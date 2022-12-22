Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy Says LeBron James Is Responsible For The Lakers Bad Season And Roster
LeBron James' individual performance has been one of the only positive aspects of the Los Angeles Lakers' season this year. There's no doubt that the superstar has been playing at a high level for the team this year, and he is currently averaging 27.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 6.6. APG.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Shut Down A Fan Who Called Them Out Because They Beat The Warriors Without Stephen Curry
As of now, the Brooklyn Nets are in red-hot form and seem to rampage through any opponents that they face. It's no surprise that the Nets now have a 20-12 record and sit comfortably in the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference. The Brooklyn Nets' most recent game was against...
Yardbarker
When A Referee Called A Foul After Michael Jordan Told Him What Happened: "I Believe You"
Michael Jordan was undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars to ever play in the NBA. Jordan's best years in the league came when he donned the jersey of the Chicago Bulls for the most part of his career. Many thought that Jordan retired for good after winning the sixth NBA...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with an unlikely person
Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner...
Yardbarker
Dominique Wilkins Was Shocked When Michael Jordan Cold-Bloodedly Walked In Hawks' Locker Room And Said: "Lace 'Em Up, It's Going To Be A Long Night"
Michael Jordan always had a killer instinct that gave him an edge over his opponents. He not only wanted to be better than everyone else, but he was also confident that he already was. Keeping that in mind, there's no doubt Jordan used to trash-talk his opponents from time to time.
Yardbarker
Yankees steal high-upside bullpen arm from Braves
The New York Yankees are looking to add high-upside bullpen arms at a reasonable cost, given they just heavily invested in Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. They also signed Tommy Kahnle back on a two-year, $11.5 million deal, despite pitching in less than 15 innings over his last three seasons combined.
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Reacts To Rumors That He Will Leave The Chicago Bulls With 'Training Day' Video
The Chicago Bulls had finally found a solution to their struggles in the Eastern Conference by signing DeMar DeRozan last offseason and giving Zach LaVine a genuine co-star. In addition, the team signed Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso as well, while having traded for former All-Star Nikola Vucevic in February 2021.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green Makes Franchise History In Grizzlies-Warriors Game
On Christmas, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. During the game, four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green made franchise history. He has now passed Tim Hardaway to move into third place on the all-time assists list for the Warriors. Warriors:...
Yardbarker
JR Smith's Hilarious Reaction To Derrick Rose's Wife And Baby Mama Wearing The Same Christmas Pajamas
Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose made headlines in recent days, as the New York Knicks point guard has been very vocal when discussing a variety of topics regarding his career and his future after the NBA. Right now, he's not having the best time in New York, as the Knicks...
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Debunks Scottie Pippen’s Claims That LeBron James Lacks The "Clutch Gene"
LeBron James has been heavily criticized during his entire career, and more often than not, the things said about him are simply not true. The King has proven doubters wrong time and time again, and even one week before he turns 38, he's ready to continue this trend in the association.
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki Says LeBron James Becoming The All-Time Scoring Leader Would Leave Michael Jordan Out Of Arguments For The GOAT Debate
The LeBron James and Michael Jordan debate has been around for a while now, and many people think it's closer than ever. LeBron James keeps making history with his displays in the league, and many people already call him the greatest of all time. However, not everybody shares that excitement...
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says Michael Jordan Is The Strongest Athlete Ever: "Hang Out 'Till 4 AM, Have Drinks, Play 18 Rounds Of Golf And Get 30 By Halftime"
Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time after all the impressive things he did for the Chicago Bulls. His Airness took the league to new heights with his impressive plays and desire to win every single game he played. Besides that fire to win at...
Yardbarker
Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes
The Slovenian star then went out and put up 32 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists in his Mavericks’ 124-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. When you roll up like that and dress like that, is it any surprise that you’re going to handle business on the court too? Not at all.
Yardbarker
Trae Young's Dad Calls Out The Media Because They Want To Push His Son Out From The Atlanta Hawks
In just a few seasons in the NBA, Trae Young has already established himself as one of the best players in his position. Being a point guard, Young possesses a keen sense of scoring and finding his teammates for a great assist when required. Even after putting up big numbers...
2023 NBA Draft: The Appeal of Amen Thompson at No. 3
While there’s plenty of sufficient options at No. 3, none have jumped off the page more than Overtime Elite guard Amen Thompson.
Yardbarker
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts To Ja Morant Getting His Signature Shoes: "It's A Sad Day Knowing Ja Will Never Hoop In The KD4s Again"
Ja Morant has announced big news today ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The 2022 NBA MIP is playing at a great level right now, leading his team to fight for the top spot in the Western Conference standings. He's ready to take...
Yardbarker
Golden State Warriors Fans Clown Memphis Grizzlies After Team Demolishes Ja Morant And Co.: "Worry About The West"
The Golden State Warriors returned to winning ways in a great fashion tonight, as they took on the always dangerous Memphis Grizzlies and completely dominated their rivals from start to finish. A couple of days after Ja Morant claimed he's not worried about anybody in the Western Conference, the Warriors...
Yardbarker
Warriors' Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after Sunday's win
Klay Thompson had a message for the Memphis Grizzlies after getting the win over them on Sunday night. Thompson’s Golden State Warriors beat the Grizzlies 123-109 on Christmas despite playing without Steph Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin). That was a big win for the Warriors because of the...
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe Slams Ja Morant's Comments About The Western Conference: "The Last Time The Grizz Made A WCF Finals, Ja Morant Was 13"
Shannon Sharpe wasn't pleased with Ja Morant's comments about the Western Conference, and he let the Memphis Grizzlies star know about it. Earlier, Morant had confidently outlined that he was "fine in the West" in an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews. At the time of writing, the side has the second-best record in the Western Conference.
