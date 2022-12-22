ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

NCAA Football: Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina

By David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFIU1_0jrPFYFz00

Oct 1, 2022; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) throw a pass warmups prior to a game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

SportsGrid

Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina Betting Preview and Insights

There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding this season’s Birmingham Bowl, which will feature the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers taking on the East Carolina Pirates. Last year’s Birmingham Bowl saw Houston defeat Auburn 17-13 in a low-scoring affair. This bowl series has been held annually since 2006 and was renamed the Birmingham Bowl in 2015.
CONWAY, SC
WIS-TV

South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers flips commitment to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks closed the early signing period with a bang. Four-star South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers announced his decision to sign with South Carolina Friday, flipping from a long-time commitment to Syracuse. Sellers had been committed to the Orange since March but changed his decision this...
FLORENCE, SC
abcnews4.com

South Florence four-star QB flips and signs with South Carolina

(WACH) — Friday marked a Merry Flipmas for South Carolina football as South Florence four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers flipped and signed with the Gamecocks. Sellers, the No. 5 recruit in the state, has been verbally committed to Syracuse since March is fresh off a dominant senior season. He complete...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

South Florence High School QB commits to South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — South Florence High School quarterback LaNorris Sellers announced Friday that he has committed to The University of South Carolina. “STAYIN HOME,” Sellers tweeted, with a graphic announcing his commitment. Sellers signed on Wednesday and made the announcement Friday. “I look at myself being able to improve the next four years of […]
FLORENCE, SC
wbtw.com

The 10 biggest local news stories in 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 2022 was another big year for local news stories in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. News13 compiled a list of the 10 biggest local news stories for 2022, based on a few different factors, including web traffic analytics, amount of coverage and community interest.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

Another night of extreme cold

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — Throughout the area, temperatures were very slow to warm up throughout the day. Early this morning Lumberton reached 16 degrees which ties the low-temperature record from 1975. Florence and Lumberton only warmed to 29 degrees today and that is also a record. Both cities achieved the coldest-high temperature for December 24th.
FLORENCE, SC
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach golf courses closing

No golf in Myrtle Beach? Courses shutting down this week to preserve spring conditions. You won’t be able to play golf on the Grand Strand this weekend, but it’s for the greater good.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
counton2.com

At least 2 flights to Myrtle Beach International Airport diverted due to wind conditions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At least two flights to Myrtle Beach International Airport on Friday were diverted due to wind conditions, according to an airport official. The airport official told News13 two Delta Air Lines flights — one from Detroit and one from LaGuardia — landed elsewhere due to the wind, and that it was possible other flights could be diverted as well.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Power outages reported in Pee Dee

WPDE — Thousands are without power in parts of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Friday due to the high winds. Duke Energy and Horry County Electric are reporting outages for their customers as of 11 a.m. Santee Cooper. No outages currently reported. Click here for current outages. Click...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Tree, powerlines down on roadway near Conway, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tree and powerlines are down on a roadway near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Brown Drive due to utility lines on the roadway due to a downed tree, HCFR said. Utility crews will be working in the area. Drivers […]
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Car overturns after crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash that resulted in one overturned vehicle Friday in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened Friday evening on County Line and Browns Ferry roads, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area while crews […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
