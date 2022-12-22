Read full article on original website
Jackson planners narrowly approve office building on Bennetts Mills Road
JACKSON — By a margin of one vote, the Jackson Planning Board has approved the construction of a three-story office building at 680 Bennetts Mills Road. The application submitted by 680 Bennetts Mills Road, LLC, was heard by board members Robert Hudak, Jeffrey Riker, Michele Campbell, Township Councilman Martin Flemming, Noah Canderozzi, Lisa DeMarzo, Mordechai Burnstein, Tzvi Herman and Township Administrator Terence Wall during a meeting on Dec. 5.
A $40,000 bill for Montclair Fire Department inquiry, and Township Council votes not to pay
Nearly a year after Montclair hired an outside law firm to investigate accusations of racial bias in the fire department’s most recent promotion test, the Township Council has taken the unusual step of deciding not to pay the firm’s nearly $40,000 bill, this coming after the investigator apparently no found evidence of bias.
Ocean County Land To Be Preserved
BERKELEY – The county will be buying about half an acre that is currently wooded land, forever preserving it as open space. The resolution making the purchase was unanimously approved by the Board of Commissioners. It is approximately 0.52 acres to be purchased for no more than $50,000 plus up to $200 for property tax adjustments. Deputy Director Virginia Haines said that the land is within the Mill Creek headwaters. It is on the west side of a previous purchase the county made, a roughly 800-acre site of a former pulverizing company west of Route 9.
Shopping center owner drops highly controversial plan for Super Wawa at Barclay Farm in Cherry Hill.
A plan to build a Super Wawa at the Barclay Farm Shopping Center that sparked 18 months of heated opposition from neighbors is dead, according to Cherry Hill Township. Cosmas Diamantis, the Township's director of community development, told 70and73.com in an interview that the Barclay Farm Shopping Center owners today (December 21) submitted a letter withdrawing their application to the Planning Board.
Runnemede Funeral Home Property Sold For $744K; Building to be Converted Into Retail Cannabis Facility
The building that was once home to Ciechanowski Funeral Home, located at 1100 N. Black Horse Pike in Runnemede, sold on November 4, 2022, property records show. SJO previously reported that the existing building will be converted into a retail cannabis facility. The Runnemede Planning and Zoning Board approved the...
30 Rescued From Motels in West Atlantic City, NJ, During Coastal Flooding
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say they helped rescue 30 people from flood waters along the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City Friday morning. According to the EHT Police Department, flooding began to occur around 7:30 between Athens Avenue and Bayport Drive. With the assistance of the West Atlantic...
NJ’s oldest operating lighthouse is among country’s oldest
I always knew that New Jersey was home to a bunch of lighthouses, but I didn't know that it's also home to the oldest continually operating lighthouse in the entire country!. I've always had a mild fascination with lighthouses, and New Jersey is home to some pretty historic ones. According...
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New Jersey
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. New Jersey carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Gloucester County, keep reading to learn more.
Flooding forces motel evacuations at the Jersey shore
Dozens of people were forced to evacuate three motels at the Jersey shore because of flooding on Friday morning.
Woman killed in Garden State Parkway crash
A Bayville woman was killed Friday evening in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in South Toms River, police said. State Police said Christina M. Citarella, 40, was heading north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road near milepost 80.7, hit two sign supports and split in half.
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residents
NEWARK, N.J. - Homeownership has long been a critical factor in building wealth, but for many black and Hispanic residents in Newark, New Jersey, the dream of owning a home has remained out of reach.
Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places
Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
Longtime Seaside Heights Breakfast Spot Will Be Demolished
A Seaside Heights restaurant that closed its doors after delivering 36 years of sweet morning memories will be demolished. Bobber’s Family Restaurant, noted for its Mickey Mouse pancakes and service with a smile, ended its decades-long run in Seaside Heights after the 2022 summer season. Owned by the family of former Mayor William Akers, the restaurant bore the nickname of his son, whose untimely death in 2014 hung heavy over the community.
Two Seaside Heights Motels Demolished Tuesday, And Their Replacements Look Amazing
It’s a story we’ve covered time and time again in recent years, but each time a demolition crew gets to work at a motel in Seaside Heights, history is being made as the borough further effectuates an economic and cultural transition that has been envisioned for the better part of three decades.
15 Best Restaurants in Point Pleasant, NJ
Point Pleasant is a borough in Ocean County, New Jersey, known to be one of the best destinations along the Jersey Shore. This borough’s history dates back to 1609 when an English Explorer named Henry Hudson first discovered the area and said, “This is a very good Land to fall with and a pleasant Land to see."
Car Crashes Into Library Branch In Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local library was forced to close early after a car crashed into the side of the building Wednesday evening. According to the Library, no injuries were reported from the incident and all staff and patrons were safe. Due to the crash, the branch will...
The NJ Turnpike project's price tag exceeds $1B per mile. Neighbors say that's not the only cost.
Cars drive over the Newark Bay Bridge, also known as the Vincent R. Casciano Memorial Bridge, in 2021. The bridge would be replaced in conjunction with a a plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike’s Husdon extension. But New Jersey plans to move ahead, soon hiring a manager for its plan to widen the turnpike’s Hudson extension and replace the Newark Bay Bridge. [ more › ]
NJ woman ejected, killed as front of car splits in half on Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A Bayville woman is dead after her car split in half on the Garden State Parkway and slid across the highway. Christina Citarella, 40, was driving northbound in the left lane of the Parkway near Exit 80 in South Toms River on Friday evening, according to State Trooper Charles Marchan.
Surprise: Only This Somers Point NJ Bar Can Legally Have a “Taco Tuesday”
Did you have any idea that the term was actually coined and started right here in New Jersey? In Somers Point?. That's the deal, according to Smithhopen.com, the website for Patent and Trademark Attorneys. According to the site, the phrase "Taco Tuesday" was first used by Gregory's Restaurant and Bar...
These Bucks County Restaurants are Considered Essential Dining Spots for Locals and Visitors
Several restaurants in the Bucks County area are being considered essential stops for locals and visitors throughout the year. Robin Shreeves wrote about the eateries for The Keystone. The Black Bass Hotel, located at 3774 River Road in Lumberville, was originally built in 1745 and is one of the oldest...
