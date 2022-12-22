ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

WJHG-TV

DeFuniak Springs decked-out for Christmas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are falling, families are gathering, and a sea of lights is glistening across Lake DeFuniak. Every December, the City of DeFuniak Springs flips the switch on its crown jewel event. Its Christmas Reflections light display has lit up the perimeter of Lake Defuniak in Chipley Park since the late 1990s. Each year, the event grows bigger and better, drawing thousands of visitors.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
getthecoast.com

Fundraiser launched to help Bonefish Grill employees in Destin following restaurant fire

On Monday morning, Destin Fire Control District, along with multiple other departments, responded to a kitchen fire at Bonefish Grill on Emerald Coast Pkwy in Destin. According to the report from Destin Fire, the fire started in the kitchen and pushed into the attic space. Early-arriving crews were able to put an aggressive stop to the fire before it extended into neighboring businesses.
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven Body Found

Multiple crews are on the scene of a rapidly growing fire that is engulfing multiple homes in South Walton County. Last minute Christmas shopping at the Panama City Farmers Market. Updated: 11 hours ago. Shopping for last-minute gifts at your local farmers market. Deck the halls with NewsChannel 7 Today.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
Atmore Advance

Some 3,000 were without power this morning

Approximately 3,000 customers were without power in the Atmore area this morning, according to officials. Alabama Power External Affairs Manager Beth Thomas said at about 6 a.m. this morning, the company experienced an equipment failure in the area. Thomas said service was restored to most customers by 10 a.m. Thomas...
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola motorcyclist dies in crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Friday morning in a crash in Escambia County, Fla. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Pensacola man was heading north on Mobile Highway near Edison Drive when a vehicle driven by an 82-year-old California woman made an illegal U-turn, causing the crash, according to investigators.
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Walton County firefighters battle flames at a house

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton county fire crews battled flames at a house tonight. A family returned to their home in Mossy Head to smoke and flames coming from their roof. Officials said around 5 p.m. they rushed to the scene to keep the fire from spreading outside the living room area. Investigators said […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Gov. DeSantis appoints three to Mid-Bay Bridge Authority

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The main thoroughfare between Niceville and Destin will remain under similar management for the upcoming year. Gov. DeSantis appointed three people to the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority board on Dec. 21. “Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dewey “Parker” Destin and the reappointment of James Neilson Jr. and Kim Wintner to the Mid-Bay […]
NICEVILLE, FL
AL.com

Here are a few places to find a free meal around the holidays in Mobile

As Christmas approaches, people may be feeling the financial crunch of a big holiday meal and buying gifts for family members. In fact, the problem with food insecurity in coastal Alabama is widespread: according to the Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank, 65,000 people in Mobile County struggled with food insecurity in 2020, and 27,000 in Baldwin County.
MOBILE, AL
Uncovering Florida

Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week

Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Convicted Pensacola felon turns himself in after high-speed vehicle chase, shooting in Santa Rosa Co.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit and shooting in a Navarre Publix parking lot turned himself into the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night. Grayson Zachary Eagan, 29, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, trafficking amphetamine […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

30-year-old Pensacola man dies after crash on Mobile Highway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Escambia County early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of Mobile Highway and Edison Drive at approximately 1:58 a.m. According to FHP, an 82-year-old woman from California was attempting to make a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

