NCAA Football: Memphis at Southern Methodist

SportsGrid
First Responders Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State Betting Preview and Insights
Two teams looking to finish with records above .500 are set to face off in the First Responders Bowl, with the Memphis Tigers taking on the Utah State Aggies. Last year’s First Responders Bowl saw Air Force outlast Louisville 31-28. This bowl has been held annually since 2011 but was renamed the First Responders Bowl in 2018.
actionnews5.com
Tigers complete non-conference as Williams, Kayo shine
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The non-conference portion of the Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball schedule is now complete. Thanks to Wednesday night’s blowout win against outmanned foe Alabama State, the UofM can go into the holiday break feeling jolly with a 10-3 record. The Tigers took no prisoners, jumping...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Where to eat in Memphis for the Liberty Bowl
With Northwest Arkansas in the grip of an early winter blast of arctic weather, thoughts of travel might be on the back burner for the moment, but in less than a week, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, and no doubt some of you will be heading to the Bluff City to enjoy the Hogs’ matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks.
Producer Drumma Boy explains what makes Atlanta, Memphis hip-hop scene special
Drumma Boy wants to see everyone win. The super producer from Memphis, Tennessee, is excited to see his hometown continue its mainstream dominance in hip-hop, but also still respects Atlanta, both cities he’s played a large role in keeping in the conversation for top rap city. Through the years, he’s worked with the likes of Yo Gotti, Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame.
MLGW: Memphis Outage Map
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With winter weather in full swing, WREG is here to keep you aware of the changing condition, and that includes power outages. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
Memphis woman faced power outage for nearly two days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite the progress MLGW made in restoring power, Kayla Watson was without power for almost two full days. Watson expressed a sense of frustration as she prepared to endure another night in this weather. “16 hours, five hours, even a couple minutes– you should not have to live like that,” said Watson. […]
Tennessee Tribune
The Only Nationwide Black Led Mortgage Company Opens Two New Branch Locations in Memphis
Memphis (TN Tribune) – LEGACY Home Loans, a mortgage banking firm,. headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, continues to make good on its commitment to its. mission to Empower Black Communities Throughout the United States with a Focus on. Building Sustainable Wealth Through Homeownership and Leaving Family Legacies, by. opening...
Two injured in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A male and female were transported to Regional One Health after a shooting in Raleigh. According to reports, at around 1:39 PM, officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 Block of Raleigh Millington Road. One male is in critical condition. One female is in non-critical condition. Police say there is no […]
No foul play in death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr is not considered suspicious, police said Friday. According to the Memphis Police Department, Scarr, whose real name was Alexander Woods, died Thursday. He was 22. Police did not say his cause of death, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
Memphis may end record homicide streak this year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With a little more than a week to go before a new year starts, Memphis may be on track to end 2022 with fewer murders and homicides than the year before, after the city set records the previous two years. According to data from Memphis Police: As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. […]
Kait 8
Woman died in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Memphis woman died in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:03 p.m. on Interstate 40 at the 279 Mile Marker. Kiesha White, 37, of Memphis was parked straddling the fog line in the outside lane...
Southaven man missing, said to be visiting friends
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police need your help locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18. Theotis Washington left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis. Police say he was supposed to be working in Memphis and staying at a friends’ house during the week. When Washington didn’t […]
Senior citizen home left cold, bus riders stranded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The historic freeze has caused power outages, forced businesses to close and left citizens dealing with rough conditions. With subzero temperatures across the Mid-South, Memphians are doing all they can to stay warm. This degree of cold has not been felt in decades. It has resulted in rolling blackouts, businesses closing and […]
actionnews5.com
‘Very exciting to see,’ Marion welcomes $60M housing development
MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Mid-South developers are looking to address the housing shortage in Eastern Arkansas. In Crittenden County, a near-200 home development is in the works, set to break ground in March, and city leaders and developers are both excited for what they say will be a domino effect in further economic development.
12-year-old Memphis rapper spreads message of positivity, inspiration
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re in the midst of a joyful holiday season, but one Memphis rapper hopes to make spirits bright year-round. He’s only 12 years old, but he’s already sending positive messages through his music. Otis Morris, who raps as “Yung Hunnid,” said most people...
Wind chill, snow hits Memphis area
UPDATE 6:00 P.M. – Memphis’ temperature has decreased to 21 degrees. Citizens can expect dangerous road conditions, wind gusts between 25 to 40 MPH and near-zero temperatures. UPDATE 5:00 P.M. – Memphis’ temperature has dropped from 45 degrees to 29 degrees in the last hour. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Temperatures will drop about 45 degrees in […]
Nearly 300 residents at Memphis apartments without heat, hot water as winter storm sets in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An entire Memphis apartment complex is without heat as severe winter weather moves in. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing, with lethal wind chills well below zero. Several members of Memphis-Shelby County Code Enforcement were on site Wednesday at the River City Heights Townhomes, located...
Covington store owner killed on Christmas day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner on Sunday. Around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Covington Police Department responded to a call at the Bull Market Convenience Store located at 510 Highway 51 South. According to reports, an unresponsive person had been discovered by customers who entered […]
One detained after deadly double shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been detained after a deadly double shooting Thursday evening. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2000 block of Blue Crane Lane at 6:21 p.m. Two male victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Memphis mayor issues state of emergency due to severe winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has issued a state of emergency for the city as severe winter weather grips the area. Temperatures are hovering in the single digits with sub-zero wind chills. Part of the mayor’s declaration describes conditions in the Mid-South, including the freezing rain, sleet...
