Bradenton, FL

Longboat Observer

The top 10 moments of the Sarasota sports season

Every year, it seems like the sports happenings and accomplishments of the previous year cannot be topped. Every year, that is proven wrong. 2022 was no different. It was 12 months of team and individual accomplishments. It was a year of athletes going above and beyond what they had previously done — and a year of athletes being recognized at the state level for doing so.
SARASOTA, FL
ralphiereport.com

USF WR Jimmy Horn Jr. transfers to Colorado

Coach Prime strikes again with a Christmas gift. South Florida WR Jimmy Horn Jr. announced he’s transferring to Colorado on Sunday after considering Penn State and Texas A&M. The first-team All-AAC receiver had 37 catches for 551 yards and five total touchdowns in 2022. He also averaged 29.9 yards...
BOULDER, CO
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: Woman found on highway with serious injuries

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was found laying unresponsive early Christmas morning on the outside shoulder of Interstate 275, south of Dale Mabry Highway, according to a news release. Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement that an FDOT Road Ranger found the woman just after 7 a.m. Authorities...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Family traditions brighten holiday season in East County

It's like a present we receive each Christmas, and the holiday just isn't the same without it. It's a Christmas tradition. Whether it's a type of food, a pretty ornament, a game we play, a touch football game on the lawn or a stroll around the neighborhood to sing carols, many of us have that special something that gets our family stamp.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Kiki Alba

Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FL

Pizza with Tomato and BasilPhoto byPhoto by Vitalii Chernopyskyi on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Facebook.com, https://dannyspizzaflorida.com/and https://bellamiapizzafl.com/ .
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Santa is Taking the Frigid Temperatures back to the North, as a Warming Trend Kicks Off

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoasters received a chilly Christmas gift from mother nature by waking up to some freezing temperatures. A slightly warmer morning is on the rise Monday, as temperatures land in the upper 30′s by day break. After the sun rises temperatures will climb to the 40s, but the wind chill keeps it feeling frigid through mid morning. Expect a high in the 50′s by late afternoon. Monday skies will show a mix of clouds and sunshine.
SARASOTA, FL
usf.edu

Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents

More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Brunches In Tampa | 7 Must-Try Tampa Brunch Restaurants

The dynamic city of Tampa is a study in contradictions. It is vibrant, yet laid back, bound to its extraordinary past, yet undeniably modern. Tampa draws you in with its rich history, a wide range of activities, and outstanding food scene. So, after sleeping in following a fun-filled day of...
TAMPA, FL
Modern Globe

Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History

Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Traffic signal knocked to the ground in Tampa following crash, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic signals at one South Tampa intersection were knocked to the ground after a TECO pole was hit during a car crash, Tampa police said. The early morning crash happened at the intersection of S. Manhattan Avenue and W. San Jose Street near Henderson Boulevard in Tampa. Minor injuries were reported from the crash, officers said. No other details about the crash, including how many drivers were involved or how the crash happened, were released.
TAMPA, FL

