Ocean County, NJ

centraljersey.com

Jackson planners narrowly approve office building on Bennetts Mills Road

JACKSON — By a margin of one vote, the Jackson Planning Board has approved the construction of a three-story office building at 680 Bennetts Mills Road. The application submitted by 680 Bennetts Mills Road, LLC, was heard by board members Robert Hudak, Jeffrey Riker, Michele Campbell, Township Councilman Martin Flemming, Noah Canderozzi, Lisa DeMarzo, Mordechai Burnstein, Tzvi Herman and Township Administrator Terence Wall during a meeting on Dec. 5.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Land To Be Preserved

BERKELEY – The county will be buying about half an acre that is currently wooded land, forever preserving it as open space. The resolution making the purchase was unanimously approved by the Board of Commissioners. It is approximately 0.52 acres to be purchased for no more than $50,000 plus up to $200 for property tax adjustments. Deputy Director Virginia Haines said that the land is within the Mill Creek headwaters. It is on the west side of a previous purchase the county made, a roughly 800-acre site of a former pulverizing company west of Route 9.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
70and73.com

Shopping center owner drops highly controversial plan for Super Wawa at Barclay Farm in Cherry Hill.

A plan to build a Super Wawa at the Barclay Farm Shopping Center that sparked 18 months of heated opposition from neighbors is dead, according to Cherry Hill Township. Cosmas Diamantis, the Township's director of community development, told 70and73.com in an interview that the Barclay Farm Shopping Center owners today (December 21) submitted a letter withdrawing their application to the Planning Board.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed in Garden State Parkway crash

A Bayville woman was killed Friday evening in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in South Toms River, police said. State Police said Christina M. Citarella, 40, was heading north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road near milepost 80.7, hit two sign supports and split in half.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
brooklynsportsworld.com

Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places

Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
CHATHAM, NJ
shorebeat.com

Longtime Seaside Heights Breakfast Spot Will Be Demolished

A Seaside Heights restaurant that closed its doors after delivering 36 years of sweet morning memories will be demolished. Bobber’s Family Restaurant, noted for its Mickey Mouse pancakes and service with a smile, ended its decades-long run in Seaside Heights after the 2022 summer season. Owned by the family of former Mayor William Akers, the restaurant bore the nickname of his son, whose untimely death in 2014 hung heavy over the community.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Point Pleasant, NJ

Point Pleasant is a borough in Ocean County, New Jersey, known to be one of the best destinations along the Jersey Shore. This borough’s history dates back to 1609 when an English Explorer named Henry Hudson first discovered the area and said, “This is a very good Land to fall with and a pleasant Land to see."
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Gothamist

The NJ Turnpike project's price tag exceeds $1B per mile. Neighbors say that's not the only cost.

Cars drive over the Newark Bay Bridge, also known as the Vincent R. Casciano Memorial Bridge, in 2021. The bridge would be replaced in conjunction with a a plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike’s Husdon extension. But New Jersey plans to move ahead, soon hiring a manager for its plan to widen the turnpike’s Hudson extension and replace the Newark Bay Bridge. [ more › ]
JERSEY CITY, NJ

