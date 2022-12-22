Read full article on original website
Road Safety Tips During a Winter Storm
TWIN TIERS, N.Y. (WENY) -- People in the Twin Tiers are experiencing the effects of the nationwide, winter storm with high winds, reduced visibility, and frigid temperatures. Chemung County Sheriff William Schrom wants people to be weather aware on the roads over the holiday weekend. “What we always encourage is...to...
The Elmira Pioneers give back to the less fortunate
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds came out to the Chemung County Family Fitness Center for free, hot meals and warm clothes on Christmas Eve. Robbie Nichols, the owner of the Elmira Pioneers baseball team, said this is the organization’s fifth year of giving back to the less fortunate. Nichols...
NYCBL releases 2023 league schedule, Horseheads to host Hornell in season opener
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL) will begin a brand new season this summer with the Horseheads Hitmen and Hornell Steamers set to take the field. The NYCBL released the 2023 league schedule on Friday. Hoseheads and Hornell will go head-to-head on opening day in...
Festive Friday: Santa visits Elmira house to celebrate Christmas
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) – On German St. in Elmira’s eastside, a house stands illuminated in the darkness of Winter nights, with cries of Merry Christmas echoing from a man, clad in red, sitting on his porch amid a plethora of holiday lights. Jack Morrow, who's lived in this...
Community members unite to help deliver gifts from the Arctic League
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people lined up hours before the Arctic League opened to help deliver gifts for children living in Chemung County. Dozens of Arctic League members and several police officers from the Elmira Police Department helped keep the drive-thru process organized and smooth. "When I got...
This Week in Wine Country: Bee Hive Antiques, Home Decor & Gifts
PENN YAN, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're visiting Bee Hive Antiques, Home Decor and Gifts in downtown Penn Yan. Owned by Lance Robinson and his husband Kevin, Bee Hive antiques focuses on primitive style antiques and home decor, as well as locally-sourced home goods and personal care items.
IPD arrest 5 people after fraud investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca Police have arrested five people after a series of alleged forgeries and check frauds. Police say the group of five allegedly stole over $25,000 from a local housing agency over the course of several weeks. Police arrested Tyrie K. Gray, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, on...
