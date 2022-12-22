Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Rockslide closes Hwy 18 east of Lincoln City
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — A rockslide has closed Highway 18, two miles east of Lincoln City. The rockslide occurred Saturday near the community of Otis. Currently, the eastbound lane is shut down due to the slide and all traffic is being redirected through the westbound lane. Flaggers will be...
KVAL
Travelers stuck at PDX on Christmas Day as cancellations continue
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After multiple days of back-to-back delayed and canceled flights, Christmas Day was no different. Many holiday travelers hoping to spend Christmas at their destination with family and loved ones ended up spending the holiday in line at PDX. The airport was packed with travelers either...
KVAL
33-year-old man dies in custody while on hospice care
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Jason Leo Hanson, died the morning of December 25, 2022, the department reported. He was incarcerated at Columbia River Correctional Institution (CRCI) in Portland and passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. "As with...
KVAL
Firefighters in Salem get creative to help patient to waiting ambulance in winter storm
SALEM, Ore. — Firefighters in Salem had to improvise Friday when an ambulance could not drive up an icy hill to help someone in need of care. According to the union representing Salem Firefighters, an ambulance was unable to get up a hill amid Friday’s ice storm that swept Western Oregon.
KVAL
Top Sports Moments of 2022 (Part 2): Rivalries, softball, summer baseball and track
EUGENE, Ore. — Stunning upsets, local dynasties, the mighty underdog, and the biggest competition on earth. It's time to find out which stories rose above the rest in our "Top Sports Moments of 2022." Moments 6 through 10 can be found here. Here are the Top 5:. #5 –...
KVAL
Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind
PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
KVAL
Dangerous driving conditions for holiday travel
EUGENE, Ore. — Even though warmer temperatures are melting last night’s ice, travel to other parts of the state this holiday weekend could be a little dicey. ODOT spokesperson, Matt Noble says no matter which direction you are headed out of Eugene, roads will continue to be a challenge.
KVAL
Firefighters rescue semi driver who crashed off icy I-5 and into slough
KALAMA, Wash. — Firefighters rescued a truck driver Friday after his semi-truck slid off an icy stretch of Interstate 5 southbound and into a slough, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the crash. The crash happened at about 1:40 p.m. near I-5 milepost...
KVAL
Arson suspect arrested in fire that caused $100K in damage to Salem business
SALEM, Ore. — Detectives arrested a 30-year-old who is accused of setting a fire that damaged a Salem business earlier this month. Evan Lee Weber, of Keizer, was booked into the Polk County Jail on second-degree arson and first-degree aggravated criminal mischief. The fire caused about $100,000 in damage....
Comments / 0