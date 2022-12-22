ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

The Grinch spotted in Roy, Police chase on foot

ROY, Utah — Officers with the Roy City Police Department dressed up for Christmas and chased the Grinch on foot. A press release on Facebook said Sgt. Santa Claus and his elf officers worked to apprehend a burglar early Sunday morning. The burglar, dressed up in Santa attire, was...
ROY, UT
Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon

ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Utah County motorists face a rough Friday morning drive

PROVO — Less than 1/16 of an inch of snow contributed to more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound I-15 between Orem and Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involving multiple vehicles blocked more than half of the freeway, with cars facing backward...
PROVO, UT
Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
OGDEN, UT

