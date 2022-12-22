We're just days away from the start of CES 2023, which will take place in Las Vegas early next year. Along with many tech giants, Sony will be making an appearance with a press conference, taking place on January 4 at 5 PM PST/ 8 PM ET. Not much has been revealed about the company's long-awaited press conference, except for the fact that fans should expect to see some developments from the Sony Honda Mobility division.

3 DAYS AGO