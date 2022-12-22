**Update this home was originally listed for $3.1 million and has now dropped to 2.8 million. Let me know when your housewarming party is. When I was looking at homes in Texas I saw this stunning property in Edinburg, TX and while I wasn't exactly sure where that was the photos made me want the home no matter the location. After using Google Maps to find out where Edinburg is, it's located just 17 minutes from the US-Mexico border. I'm sure Edinburg is probably not where most people dream about buying their dream home, but when you see the pictures of this place you will fall in love.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO