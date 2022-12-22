NCAA Football: Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Bowl on 12/19Adrian HolmanConway, SC
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
SportsGrid
Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina Betting Preview and Insights
There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding this season’s Birmingham Bowl, which will feature the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers taking on the East Carolina Pirates. Last year’s Birmingham Bowl saw Houston defeat Auburn 17-13 in a low-scoring affair. This bowl series has been held annually since 2006 and was renamed the Birmingham Bowl in 2015.
WIS-TV
South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers flips commitment to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks closed the early signing period with a bang. Four-star South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers announced his decision to sign with South Carolina Friday, flipping from a long-time commitment to Syracuse. Sellers had been committed to the Orange since March but changed his decision this...
abcnews4.com
South Florence four-star QB flips and signs with South Carolina
(WACH) — Friday marked a Merry Flipmas for South Carolina football as South Florence four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers flipped and signed with the Gamecocks. Sellers, the No. 5 recruit in the state, has been verbally committed to Syracuse since March is fresh off a dominant senior season. He complete...
South Florence High School QB commits to South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — South Florence High School quarterback LaNorris Sellers announced Friday that he has committed to The University of South Carolina. “STAYIN HOME,” Sellers tweeted, with a graphic announcing his commitment. Sellers signed on Wednesday and made the announcement Friday. “I look at myself being able to improve the next four years of […]
wbtw.com
The 10 biggest local news stories in 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 2022 was another big year for local news stories in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. News13 compiled a list of the 10 biggest local news stories for 2022, based on a few different factors, including web traffic analytics, amount of coverage and community interest.
Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
wbtw.com
Another night of extreme cold
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — Throughout the area, temperatures were very slow to warm up throughout the day. Early this morning Lumberton reached 16 degrees which ties the low-temperature record from 1975. Florence and Lumberton only warmed to 29 degrees today and that is also a record. Both cities achieved the coldest-high temperature for December 24th.
Carolina Country Music Fest announces 2 new artists coming to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bailey Zimmerman and Ian Munsick are joining the Carolina County Music Fest lineup in 2023, according to the CCMF Facebook page. CCMF will be held June 8-11 next summer at the old Pavilion area in Myrtle Beach. Zimmerman is best known for his hit “Rock and A Hard Place” while […]
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach golf courses closing
No golf in Myrtle Beach? Courses shutting down this week to preserve spring conditions. You won’t be able to play golf on the Grand Strand this weekend, but it’s for the greater good.
counton2.com
At least 2 flights to Myrtle Beach International Airport diverted due to wind conditions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At least two flights to Myrtle Beach International Airport on Friday were diverted due to wind conditions, according to an airport official. The airport official told News13 two Delta Air Lines flights — one from Detroit and one from LaGuardia — landed elsewhere due to the wind, and that it was possible other flights could be diverted as well.
wpde.com
Power outages reported in Pee Dee
WPDE — Thousands are without power in parts of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Friday due to the high winds. Duke Energy and Horry County Electric are reporting outages for their customers as of 11 a.m. Santee Cooper. No outages currently reported. Click here for current outages. Click...
Hearing aids could soon be covered by insurance in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Greg Hembree (R-District 28) has proposed a bill that would require insurance companies in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The proposed bill would also include replacements for hearing aids every three years. “Hearing aids, which you know are very common, and lots of people like me and others […]
Tree, powerlines down on roadway near Conway, HCFR says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tree and powerlines are down on a roadway near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Brown Drive due to utility lines on the roadway due to a downed tree, HCFR said. Utility crews will be working in the area. Drivers […]
live5news.com
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
Department of Natural Resources officers rescue boater near Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rescued a boater in distress on Friday night. According to DNR, the man was rescued from an area near the Santee Coastal Reserve. He was returned to his vehicle, where EMS was standing by. Air temperatures in the area were near-freezing […]
wpde.com
Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
Pawleys Island police respond to about 20 homes with broken water lines
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — The Pawleys Island Police Department responded to more than a dozen homes with broken water lines Sunday afternoon. Police said there were about 20 homes that were discovered to have broken water lines and leaks due to the temperatures warming back up. The department thanked Midway Fire Rescue for assisting […]
Car overturns after crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash that resulted in one overturned vehicle Friday in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened Friday evening on County Line and Browns Ferry roads, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area while crews […]
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished
CONWAY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Ma’rionna Calvin, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Conway on Saturday, December 17. Ma’rionna is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 180...
WMBF
Protecting your pipes and home ahead of drop in temperatures
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Before you bundle up inside, there are a few things you can do to make sure your pipes do not freeze over and tips to warm up your home safely. Turn off or disconnect any outside pipes (Garden hose, outdoor shower) Keep a light trickle...
