KCBY
Mystery 'booms' heard in McMinnville and surrounding towns, officials have no explanation
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Several KATU viewers have told us that they have heard several loud booms around the McMinnville area over the last couple of days. Videos submitted to KATU show the loud noises being picked up by doorbell and house cameras around the area. KATU News reached out...
KCBY
Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
KCBY
Portland among 'Best Cities for Christmas' in America, study finds
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland made the ‘nice list’ this year, found to be one of the top cities in the U.S. for the Christmas holiday. The Rose City ranked 14th on the list, compiled by the personal finance website, Wallethub. The company used 32 factors to determine...
KCBY
Firefighters in Salem get creative to help patient to waiting ambulance in winter storm
SALEM, Ore. — Firefighters in Salem had to improvise Friday when an ambulance could not drive up an icy hill to help someone in need of care. According to the union representing Salem Firefighters, an ambulance was unable to get up a hill amid Friday’s ice storm that swept Western Oregon.
KCBY
Top Sports Moments of 2022 (Part 2): Rivalries, softball, summer baseball and track
EUGENE, Ore. — Stunning upsets, local dynasties, the mighty underdog, and the biggest competition on earth. It's time to find out which stories rose above the rest in our "Top Sports Moments of 2022." Moments 6 through 10 can be found here. Here are the Top 5:. #5 –...
KCBY
Family wakes to find car abandoned in front yard after icy weather crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A family woke up Friday to find a car in their front lawn, and they have no idea who it belongs to or how it got there. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the car showed up on the North Bethany area lawn after a winter storm covered Western Oregon in ice.
KCBY
Dangerous driving conditions for holiday travel
EUGENE, Ore. — Even though warmer temperatures are melting last night’s ice, travel to other parts of the state this holiday weekend could be a little dicey. ODOT spokesperson, Matt Noble says no matter which direction you are headed out of Eugene, roads will continue to be a challenge.
KCBY
Razor clam digs on all coastal beaches remain closed due to high acid levels
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Recreational razor clam season on all coastal beaches are closed until further notice after test results revealed domoic acid levels were above health guidelines for safe consumption. In order for the beaches to reopen for digging, the Washington Department of Health (WDOH) requires two test samples...
KCBY
Oregon City driver narrowly escapes being hit by train after car is stuck on tracks
OREGON CITY, Ore. — A driver is okay after her car was struck by a train Friday morning, and Clackamas Fire says the crash serves as a warning to be careful on icy roads. Around 8 a.m. Clackamas Fire crews were called to assist a driver whose car got stuck on the train tracks near 10th St. in Oregon City.
KCBY
Arson suspect arrested in fire that caused $100K in damage to Salem business
SALEM, Ore. — Detectives arrested a 30-year-old who is accused of setting a fire that damaged a Salem business earlier this month. Evan Lee Weber, of Keizer, was booked into the Polk County Jail on second-degree arson and first-degree aggravated criminal mischief. The fire caused about $100,000 in damage....
KCBY
Benton County Sheriff's Office ask for help in finding missing person
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for the public help in finding a 22-year-old man who is missing. Steven Mainwaring's last known location is presumed to be in the general area of Alsea, on December 18, 2022. Steven is 6'2, with green eyes and blonde hair.
KCBY
Oregon State to sign Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei
He was originally supposed to be the next Ducks quarterback after Justin Herbert, but in 2019 five-star prospect DJ Uiagalelei announced he was committing to Clemson over Oregon. Three years later, DJ is headed to the Beaver State; but to play for the Beavers. Espn's Pete Thamel broke the news...
