NCAA Football: Memphis at Southern Methodist

Longstanding Dillard's Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at Auction
Cause of Death of Famed Rapper Revealed
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fan
Grandmother Transferred From Hospital To Homeless Shelter. No One Told Her Family. Then She Vanished.
Tennessee Grandmother Still Missing After Stranger Drops Her Off In Heavily Wooded Area
SportsGrid
First Responders Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State Betting Preview and Insights
Two teams looking to finish with records above .500 are set to face off in the First Responders Bowl, with the Memphis Tigers taking on the Utah State Aggies. Last year’s First Responders Bowl saw Air Force outlast Louisville 31-28. This bowl has been held annually since 2011 but was renamed the First Responders Bowl in 2018.
actionnews5.com
Tigers complete non-conference as Williams, Kayo shine
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The non-conference portion of the Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball schedule is now complete. Thanks to Wednesday night’s blowout win against outmanned foe Alabama State, the UofM can go into the holiday break feeling jolly with a 10-3 record. The Tigers took no prisoners, jumping...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Where to eat in Memphis for the Liberty Bowl
With Northwest Arkansas in the grip of an early winter blast of arctic weather, thoughts of travel might be on the back burner for the moment, but in less than a week, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, and no doubt some of you will be heading to the Bluff City to enjoy the Hogs’ matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks.
Producer Drumma Boy explains what makes Atlanta, Memphis hip-hop scene special
Drumma Boy wants to see everyone win. The super producer from Memphis, Tennessee, is excited to see his hometown continue its mainstream dominance in hip-hop, but also still respects Atlanta, both cities he’s played a large role in keeping in the conversation for top rap city. Through the years, he’s worked with the likes of Yo Gotti, Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame.
tri-statedefender.com
A white Christmas in Memphis? Yes, please!
December 22, 2022: Three days until Christmas. I’ve been masking up. Tidying up. Waking up early. Preparing for a festive Christmas THIS year, as last year was a complete BUST! (#ThanksCovid) My cousin, Latricia, got on the road at 5 a.m. EST from Tallahassee, FL, determined to make it...
MLGW: Memphis Outage Map
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With winter weather in full swing, WREG is here to keep you aware of the changing condition, and that includes power outages. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
KHOU
FedEx, UPS hub closures could lead to delays
HOUSTON — UPS and FedEx closures could lead to delays ahead of the Christmas holiday after several hubs were impacted by the winter weather across the U.S. FedEx Express said they experienced substantial disruptions at their Memphis and Indianapolis hubs Thursday night due to severe winter weather. “The safety...
No foul play in death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr is not considered suspicious, police said Friday. According to the Memphis Police Department, Scarr, whose real name was Alexander Woods, died Thursday. He was 22. Police did not say his cause of death, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
Two injured in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A male and female were transported to Regional One Health after a shooting in Raleigh. According to reports, at around 1:39 PM, officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 Block of Raleigh Millington Road. One male is in critical condition. One female is in non-critical condition. Police say there is no […]
desotocountynews.com
Missing person report in Southaven
The Southaven Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing person, missing for the past week. Police report that Theotis Washington has not been seen since Sunday, Dec. 18. Washington used an Uber ride to go to a hotel in Memphis and was supposed to be working in Memphis, as well.
Memphis may end record homicide streak this year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With a little more than a week to go before a new year starts, Memphis may be on track to end 2022 with fewer murders and homicides than the year before, after the city set records the previous two years. According to data from Memphis Police: As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. […]
Southaven man missing, said to be visiting friends
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police need your help locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18. Theotis Washington left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis. Police say he was supposed to be working in Memphis and staying at a friends’ house during the week. When Washington didn’t […]
‘Unprecedented’ winter storm leads to overwhelming calls for HVAC repair
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sean Greene and his wife were astonished to discover that their downstairs thermostat read 42° on Friday morning. “It’s pretty cold,” Greene told FOX13. “You can almost see your breath. It feels like a refrigerator.”. Like thousands across the Mid-South, the Collierville...
Kait 8
Woman died in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Memphis woman died in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:03 p.m. on Interstate 40 at the 279 Mile Marker. Kiesha White, 37, of Memphis was parked straddling the fog line in the outside lane...
actionnews5.com
‘Very exciting to see,’ Marion welcomes $60M housing development
MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Mid-South developers are looking to address the housing shortage in Eastern Arkansas. In Crittenden County, a near-200 home development is in the works, set to break ground in March, and city leaders and developers are both excited for what they say will be a domino effect in further economic development.
A Facebook friendly Christmas miracle in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season for kind neighbors and the power of Facebook. Caitlyn Gillilan and Clayton Smith just bought their first home together, but under somber circumstances, because Gillilan’s grandmother is sick. “Well, she has bells palsy and that really affects her health,” Gillilan said....
Senior citizen home left cold, bus riders stranded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The historic freeze has caused power outages, forced businesses to close and left citizens dealing with rough conditions. With subzero temperatures across the Mid-South, Memphians are doing all they can to stay warm. This degree of cold has not been felt in decades. It has resulted in rolling blackouts, businesses closing and […]
12-year-old Memphis rapper spreads message of positivity, inspiration
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re in the midst of a joyful holiday season, but one Memphis rapper hopes to make spirits bright year-round. He’s only 12 years old, but he’s already sending positive messages through his music. Otis Morris, who raps as “Yung Hunnid,” said most people...
Covington store owner killed on Christmas day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner on Sunday. Around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Covington Police Department responded to a call at the Bull Market Convenience Store located at 510 Highway 51 South. According to reports, an unresponsive person had been discovered by customers who entered […]
MLGW schedules bottled water donations, distribution
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Given the recent water boil advisory, MLGW will be distributing water to those in need at different locations. MLGW issued the following news release: Memphis Light, Gas and Water is accepting donations of unopened cases of bottled water Monday, December 26, from 8 – 11 a.m. at the Lamar Avenue Community Office, […]
