Cold weather impacting holiday travel
Friday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, but the winter weather is already affecting air travel throughout the country. More than 3,000 domestic flights were cancelled as of early Friday morning, and that number is only expected to go up throughout the day.
Photos: Freeze frames of the Christmas arctic blast in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There might not be any snow this Christmas weekend. But winter blasted its way across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing freezing temperatures to South Texas. Outside the ValleyCentral headquarters, ice formed on the station’s water fountain. Wind howled and power flickered in part of the Valley overnight and Friday. Now, we […]
Weslaco resident worries of extended outages as she cares for son with disablity
AEP has reported that the electric grid is holding up, but there are still a few residents across the Rio Grande Valley that are without power. As of air time, 1,600 residents were without power, but AEP spokesperson Larry Jones says those outages are not due to grid failures, but simply Mother Nature.
Multiple customers experiencing power outages across Valley
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Customers across the Rio Grande Valley are experiencing power outages. In Brownsville, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board experienced six overnight outages impacting about 1,654 customers and over 200 this morning. An updated report from BPUB stated the board had two outages affecting about 272 customers Friday morning. BPUB has restored 267 […]
Police advise to properly dispose of trash after Christmas
It is Christmas Day, some people may have already opened gifts Saturday night, while most waited for Sunday. “It's trash, I mean, I usually just leave it outside. All the gifts I mean, I have no use for the box. I just leave it outside, and hopefully they pick it up on time,” Valley resident Angel Gurrola said.
Edcouch fire department among many answering call during freeze
EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Volunteer fire fighters across the Rio Grande Valley are at the ready as a drastic change in weather on Friday throughout the region. The freezing conditions are putting pressure on local officials and firefighters to be ready and to respond as needed. So how are departments with limited staff prepared? At […]
Power Outages Accompany Drop In Temperatures In South Texas
American Electric Power is working to restore power to thousands of South Texas customers as temperatures fall across the region. AEP reported nearly seven-thousand outages in Hidalgo County late yesterday as thermometers started to drop from the 60s into the 40s. About 36-hundred AEP customers were still without power as of midnight.
PVAS reminds pets owners to keep pets warm
Palm Valley Animal Society wants to remind pet owners to keep their pets warm during freezing temperatures. Director of PVAS, Faith Wright says at the shelter, they are loading up on dog sweaters, tarps, and propane heaters, all in an effort to keep their dogs who are in outdoor kennels warm.
Alton PD: Traffic stops turn to holiday surprise
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alton police officers were tasked with surprising drivers Wednesday morning by conducting traffic stops and issuing holiday gift cards instead of speeding tickets. Alton PD participated in handing out gift cards ranging from 10 to 25 dollars to make a difference in people’s lives at this time of year. One resident […]
Certain saltwater fishing area temporarily closed in Cameron County
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has temporarily closed saltwater fishing in certain areas of Cameron County. The closure is already in effect, and no word on exactly when it will end. The reason for the closure is that hard freezing causes fish to go to deeper areas, making them...
Brownsville PD saves Christmas and ‘captured’ the Grinch
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a week-long pursuit, the Brownsville Police Department has “arrested” the Grinch, just in time to save Christmas. Brownsville PD has been updating the public throughout the week on sightings of the Grinch across the city. The annual holiday pursuit of the Christmas thief has become a tradition in the department […]
McAllen PD: Duo tried to steal flan, jeans and more at Walmart with fake price tags
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested for attempting to swap out barcodes at a Walmart. Eliud Chavez and Juan Carlos Hernandez were both charged with fraud/destroy/rem/conceal price tag=$100<$750, Hidalgo County Jail Records indicate. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated the two men were spotted switching out barcodes at a McAllen Walmart. Loss […]
Sheriff identifies Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco homeowner shot by deputies has died, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check that turned into a fatal shooting, deputies said. According to HCSO, on Friday around 3:30 p.m. deputies arrived at the 7000 block of Mile 3 1/2 […]
Cameron County Sheriff Unveils Special Needs Sticker
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is working with area families to make sure law enforcement is aware when they interact with children or adults that have special needs. The Sheriff’s Office unveiled a special sticker earlier this week meant to alert deputies and other law enforcement that someone with special needs may be inside a vehicle. The sheriff says the decals could help minimize conflict when officers come into contact with those families.
Sheriff’s office: Homeowner killed during welfare check in rural Weslaco
Four law enforcement officers were placed on administrative leave after a welfare check in rural Weslaco ended with the homeowner being killed in a shooting. Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7000 block of Mile 3 ½ in rural Weslaco on Friday after neighbors reported shots were being fired inside a home while children were inside, according to a news release.
Mission police releases photos of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
The Mission Police Department released photos of a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run. Police responded to Conway Avenue and 1st Street Thursday in reference to a woman being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Ines Maria Guerra, 79, succumbed to her injuries at the scene,...
Price Dropped $300k for Edinburg, TX Home That Looks Like a Resort
**Update this home was originally listed for $3.1 million and has now dropped to 2.8 million. Let me know when your housewarming party is. When I was looking at homes in Texas I saw this stunning property in Edinburg, TX and while I wasn't exactly sure where that was the photos made me want the home no matter the location. After using Google Maps to find out where Edinburg is, it's located just 17 minutes from the US-Mexico border. I'm sure Edinburg is probably not where most people dream about buying their dream home, but when you see the pictures of this place you will fall in love.
Cameron County man strangled neighbor’s chihuahua, authorities say
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of strangling and killing his neighbor’s chihuahua, documents show. Valentin Ramirez, 67, was arrested on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animal, Cameron County records show. At 2:04 p.m. Monday, a deputy responded to a disturbance at the 24000 block of Resaca […]
Mission police investigating fatal hit-and-run
The Mission Police Department is investigating after a woman died Thursday in a fatal auto pedestrian crash. The woman was struck by an unknown vehicle near Conway Avenue and 1st Street at around 4:30 p.m., according to Mission police spokesman Art Flores. The driver did not stay at the scene...
Hidalgo County sheriff: Welfare check ends in shooting
A homeowner in rural Weslaco was shot Friday after deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare concern. Deputies responded to the 700 block of Mile 3 ½ after neighbors reported shots were fired in the home, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. When...
