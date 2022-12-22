Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FLKiki AlbaBradenton, FL
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
5 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
Longboat Observer
The top 10 moments of the Sarasota sports season
Every year, it seems like the sports happenings and accomplishments of the previous year cannot be topped. Every year, that is proven wrong. 2022 was no different. It was 12 months of team and individual accomplishments. It was a year of athletes going above and beyond what they had previously done — and a year of athletes being recognized at the state level for doing so.
ralphiereport.com
USF WR Jimmy Horn Jr. transfers to Colorado
Coach Prime strikes again with a Christmas gift. South Florida WR Jimmy Horn Jr. announced he’s transferring to Colorado on Sunday after considering Penn State and Texas A&M. The first-team All-AAC receiver had 37 catches for 551 yards and five total touchdowns in 2022. He also averaged 29.9 yards...
Woman with ‘significant’ head injury, road rash found along I-275 in Tampa
A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was found with serious injuries along I-275 in Tampa on Sunday.
Florida freeze may impact home landscaping
Across the Tampa Bay region, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing over Christmas weekend.
fox13news.com
Strangers road trip from Tampa to Cleveland after canceled flight, TikTok's go viral
TAMPA, Fla. - Winter weather is canceling and delaying flights all across the country, but a group headed to Ohio was determined to get there for Christmas – no matter what it took. Thursday, their flight from Tampa to Cleveland got canceled, so four strangers teamed up, rented a...
FHP: Woman found on highway with serious injuries
TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was found laying unresponsive early Christmas morning on the outside shoulder of Interstate 275, south of Dale Mabry Highway, according to a news release. Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement that an FDOT Road Ranger found the woman just after 7 a.m. Authorities...
Longboat Observer
Family traditions brighten holiday season in East County
It's like a present we receive each Christmas, and the holiday just isn't the same without it. It's a Christmas tradition. Whether it's a type of food, a pretty ornament, a game we play, a touch football game on the lawn or a stroll around the neighborhood to sing carols, many of us have that special something that gets our family stamp.
Blake High grad is part of 'Hamilton' tour opening in Tampa this month
The show runs at Straz Center Dec. 28-Jan 22.
Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FL
Pizza with Tomato and BasilPhoto byPhoto by Vitalii Chernopyskyi on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Facebook.com, https://dannyspizzaflorida.com/and https://bellamiapizzafl.com/ .
Mysuncoast.com
Santa is Taking the Frigid Temperatures back to the North, as a Warming Trend Kicks Off
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoasters received a chilly Christmas gift from mother nature by waking up to some freezing temperatures. A slightly warmer morning is on the rise Monday, as temperatures land in the upper 30′s by day break. After the sun rises temperatures will climb to the 40s, but the wind chill keeps it feeling frigid through mid morning. Expect a high in the 50′s by late afternoon. Monday skies will show a mix of clouds and sunshine.
‘A blessing’: Homeless Tampa Bay families get a Christmas to remember
The Weeks family spent their morning opening up presents under the Christmas tree
FedEx Tractor-Trailer Crash Closed Portion Of I-275 In Florida Saturday
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – An early morning crash involving a FedEx tractor-trailer closed a portion of I-275 in Pinellas County on Saturday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a FedEx Tractor Double-Trailer Combination was traveling southbound on I-275 along the exit ramp leading to SR-686. While
usf.edu
Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents
More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Brunches In Tampa | 7 Must-Try Tampa Brunch Restaurants
The dynamic city of Tampa is a study in contradictions. It is vibrant, yet laid back, bound to its extraordinary past, yet undeniably modern. Tampa draws you in with its rich history, a wide range of activities, and outstanding food scene. So, after sleeping in following a fun-filled day of...
‘NO WORDS’: Florida gopher tortoise found with airbrushed shell
A Florida animal sanctuary is reminding residents and tourists to stop painting the shells of turtles and gopher tortoises.
mynews13.com
Lakeland responds to record-number drivers with multi-million dollar plan
TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County was named one of the fastest growing areas in the nation and that’s come with a record amount of consistent traffic. The residents who were already living in these communities say the traffic is a big issue. “This area over here in Dixieland...
Woman wins $1M from scratch-off after trip to Manatee County Publix
A woman won $1 million from a scratch-off after a trip to a Manatee County Publix, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History
Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
Traffic signal knocked to the ground in Tampa following crash, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic signals at one South Tampa intersection were knocked to the ground after a TECO pole was hit during a car crash, Tampa police said. The early morning crash happened at the intersection of S. Manhattan Avenue and W. San Jose Street near Henderson Boulevard in Tampa. Minor injuries were reported from the crash, officers said. No other details about the crash, including how many drivers were involved or how the crash happened, were released.
Comments / 1