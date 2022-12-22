NCAA Football: Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At least two flights to Myrtle Beach International Airport on Friday were diverted due to wind conditions, according to an airport official. The airport official told News13 two Delta Air Lines flights — one from Detroit and one from LaGuardia — landed elsewhere due to the wind, and that it was possible other flights could be diverted as well.

