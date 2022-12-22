Read full article on original website
Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. explains surge in play after career night
Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. on Friday continued a strong resurgence and produced a career night in a loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks. Smith recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot in the 112-106 decision. He finished 10-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range, in 33 minutes for his sixth double-double of the season.
Celtics Takeaways: Jaylen Brown's Dominant 4th Quarter Ends Losing Streak
Brown's dominant 4th quarter helps C's beat T-Wolves, end losing streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics snapped their three-game losing streak Friday night by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-109 at TD Garden. The T-Wolves played pretty well and led the Celtics by eight in the third...
Celtics Vs. Bucks Takeaways: Jayson Tatum, C's Rise to Challenge in Christmas Day Rout
Celtics-Bucks takeaways: Tatum, C's rise to challenge in Christmas rout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics are officially back on track. The C's delivered a Christmas Day statement against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden, earning a 139-118 victory that solidified their spot atop the Eastern Conference at 24-10.
5 Most Surprising Players of the 2022-23 NHL Season So Far
With nearly half of the 2022-23 campaign already in the books and 2023 just around the corner, what better time than the present to highlight several of the most surprising performances of the season to this point? The players on this list are a mixture of rookies making a name for themselves in their debut seasons, highly-regarded prospects who had yet to pan out (until now), and veterans marred by injuries, inconsistent play, or both in recent years. For one reason or another, their strong play this season was unexpected, but their performances have altered the trajectory of their careers and their teams’ short-term fortunes for the better.
Panthers set crazy records during all-time cold game
The cold never bothered the Carolina Panthers anyway. The Panthers played the coldest home game in franchise history against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. With temperatures at 20 degrees during kickoff, it was the third-coldest game ever played by Carolina (trailing only road games against Green Bay in 1997 and against Minnesota in 2014). Panthers... The post Panthers set crazy records during all-time cold game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kings’ Moore Earns New Contract With Strong Two-Way Play
Trevor Moore was a pending unrestricted free agent heading into next summer, but the Los Angeles Kings made their intentions clear that they wanted him on board. He signed a five-year extension with the organization, with an average annual value of $4.2 million. Moore has become a fan favorite because of his style of play, and because he is the first player from Southern California to truly make a difference with the team. He may be underrated around the league, but the Kings certainly value his contribution.
Winnipeg Jets Gameday Preview: Washington Capitals – 12/23/22
You know what they say… second time’s the charm, right? Okay, maybe that’s not quite right, but hopefully that’ll be the case for the Winnipeg Jets as they face the Washington Capitals this Friday (Dec. 23) for the second time this season. The Jets who are...
Spotters didn’t miss Parker head injury in Pats-Cards game
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL and NFLPA have determined spotters assigned to watch players for concussions were aware New England wide receiver DeVante Parker had a possible head injury on Dec. 12 and they were in position to prevent him from playing. After reviewing the incident in a...
