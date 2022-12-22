Read full article on original website
Covid: ongoing loss of smell may be caused by nasal cell destruction
Millions of people who lost their sense of smell after contracting Covid may have an ongoing, abnormal immune response that destroys cells in the nose, researchers say. Doctors analysed nasal tissue from Covid patients and found that those with long-term problems with their sense of smell had inflammation-driving immune cells inside the delicate nasal lining, which were potentially wiping out vital sensory nerve cells.
Mechanism revealed for COVID-19-related loss of smell
Duke Health scientists and collaborators have discovered an inflammatory mechanism that helps explain COVID-19-related loss of smell, and possibly other long COVID symptoms. The finding, published December 21 in Science Translational Medicine, provides insight into a problem that has plagued millions who have not recovered their sense of smell following COVID-19 infection.
Corona virus disease. The study found a cause for long-term loss of the sense of smell
It’s a It is possible that the reason for the inability of some people to regain their sense of smell after infection with the Covid virus is related to a persistent immune attack on olfactory neurons and the consequent decrease in the number of these cells, says a team of scientists in the United States.
