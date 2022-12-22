ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. explains surge in play after career night

Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. on Friday continued a strong resurgence and produced a career night in a loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks. Smith recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot in the 112-106 decision. He finished 10-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range, in 33 minutes for his sixth double-double of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
NECN

Celtics Takeaways: Jaylen Brown's Dominant 4th Quarter Ends Losing Streak

Brown's dominant 4th quarter helps C's beat T-Wolves, end losing streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics snapped their three-game losing streak Friday night by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-109 at TD Garden. The T-Wolves played pretty well and led the Celtics by eight in the third...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

5 Most Surprising Players of the 2022-23 NHL Season So Far

With nearly half of the 2022-23 campaign already in the books and 2023 just around the corner, what better time than the present to highlight several of the most surprising performances of the season to this point? The players on this list are a mixture of rookies making a name for themselves in their debut seasons, highly-regarded prospects who had yet to pan out (until now), and veterans marred by injuries, inconsistent play, or both in recent years. For one reason or another, their strong play this season was unexpected, but their performances have altered the trajectory of their careers and their teams’ short-term fortunes for the better.
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers set crazy records during all-time cold game

The cold never bothered the Carolina Panthers anyway. The Panthers played the coldest home game in franchise history against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. With temperatures at 20 degrees during kickoff, it was the third-coldest game ever played by Carolina (trailing only road games against Green Bay in 1997 and against Minnesota in 2014). Panthers... The post Panthers set crazy records during all-time cold game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Hockey Writers

Kings’ Moore Earns New Contract With Strong Two-Way Play

Trevor Moore was a pending unrestricted free agent heading into next summer, but the Los Angeles Kings made their intentions clear that they wanted him on board. He signed a five-year extension with the organization, with an average annual value of $4.2 million. Moore has become a fan favorite because of his style of play, and because he is the first player from Southern California to truly make a difference with the team. He may be underrated around the league, but the Kings certainly value his contribution.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Winnipeg Jets Gameday Preview: Washington Capitals – 12/23/22

You know what they say… second time’s the charm, right? Okay, maybe that’s not quite right, but hopefully that’ll be the case for the Winnipeg Jets as they face the Washington Capitals this Friday (Dec. 23) for the second time this season. The Jets who are...
WASHINGTON, DC

