Yamhill County, OR

Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
OREGON STATE
Dangerous driving conditions for holiday travel

EUGENE, Ore. — Even though warmer temperatures are melting last night’s ice, travel to other parts of the state this holiday weekend could be a little dicey. ODOT spokesperson, Matt Noble says no matter which direction you are headed out of Eugene, roads will continue to be a challenge.
EUGENE, OR
Arson suspect arrested in fire that caused $100K in damage to Salem business

SALEM, Ore. — Detectives arrested a 30-year-old who is accused of setting a fire that damaged a Salem business earlier this month. Evan Lee Weber, of Keizer, was booked into the Polk County Jail on second-degree arson and first-degree aggravated criminal mischief. The fire caused about $100,000 in damage....
SALEM, OR
Oregon State to sign Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei

He was originally supposed to be the next Ducks quarterback after Justin Herbert, but in 2019 five-star prospect DJ Uiagalelei announced he was committing to Clemson over Oregon. Three years later, DJ is headed to the Beaver State; but to play for the Beavers. Espn's Pete Thamel broke the news...
CORVALLIS, OR

