Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian “Used” Kanye West Following $200K Child Support Order
The 48-year-old also touched on Deion Saunders and the “Good Morning America” scandal during his sit-down. While sitting down with The Breakfast Club, Dr. Umar Johnson offered his take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper was recently ordered to pay $200K per month in child support.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Gets Elon Musk Response After Calling Him A ‘Half-Chinese Genetic Hybrid’
Kanye West has received a response from Elon Musk after speculating the Twitter CEO could be “half-Chinese.”. Ye made his return to Instagram on Sunday (December 4) to wonder aloud about Musk’s background before bringing up former president Barack Obama, claiming the mention of his name was cursing.
Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos
Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
TMZ.com
Tory Lanez's Family Rages Outside Courthouse After Guilty Shooting Verdict
Tory Lanez's father is blowing a gasket after watching his son's conviction in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial ... directing his anger at cops, prosecutors and even Jay-Z. Ya gotta see the video ... Tory's father launches into an epic rant outside the courthouse where his son was hauled...
musictimes.com
Kanye West Scares Off Donald Trump By Almost Dragging Him Into a Controversy?
Kanye West has lost friends, admirers, and billions of dollars in business negotiations due to his antisemitic comments, but he's not that in despair. In fact, he has high hopes of becoming the President - following the footsteps of the equally controversial Donald Trump. The thing is, he seems to have sucessfully scared off the ex-president.
Ye aka Kanye West Hit With $116K Bill From Milo Yiannopoulos
A bill for $116,000 that was sent to Ye aka Kanye West is reportedly behind the firing of far-right extremist Milo Yiannopoulos from West's purported 2024 presidential campaign run. Sources close to West claim that the bill being sent flew in the face of the campaign team's policy of staffers working on a volunteer basis. The post Ye aka Kanye West Hit With $116K Bill By Milo Yiannopoulos appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
thesource.com
Kanye West Facing Eviction in Calabasas
According to new legal documents, Kanye West may be facing eviction from his home in Calabasas. This past October, Adidas, Balenciaga, Chase Bank, Gap, Vogue, and talent agency CAA terminated their business with Kanye West after he made a series of antisemitic statements. From The Blast. According to new legal...
Billionaire Kim Kardashian Looks Tense For Family Meeting Hours Before Scoring $200k Per Month From Ex Kanye West
Not even $200k a month can make Kim Kardashian happy. The 42-year-old billionaire looked stressed, stepping out hours before settling her divorce from Kanye West.In photos seen by RadarOnline.com, the Skims founder appeared tense when arriving at her brother-in-law Travis Barker's DTA Records Studio in Calabasas, California, to meet her momager, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian for a rumored family meeting on Monday, hours before her divorce settlement was made public.Kim kept it casual for the outing, wearing her blonde hair slick back in a low bun. Sporting gray sweats with a matching sweatshirt, The Kardashians star...
So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram
One of the mothers to Nick Cannon’s 11 children isn’t taking a liking to what she believes is Cannon’s absence in her child’s life. It all started when LaNisha Cole, 40, questioned why he frequently posted images of his other children on Instagram, but never posted images of the 3-month-old child she shares with The Masked Singer star named Onyx.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: I Never Cheated on You With Chris Paul, You Psycho
It can be hard to keep track of all the crazy things that have been coming out of Kanye West’s mouth lately. West’s praise of actual, literal Nazis and his claims that Adolf Hitler was one of the most important inventors of the 20th century have rightly received the most attention.
Kanye West Slams Obama In New Interview, Says 'We Got To Stop Dissing The Nazis All The Time'
It appears the artist formerly known as Kanye West has officially gone off the deep end. During a recent sit-down interview with right-winger Alex Jones, the rapper couldn’t stop gushing over the Nazis. In fact, he spent quite a bit of time proclaiming his fandom for Hitler, in particular.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial
Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
Kimye Divorce Finalized, Kanye West To Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
Kimye divorce finalized. Kanye West to pay Kim Kardashian $200K in child support, and both parents have equal access to their four children. The post Kimye Divorce Finalized, Kanye West To Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West’s Yeezy Clothing Reportedly Owes California $600K In Unpaid Taxes
Kanye West’s Yeezy clothing company reportedly owes a large six-figure check to the state of California in unpaid taxes for the last two years. According to NBCNews, a series of state tax lien notices show that Yeezy Apparel owes California over $600,000 in foregone taxes. Yeezy was reportedly sent letters in July 2021, February and September.
Kim Kardashian Hangs With Kids As Insider Reveals She'll 'Never Try & Stop' Kanye West From Seeing Their Tots Despite His Antics
Mama bear Kim Kardashian is continuing to put family first. The reality star has refrained from commenting on ex-husband Kanye West's recent racist tirades, choosing to put all of her energy into bonding with their four tots, as evident by her recent social media posts.On Thursday, December 8, the makeup mogul shared a few black and white photos depicting their two youngest children — son Psalm, 3, and daughter Chicago, 4 — on an inflatable bouncy slide with some pals.The SKIMS founder captioned the pics with a black heart emoji, with fans pointing out the likeness between Kardashian and her...
Kanye West Will No Longer Acquire Right-Wing Social Media Firm Parler
Increasingly volatile rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, is no longer going to acquire right-wing social network Parler. Parlement Technologies, the parent company of Parler, confirmed the breakup of the acquisition deal in the wake of West’s appearance on InfoWars, which featured more spasms of unfiltered antisemitism. The transaction had been slated to close before the end of 2022. In a social media post, Parlement said it had “mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.” Parler gained notoriety during the last weeks of the...
HipHopDX.com
1501 Certified CEO Carl Crawford Reacts To Tory Lanez Verdict: ‘I Hope I’m Next’
1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford has shared his reaction to Tory Lanez‘s guilty verdict in relation to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Meg’s estranged label boss took to Instagram Live on Friday night (December 23), after a grand jury found Lanez guilty of all three charges levied against him in connection to her shooting and injury. In a clip of the Live session, Crawford seemingly responded to a commenter taunting him about his own ongoing legal battle with his one-time protégé.
Kanye West’s Business Evicted From LA Offices And Reportedly ‘Behind On Rent’ Amid Public Cancellation
Things are going from bad to worse for Kanye West, following his extremely troubling behavior over the past few months, which has included erratic social media rants, anti-Semitic comments, and controversial dinners with former president Donald Trump and White nationalist Nick Fuentes. The 45-year-old Yeezy designer’s personal life isn’t looking...
Daily Beast
Racist YouTuber Joins Kanye West’s Campaign
A racist YouTuber—who achieved internet infamy by urging pedestrians to say the N-word—has joined the ranks of Kanye West’s expanding, informal 2024 presidential campaign. Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, better known as “Sneako,” said on Monday night that he’s taking a hiatus from live-streaming to focus on his...
Trump said Kanye West is a 'seriously troubled man, who happens to be Black,' and defends controversial Mar-a-Lago dinner
Trump recently hosted Kanye West at a controversial dinner at Mar-a-Lago along with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
Comments / 0