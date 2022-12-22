ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

CBS San Francisco

Crowds come out for Christmas Eve festivities in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- 'Twas the night before Christmas and many folks were out and about in San Francisco tonight taking in all the sights. Hours after the stores closed this Christmas Eve, Union Square remained bustling with people taking in all of the holiday festivities.It was a big draw for tourists and locals. People took plenty of photos and enjoyed the ice skating rink. There were balloon animals for the kids and a sea of bubbles. We met San Francisco residents Casey Robbins and Chris Kahney in the crowd."We wanted to come down and see the lights, we got dinner in Union Square...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

The Low-Key SF Neighborhood Where Airbnb and Instagram Founders Live

When Airbnb CEO and founder Brian Chesky listed his home on Airbnb in November, the entrepreneur, who’s worth $7 billion, disclosed the San Francisco neighborhood he lives in. And it’s not anywhere near Billionaires’ Row in Pac Heights, known for its A-list of tech and old money residents, from the Getty family to Larry Ellison.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

Where to Eat in Fisherman's Wharf

Once a bustling waterfront where fishermen would unload heaps of Dungeness crab, Fisherman's Wharf is now an attraction on every visitor's itinerary. Home to world-famous Irish coffees, just-out-of-the-oven sourdough bread, and the cutest San Francisco residents—the sea lions—it's no wonder it's such a crowd-pleaser. It is also home to a number of delicious restaurants. When you visit Fisherman's Wharf, bring your appetite.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
NEW YORK STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Airport to debut new brand name

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport will be looking to ring in the new year with a fresh name change. In 2001, the San Jose City council chose to rename the airport in honor of the U.S. Transportaion Secretary Norman Y. Mineta. For 21 years, his name has been The post San Jose Airport to debut new brand name appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Dog left behind by departing passenger at SFO adopted by pilot

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- A dog abandoned at the San Francisco airport has found a forever home with a United Airlines captain, according to the San Francisco SPCA.A pup named Polaris had arrived to San Francisco with a traveler from an international destination. But the dog was abandoned at the airport when "the customer chose to continue traveling on without his animal," the San Francisco SPCA said in a December 16 news release.United Airlines "worked to ensure the puppy completed necessary requirements to enter the United States, including a quarantine period," said the nonprofit in the release.And after completing quarantine,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
familyroadtripguru.com

FREE Things to Do in Bay Area

If you have been following my blog for a while you have probably figured out that I put a huge focus on making travel affordable to ALL families. This new article, “Free Things to Do in Bay Area”, is just the latest in the series of my blog posts about travel on a shoestring budget. Definitely check out Adventures Under $10 section on my blog on more super affordable and often FREE attractions and destinations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Judge appears poised to ban SF’s homeless camp sweeps

Update, Dec. 23: Judge Ryu has granted a partial injunction, and restricted the sweeping of homeless encampments off the streets of San Francisco. Dec. 22: A preliminary injunction that could bar San Francisco from sweeping homeless encampments could be issued within the next one to two weeks. In September, advocates...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

