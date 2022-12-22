ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
helihub.com

Native Air opens new base Yavapai County

Air Methods, the leading air medical service provider in the U.S., is ecstatic to announce a new Native Air emergency medical service location in Cottonwood, AZ. The opening of Native Air 83 will serve Yavapai County and beyond. Nestled along the Verde River, with wide-open ranges, Native Air 83 is...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Train smashes car partially on railroad in Flagstaff, several people narrowly missed

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Several people narrowly escaped being hit by a train passing through Flagstaff on Christmas Eve, and the incident was caught on video. At around 1:45 p.m. near Route 66 and Ponderosa Parkway, a car was partially stopped on the railroad tracks as the railroad crossing arms came down. The people inside the car saw the train headed toward them and walked away from the car.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Burglary is NEVER good in our community!

PRESCOTT ARIZONA (December 22, 2022) – On December 21, 2022, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detectives with the help of Prescott Police Detectives arrested William Chandler (31) of Prescott in connection with the recent string of burglaries that took place throughout Yavapai County. In the early morning of 12/21/22,...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Inflation brings higher minimum wages in Arizona starting Jan. 1

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Arizona’s minimum wage will increase more than a dollar an hour. The hike is meant to keep up with the cost of living. As a result of voter-approved laws, Arizona’s minimum wage will increase based on annual inflation adjustments. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said prices rose about 8% over the past year. That means Arizona’s minimum wage will go from $12.80 an hour to $13.85.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy