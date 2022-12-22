NCAA Football: Memphis at Southern Methodist

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SportsGrid

First Responders Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State Betting Preview and Insights

Two teams looking to finish with records above .500 are set to face off in the First Responders Bowl, with the Memphis Tigers taking on the Utah State Aggies. Last year’s First Responders Bowl saw Air Force outlast Louisville 31-28. This bowl has been held annually since 2011 but was renamed the First Responders Bowl in 2018.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tigers complete non-conference as Williams, Kayo shine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The non-conference portion of the Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball schedule is now complete. Thanks to Wednesday night’s blowout win against outmanned foe Alabama State, the UofM can go into the holiday break feeling jolly with a 10-3 record. The Tigers took no prisoners, jumping...
MEMPHIS, TN
fayettevilleflyer.com

Where to eat in Memphis for the Liberty Bowl

With Northwest Arkansas in the grip of an early winter blast of arctic weather, thoughts of travel might be on the back burner for the moment, but in less than a week, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, and no doubt some of you will be heading to the Bluff City to enjoy the Hogs’ matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

A white Christmas in Memphis? Yes, please!

December 22, 2022: Three days until Christmas. I’ve been masking up. Tidying up. Waking up early. Preparing for a festive Christmas THIS year, as last year was a complete BUST! (#ThanksCovid) My cousin, Latricia, got on the road at 5 a.m. EST from Tallahassee, FL, determined to make it...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW: Memphis Outage Map

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With winter weather in full swing, WREG is here to keep you aware of the changing condition, and that includes power outages. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
KHOU

FedEx, UPS hub closures could lead to delays

HOUSTON — UPS and FedEx closures could lead to delays ahead of the Christmas holiday after several hubs were impacted by the winter weather across the U.S. FedEx Express said they experienced substantial disruptions at their Memphis and Indianapolis hubs Thursday night due to severe winter weather. “The safety...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WREG

Two injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A male and female were transported to Regional One Health after a shooting in Raleigh. According to reports, at around 1:39 PM, officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 Block of Raleigh Millington Road. One male is in critical condition. One female is in non-critical condition. Police say there is no […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Missing person report in Southaven

The Southaven Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing person, missing for the past week. Police report that Theotis Washington has not been seen since Sunday, Dec. 18. Washington used an Uber ride to go to a hotel in Memphis and was supposed to be working in Memphis, as well.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Memphis may end record homicide streak this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With a little more than a week to go before a new year starts, Memphis may be on track to end 2022 with fewer murders and homicides than the year before, after the city set records the previous two years. According to data from Memphis Police: As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Southaven man missing, said to be visiting friends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police need your help locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18. Theotis Washington left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis. Police say he was supposed to be working in Memphis and staying at a friends’ house during the week. When Washington didn’t […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Kait 8

Woman died in West Memphis crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Memphis woman died in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:03 p.m. on Interstate 40 at the 279 Mile Marker. Kiesha White, 37, of Memphis was parked straddling the fog line in the outside lane...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

‘Very exciting to see,’ Marion welcomes $60M housing development

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Mid-South developers are looking to address the housing shortage in Eastern Arkansas. In Crittenden County, a near-200 home development is in the works, set to break ground in March, and city leaders and developers are both excited for what they say will be a domino effect in further economic development.
MARION, AR
WATN Local Memphis

A Facebook friendly Christmas miracle in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season for kind neighbors and the power of Facebook. Caitlyn Gillilan and Clayton Smith just bought their first home together, but under somber circumstances, because Gillilan’s grandmother is sick. “Well, she has bells palsy and that really affects her health,” Gillilan said....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Senior citizen home left cold, bus riders stranded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The historic freeze has caused power outages, forced businesses to close and left citizens dealing with rough conditions. With subzero temperatures across the Mid-South, Memphians are doing all they can to stay warm. This degree of cold has not been felt in decades. It has resulted in rolling blackouts, businesses closing and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Covington store owner killed on Christmas day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner on Sunday. Around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Covington Police Department responded to a call at the Bull Market Convenience Store located at 510 Highway 51 South. According to reports, an unresponsive person had been discovered by customers who entered […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

MLGW schedules bottled water donations, distribution

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Given the recent water boil advisory, MLGW will be distributing water to those in need at different locations. MLGW issued the following news release: Memphis Light, Gas and Water is accepting donations of unopened cases of bottled water Monday, December 26, from 8 – 11 a.m. at the Lamar Avenue Community Office, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
