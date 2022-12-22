SAN FRANCISCO -- 'Twas the night before Christmas and many folks were out and about in San Francisco tonight taking in all the sights. Hours after the stores closed this Christmas Eve, Union Square remained bustling with people taking in all of the holiday festivities.It was a big draw for tourists and locals. People took plenty of photos and enjoyed the ice skating rink. There were balloon animals for the kids and a sea of bubbles. We met San Francisco residents Casey Robbins and Chris Kahney in the crowd."We wanted to come down and see the lights, we got dinner in Union Square...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO