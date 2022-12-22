Read full article on original website
IGN
Esports in India: Sid and Thug Talk About the Expansion Plans for S8UL in 2023 and Beyond
S8UL Esports members have recently revealed what plans the organisation has for 2023. On separate livestreams, S8UL Esports manager Sid and co-owner Thug talked about their big plans for the future. Sid was in a livestream with caster Insane Arena who asked him questions about S8UL Esport’s future (via AFKGaming)....
IGN
Fate Breaker Set
"Armor for the end times, handcrafted with love by Lunda." The Fate Breaker set boosts STRENGTH, DEFENSE, VITALITY, and LUCK. Equipping the Fate Breaker Shoulder Guard grants the Raging Aftermath perk. After Kratos returns from Rage, he gets a brief buff to STRENGTH, DEFENSE, and RUNIC, and Stagger Resistance. The Fate Breaker Wraps grants Raging Fury I. This increases the rate at which Rage is gained by 10%. Adding the Fate Breaker Belt increases the Rage gain to 20%.
IGN
How Ubisoft’s Editorial Teams Are Quietly Shifting Games Like Assassin’s Creed, Roller Champions
You’ve probably familiar with video game development jobs like programmer, artist, or designer. But one of the most influential roles at Ubisoft is one that doesn’t always immediately parse for most people: the role of its editorial team. This advisory group’s job is, on a large scale, to...
IGN
Chapter 6 Chests and Items (Junon)
Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 6: Protect Your Honor.
IGN
IGN Plays Mortal Shell (Ft. Brian Altano)
In this IGN Plays, Brian Altano is taking on the brutal world of Mortal Shell, one of his playlist picks for the Best Horror Games available right now on the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus Memberships!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of options to play your...
IGN
La Isla Dorada and Post-Game
After collecting all the Dragon Stones and making it through B4 of The Snarl, you’re all set to unlock the Treasure of Treasures. Unfortunately, Captain Silverbones steals the booty from under your nose and forces you to follow him to La Isla Dorada. This guide is here to help you fend off Silverbones for the final battle of Dragon Quest Treasures.
IGN
IGN Plus: Grab Game Keys for Klang, Klang 2, Onsen Master, and More
IGN Rewards and IGN Plus are great subscription services, and we've been highlighting some of the cool discounts and perks of being a member for weeks now. This time, let me dive into perhaps the coolest part of being an IGN Plus member; the games (although no ads is MY favorite thing).
IGN
Sony PlayStation VR2 to Be Previewed at CES 2023; Leaked Jan 2023 List for PS Plus Essential Reveal Exciting Games
We're just days away from the start of CES 2023, which will take place in Las Vegas early next year. Along with many tech giants, Sony will be making an appearance with a press conference, taking place on January 4 at 5 PM PST/ 8 PM ET. Not much has been revealed about the company's long-awaited press conference, except for the fact that fans should expect to see some developments from the Sony Honda Mobility division.
IGN
New Game Plus
This page contains information on the New Game Plus Mode coming to God of War Ragnarok. This feature will be implemented at a later date. While God of War Ragnarok did not launch with a New Game Plus mode, Sony Santa Monica announced that this feature would be added to the game some time in 2023.
