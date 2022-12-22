BERKELEY – The county will be buying about half an acre that is currently wooded land, forever preserving it as open space. The resolution making the purchase was unanimously approved by the Board of Commissioners. It is approximately 0.52 acres to be purchased for no more than $50,000 plus up to $200 for property tax adjustments. Deputy Director Virginia Haines said that the land is within the Mill Creek headwaters. It is on the west side of a previous purchase the county made, a roughly 800-acre site of a former pulverizing company west of Route 9.

