m. According to FHP, an 82-year-old woman from California was attempting to make a...
WEAR
Officials: 1 person transported to hospital after crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Escambia County Saturday morning. The accident took place around 11:20 a.m. on W Hayes St. and N Q St. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was initially reported with entrapment after two vehicles collided...
Escambia Co. THC store burglarized 2 times on Tuesday, ECSO searching for suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who has burglarized Legal Leaf, a THC store in Pensacola. On Dec. 20, ECSO said the suspect burglarized Legal Leaf located on North Navy Blvd. They said the suspect is responsible for two burglaries that occurred on the same night […]
WEAR
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on Highway 90 in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Highway 90 is back open following a crash in Walton County Thursday night. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Highway 90 in Mossy Head is shut down after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night. The crash took place at around 6:20 p.m. on Highway 90 and Hinote Road. Florida...
THC business burglarized five times in past two months
A local business owner is running out of options to stop burglars after his store was broken into five times in the past two months.
