ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KVAL

Rockslide closes Hwy 18 east of Lincoln City

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — A rockslide has closed Highway 18, two miles east of Lincoln City. The rockslide occurred Saturday near the community of Otis. Currently, the eastbound lane is shut down due to the slide and all traffic is being redirected through the westbound lane. Flaggers will be...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KVAL

Travelers stuck at PDX on Christmas Day as cancellations continue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After multiple days of back-to-back delayed and canceled flights, Christmas Day was no different. Many holiday travelers hoping to spend Christmas at their destination with family and loved ones ended up spending the holiday in line at PDX. The airport was packed with travelers either...
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

33-year-old man dies in custody while on hospice care

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Jason Leo Hanson, died the morning of December 25, 2022, the department reported. He was incarcerated at Columbia River Correctional Institution (CRCI) in Portland and passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. "As with...
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind

PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Dangerous driving conditions for holiday travel

EUGENE, Ore. — Even though warmer temperatures are melting last night’s ice, travel to other parts of the state this holiday weekend could be a little dicey. ODOT spokesperson, Matt Noble says no matter which direction you are headed out of Eugene, roads will continue to be a challenge.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Arson suspect arrested in fire that caused $100K in damage to Salem business

SALEM, Ore. — Detectives arrested a 30-year-old who is accused of setting a fire that damaged a Salem business earlier this month. Evan Lee Weber, of Keizer, was booked into the Polk County Jail on second-degree arson and first-degree aggravated criminal mischief. The fire caused about $100,000 in damage....
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy