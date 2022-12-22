NCAA Football: Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Bowl on 12/19Adrian HolmanConway, SC
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WIS-TV
South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers flips commitment to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks closed the early signing period with a bang. Four-star South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers announced his decision to sign with South Carolina Friday, flipping from a long-time commitment to Syracuse. Sellers had been committed to the Orange since March but changed his decision this...
abcnews4.com
South Florence four-star QB flips and signs with South Carolina
(WACH) — Friday marked a Merry Flipmas for South Carolina football as South Florence four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers flipped and signed with the Gamecocks. Sellers, the No. 5 recruit in the state, has been verbally committed to Syracuse since March is fresh off a dominant senior season. He complete...
South Florence High School QB commits to South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — South Florence High School quarterback LaNorris Sellers announced Friday that he has committed to The University of South Carolina. “STAYIN HOME,” Sellers tweeted, with a graphic announcing his commitment. Sellers signed on Wednesday and made the announcement Friday. “I look at myself being able to improve the next four years of […]
WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in St. Catherines Sound
ST. CATHERINES SOUND, Ga. (WSAV) — Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off Georgia’s coast. The majestic humpback was spotted in St. Catherines Sound, just south of Savannah, when WSAV viewers Joel and Stephanie Osteen were out in the inlet spreading the ashes of a loved one with family. Stephanie […]
Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
WMBF
Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road. Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside...
wfxg.com
Wind causes power outages across the CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Power outages have been reported across the CSRA following strong winds in the CSRA Friday morning. Weather Now Meteorologist Alex Carter and the FOX54 News Now team are tracking the storms all morning on FOX54 Mornings until 10 a.m. click here to watch live. If you...
multifamilybiz.com
Aventon Companies Continues Expansion Across Georgia Markets with 280-Unit Luxury Apartment Development Project in Savannah
SAVANNAH, GA - Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated multifamily developer with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces its newest project, Aventon Victory in Savannah, Georgia. The community will be a 280-unit, four-story, Class-A development, located near the intersection of Victory Drive and Harry Truman Parkway, just two miles from historic Downtown Savannah and just two blocks from Daffin Park.
wpde.com
Power outages reported in Pee Dee
WPDE — Thousands are without power in parts of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Friday due to the high winds. Duke Energy and Horry County Electric are reporting outages for their customers as of 11 a.m. Santee Cooper. No outages currently reported. Click here for current outages. Click...
Hearing aids could soon be covered by insurance in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Greg Hembree (R-District 28) has proposed a bill that would require insurance companies in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The proposed bill would also include replacements for hearing aids every three years. “Hearing aids, which you know are very common, and lots of people like me and others […]
live5news.com
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
abcnews4.com
Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
Car overturns after crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash that resulted in one overturned vehicle Friday in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened Friday evening on County Line and Browns Ferry roads, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area while crews […]
WMBF
Protecting your pipes and home ahead of drop in temperatures
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Before you bundle up inside, there are a few things you can do to make sure your pipes do not freeze over and tips to warm up your home safely. Turn off or disconnect any outside pipes (Garden hose, outdoor shower) Keep a light trickle...
WJCL
Some businesses at Savannah Mall told to leave without reason
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some store owners at the Savannah Mall are frustrated and angry. They tell WJCL 22 News mall management gave them a 30-day notice to vacate without any warning. It happened to Dance Savannah. The owners have been in business at the mall for six years. The studio has banners hanging from national dance competitions where its dance teams have won awards.
WJBF.com
The Smart Box in Allendale County may be forced to close
The Smart Box in Allendale County may be forced to …. Wishing you and your family the happiest holiday season. Local EMA, Georgia Power officials weigh in on cold …. Some counties open warming shelters for cold weather …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Local EMS and weather expert...
wpde.com
Horry Co. utility responds to rolling outages issued by central power companies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Temporary interruptions to some electric cooperative power services were implemented Saturday morning as South Carolina experiences unusually low temperatures. Horry Electric Co-op officials say freezing weather had already raised the demand for electricity to high levels, causing utilities to interrupt electricity service to businesses...
WJCL
Wind Chill Advisory: Cold blast to send feels-like temps around Savannah plummeting to almost 0°
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. An arctic cold front will sweep across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry early Friday morning. Temperatures start the day in the 40s and 50s, but quickly drop to the 30s as gusty northwest winds deliver the cold blast. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph are expected on Friday.
$26K raised to help Florence restaurant damaged by kitchen fire
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More than $26,000 has been raised to help a Florence restaurant that was damaged Saturday by a kitchen fire. A post on Stefano’s Facebook page says no one was injured and thanked firefighters from keeping a bad situation from getting worse. A GoFundMe was created by Kyle and Travis of Tubb’s […]
WMBF
Person killed in Florence shooting, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in Florence early Friday, according to police. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of West Dixie Street at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of the shooting. The victim was found dead at the scene.
The Rogersville Review
Rogersville, TN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.https://www.therogersvillereview.com/
Comments / 0