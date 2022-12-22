NCAA Football: Memphis at Southern Methodist

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KHBS
Hogs head to Memphis for the Liberty Bowl
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks football team officially departed for Memphis, Tennessee, for their matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks in the Liberty Bowl. Finishing the season with six wins and six losses, the Hogs seemed eager as they prepared for Wednesday's big game. Players and coaches got on seven buses just outside of Razorback Stadium.
SportsGrid
First Responders Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State Betting Preview and Insights
Two teams looking to finish with records above .500 are set to face off in the First Responders Bowl, with the Memphis Tigers taking on the Utah State Aggies. Last year’s First Responders Bowl saw Air Force outlast Louisville 31-28. This bowl has been held annually since 2011 but was renamed the First Responders Bowl in 2018.
localmemphis.com
Former Ole Miss DT showing Memphis-area linemen how it's done
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One former Ole Miss defensive tackle hopes to make the Memphis area a recruiting hot spot for the position group. "Playing in the trenches man is an art," Herbert Moore said, who played for the Rebels from 2013-17. "It's not just something you do." Moore teaches...
actionnews5.com
Tigers complete non-conference as Williams, Kayo shine
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The non-conference portion of the Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball schedule is now complete. Thanks to Wednesday night’s blowout win against outmanned foe Alabama State, the UofM can go into the holiday break feeling jolly with a 10-3 record. The Tigers took no prisoners, jumping...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Where to eat in Memphis for the Liberty Bowl
With Northwest Arkansas in the grip of an early winter blast of arctic weather, thoughts of travel might be on the back burner for the moment, but in less than a week, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, and no doubt some of you will be heading to the Bluff City to enjoy the Hogs’ matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks.
tri-statedefender.com
A white Christmas in Memphis? Yes, please!
December 22, 2022: Three days until Christmas. I’ve been masking up. Tidying up. Waking up early. Preparing for a festive Christmas THIS year, as last year was a complete BUST! (#ThanksCovid) My cousin, Latricia, got on the road at 5 a.m. EST from Tallahassee, FL, determined to make it...
MLGW: Memphis Outage Map
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With winter weather in full swing, WREG is here to keep you aware of the changing condition, and that includes power outages. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
No foul play in death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr is not considered suspicious, police said Friday. According to the Memphis Police Department, Scarr, whose real name was Alexander Woods, died Thursday. He was 22. Police did not say his cause of death, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
Two injured in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A male and female were transported to Regional One Health after a shooting in Raleigh. According to reports, at around 1:39 PM, officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 Block of Raleigh Millington Road. One male is in critical condition. One female is in non-critical condition. Police say there is no […]
desotocountynews.com
Missing person report in Southaven
The Southaven Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing person, missing for the past week. Police report that Theotis Washington has not been seen since Sunday, Dec. 18. Washington used an Uber ride to go to a hotel in Memphis and was supposed to be working in Memphis, as well.
Memphis may end record homicide streak this year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With a little more than a week to go before a new year starts, Memphis may be on track to end 2022 with fewer murders and homicides than the year before, after the city set records the previous two years. According to data from Memphis Police: As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. […]
Southaven man missing, said to be visiting friends
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police need your help locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18. Theotis Washington left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis. Police say he was supposed to be working in Memphis and staying at a friends’ house during the week. When Washington didn’t […]
A Facebook friendly Christmas miracle in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season for kind neighbors and the power of Facebook. Caitlyn Gillilan and Clayton Smith just bought their first home together, but under somber circumstances, because Gillilan’s grandmother is sick. “Well, she has bells palsy and that really affects her health,” Gillilan said....
actionnews5.com
Mid-South mother brings triplets home for first time since birth
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South Mother has three reasons to celebrate this Christmas. Her triplets, who were born last year are spending their first Christmas at home after being in the hospital. It’s not about the gifts this year for a new mom, Brittany Forbes. “You hear all...
12-year-old Memphis rapper spreads message of positivity, inspiration
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re in the midst of a joyful holiday season, but one Memphis rapper hopes to make spirits bright year-round. He’s only 12 years old, but he’s already sending positive messages through his music. Otis Morris, who raps as “Yung Hunnid,” said most people...
Senior citizen home left cold, bus riders stranded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The historic freeze has caused power outages, forced businesses to close and left citizens dealing with rough conditions. With subzero temperatures across the Mid-South, Memphians are doing all they can to stay warm. This degree of cold has not been felt in decades. It has resulted in rolling blackouts, businesses closing and […]
actionnews5.com
‘Very exciting to see,’ Marion welcomes $60M housing development
MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Mid-South developers are looking to address the housing shortage in Eastern Arkansas. In Crittenden County, a near-200 home development is in the works, set to break ground in March, and city leaders and developers are both excited for what they say will be a domino effect in further economic development.
MLGW schedules bottled water donations, distribution
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Given the recent water boil advisory, MLGW will be distributing water to those in need at different locations. MLGW issued the following news release: Memphis Light, Gas and Water is accepting donations of unopened cases of bottled water Monday, December 26, from 8 – 11 a.m. at the Lamar Avenue Community Office, […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis Zoo pandas to be sent back to China
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After two decades in Memphis, the Memphis Zoo’s giant pandas will be sent back to China. The zoo announced Wednesday that the loan agreement with the Association of Zoological Gardens will end and Ya Ya and Le Le will be sent back in the next few months.
