KRGV
Weslaco resident worries of extended outages as she cares for son with disablity
AEP has reported that the electric grid is holding up, but there are still a few residents across the Rio Grande Valley that are without power. As of air time, 1,600 residents were without power, but AEP spokesperson Larry Jones says those outages are not due to grid failures, but simply Mother Nature.
KRGV
McAllen Holiday Parade to reair on Sunday
A shortened version of the McAllen Holiday Parade will air this Sunday for those that missed out. The parade previously occurred on Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents can watch the event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Somos el Valle - Digital Channel 5.3 - cable channel 1241. Viewers can...
KRGV
Police advise to properly dispose of trash after Christmas
It is Christmas Day, some people may have already opened gifts Saturday night, while most waited for Sunday. “It's trash, I mean, I usually just leave it outside. All the gifts I mean, I have no use for the box. I just leave it outside, and hopefully they pick it up on time,” Valley resident Angel Gurrola said.
KRGV
Brownsville non-profits focused on helping homeless get out of cold
An organization in Brownsville is hoping to get some people into warmer temperatures. Jewell Kimbrough has been getting help from the Good Neighbor Settlement House from more than a week now. "Without Good Neighbor, we would have nothing." Kimbrough said. The non-profit has been offering necessities such as food, showers...
Brownsville PD saves Christmas and ‘captured’ the Grinch
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a week-long pursuit, the Brownsville Police Department has “arrested” the Grinch, just in time to save Christmas. Brownsville PD has been updating the public throughout the week on sightings of the Grinch across the city. The annual holiday pursuit of the Christmas thief has become a tradition in the department […]
Photos: Freeze frames of the Christmas arctic blast in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There might not be any snow this Christmas weekend. But winter blasted its way across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing freezing temperatures to South Texas. Outside the ValleyCentral headquarters, ice formed on the station’s water fountain. Wind howled and power flickered in part of the Valley overnight and Friday. Now, we […]
Multiple customers experiencing power outages across Valley
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Customers across the Rio Grande Valley are experiencing power outages. In Brownsville, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board experienced six overnight outages impacting about 1,654 customers and over 200 this morning. An updated report from BPUB stated the board had two outages affecting about 272 customers Friday morning. BPUB has restored 267 […]
kurv.com
Cameron County Sheriff Unveils Special Needs Sticker
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is working with area families to make sure law enforcement is aware when they interact with children or adults that have special needs. The Sheriff’s Office unveiled a special sticker earlier this week meant to alert deputies and other law enforcement that someone with special needs may be inside a vehicle. The sheriff says the decals could help minimize conflict when officers come into contact with those families.
KRGV
Cold weather impacting holiday travel
Friday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, but the winter weather is already affecting air travel throughout the country. More than 3,000 domestic flights were cancelled as of early Friday morning, and that number is only expected to go up throughout the day.
KRGV
PVAS reminds pets owners to keep pets warm
Palm Valley Animal Society wants to remind pet owners to keep their pets warm during freezing temperatures. Director of PVAS, Faith Wright says at the shelter, they are loading up on dog sweaters, tarps, and propane heaters, all in an effort to keep their dogs who are in outdoor kennels warm.
KRGV
School district cancels classes as Valley temperatures to plunge
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least one school district in the Rio Grande Valley has canceled classes this week as temperatures are expected to drop ahead of Christmas weekend. Edcouch-Elsa Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District announced it will be canceling classes for students Friday due to inclement weather. In a statement released by the […]
Harlingen High School placed on ‘secure’ following medical emergency
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen High School has been placed on “Secure Action” due to a medical emergency. Harlingen High School was placed in “secure” Wednesday morning, a notice sent to parents from Harlingen CISD stated. According to the notice, during “secure” all doors are locked and no one is allowed to enter or leave […]
KRGV
McAllen PD: Duo tried to steal flan, jeans and more at Walmart with fake price tags
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested for attempting to swap out barcodes at a Walmart. Eliud Chavez and Juan Carlos Hernandez were both charged with fraud/destroy/rem/conceal price tag=$100<$750, Hidalgo County Jail Records indicate. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated the two men were spotted switching out barcodes at a McAllen Walmart. Loss […]
KRGV
Certain saltwater fishing area temporarily closed in Cameron County
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has temporarily closed saltwater fishing in certain areas of Cameron County. The closure is already in effect, and no word on exactly when it will end. The reason for the closure is that hard freezing causes fish to go to deeper areas, making them...
Sheriff identifies Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco homeowner shot by deputies has died, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check that turned into a fatal shooting, deputies said. According to HCSO, on Friday around 3:30 p.m. deputies arrived at the 7000 block of Mile 3 1/2 […]
megadoctornews.com
Family, Farm, Pharmacy, & Physicians
EDINBURG, Texas – Deep in the heart of Weslaco, Texas – near grassy fields and family farms, nestled on a corner lot – is the place where the four Sander doctors grew up. “We were not particularly different from any other kids in the Valley,” said Dr....
KRGV
Sheriff: Texas teen breaks into ex’s house with gun, fights guy she is dating
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house and fighting the man she is dating.
