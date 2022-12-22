Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Alleged Strange History of Jerome, Arizona. Some Say They Used the Ashes of the Dead in Building the Town (Opinion)
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expected
The Perfect 2-Day Sedona Itinerary- A Great Weekend Getaway
helihub.com
Native Air opens new base Yavapai County
Air Methods, the leading air medical service provider in the U.S., is ecstatic to announce a new Native Air emergency medical service location in Cottonwood, AZ. The opening of Native Air 83 will serve Yavapai County and beyond. Nestled along the Verde River, with wide-open ranges, Native Air 83 is...
fox10phoenix.com
Train smashes car partially on railroad in Flagstaff, several people narrowly missed
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Several people narrowly escaped being hit by a train passing through Flagstaff on Christmas Eve, and the incident was caught on video. At around 1:45 p.m. near Route 66 and Ponderosa Parkway, a car was partially stopped on the railroad tracks as the railroad crossing arms came down. The people inside the car saw the train headed toward them and walked away from the car.
prescottenews.com
Arrest Made in Connection to the Recent String of Burglaries in Yavapai County
On December 21, 2022, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives with the help of Prescott Police Department detectives arrested William Chandler (31) of Prescott in connection with the recent string of burglaries that took place throughout Yavapai County. In the early morning of 12/21/22, YCSO deputies were alerted to another...
fox10phoenix.com
Off-duty Prescott Valley officer arrested for domestic violence, police say
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - A sergeant with the Prescott Valley Police Department was arrested in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident at his home. Police responded to the officer's home at 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 22 for reports of a domestic violence incident. "Upon arrival officers learned that a...
theprescotttimes.com
Burglary is NEVER good in our community!
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (December 22, 2022) – On December 21, 2022, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detectives with the help of Prescott Police Detectives arrested William Chandler (31) of Prescott in connection with the recent string of burglaries that took place throughout Yavapai County. In the early morning of 12/21/22,...
Off-duty police sergeant arrested in Yavapai County for domestic violence charges
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — An off-duty police sergeant was arrested by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office on Thursday for charges involving domestic violence. Sgt. Michael Morris of the Prescott Valley Police Department was booked into the county jail for criminal damage and disorderly conduct after deputies took him into custody at about 6 p.m.
kjzz.org
Inflation brings higher minimum wages in Arizona starting Jan. 1
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Arizona’s minimum wage will increase more than a dollar an hour. The hike is meant to keep up with the cost of living. As a result of voter-approved laws, Arizona’s minimum wage will increase based on annual inflation adjustments. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said prices rose about 8% over the past year. That means Arizona’s minimum wage will go from $12.80 an hour to $13.85.
