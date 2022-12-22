Read full article on original website
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Christmas weekend events across the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileySumter, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
‘I have to bury two boys’: Family loses everything except faith ahead of Christmas.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) — A family in Orangeburg County is mourning the loss of two special needs children after a fire destroyed their mobile home in North. The Orangeburg County Fire District confirmed that flames erupted around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, killing two and displacing seven family members. Edward...
abccolumbia.com
Caught on camera! Giant moose sheds its antlers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A wild winter video caught on cam in the wild…shows a giant moose with something to lose!
abcnews4.com
SC firefighter killed after deadly crash 2 days before Christmas
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A firefighter with the Rock Hill Fire Dept. mourned the loss of one of their own after a deadly crash in York County just before Christmas. Firefighter/Paramedic David Campbell was on his way to work when the crash happened on Friday, Dec. 23, the Rock Hill Fire Dept. said.
wach.com
'Momma it's a fire, Get up': Martin family devastated after loss of two sons and home
NORTH, S.C. (WACH) — An Orangeburg County family is mourning the loss of not only all of their belongings, but also the lives of two loved ones. Just three days ago, the family's home burnt to the ground, killing two people. Momma it's a fire get up, momma it's...
'They lost everything': Family faces loss of home, 2 sons days before Christmas
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A fire took everything from a family in Orangeburg, including two brothers. Now, a local pastor is trying to help. A nightmare holiday season for Kay Martin and her husband is unfolding as they grieve the loss of their sons following a house fire on Wednesday.
$26K raised to help Florence restaurant damaged by kitchen fire
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More than $26,000 has been raised to help a Florence restaurant that was damaged Saturday by a kitchen fire. A post on Stefano’s Facebook page says no one was injured and thanked firefighters from keeping a bad situation from getting worse. A GoFundMe was created by Kyle and Travis of Tubb’s […]
WLTX.com
Frozen water tower controls cause unusual situation in Lexington County
GILBERT, S.C. — Sustained temperatures below freezing led to an unusual spectacle in one Lexington County community on Christmas Eve. Viewer footage shows a water tower, part of the Gilbert Summit Rural Water District, with a sheet of ice seemingly spilling over onto the ground below along Peach Festival Road after temperatures plummeted into the low teens for much of the morning.
Rock Hill firefighter killed in collision on highway in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Rock Hill firefighter has died following a collision on Highway 49 in York County on Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Freightliner tractor-trailer and a Chevy pickup truck were headed in opposite directions on Highway 49 south of Sharon, South Carolina, before 7 a.m. when the vehicles hit a tree in the middle of the road. The crash caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and hit the pickup.
wfmynews2.com
WWE legend holds home intruder at gunpoint in South Carolina
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A former WWE star who now lives in the Midlands is making headlines for an incident at his home. “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan is known for carrying around a two-by-four and giving the thumbs up ahead of his matches in the ring. And he's currently a Kershaw County resident.
Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
WIS-TV
Kershaw man arrested for murder through multi-agency investigation
KERSHAW, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department announces the arrest of Ryan Thomas Edgerton, 20 of Old Georgetown Road in Kershaw. According to officials, an investigation started in October, when there was a report of a missing person in Lancaster County. Lancaster County investigators say on December...
wach.com
Tips on how to protect your pipes before the arctic blast
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The below freezing temperatures, we’re about to get, can create a disaster at your house, specifically on your pipes. Cracking and breaking are a very real possibility when it gets as cold as the forecast shows. Kayla Kincaid of Meetze Plumbing has some advice...
WIS-TV
“My aunt was an angel” Law enforcement announces arrest of murder suspect in Clarendon County, family speaks out
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man is behind bars tonight in connection with a woman’s murder out of Sumter County. Jason Tyrell Ford is facing murder charges after police say he shot and killed 72-year-old Mae Burgess before stealing her car. Ford is a suspect in a string of car-related break-ins in both Sumter and Clarendon Counties. According to officials from both counties, it’s been a joint effort to arrest him.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm. From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops. The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County...
Upscale steakhouse lands prime space at Rock Hill project
ROCK HILL, S.C. — An upscale steakhouse will serve as the anchor tenant at The Power House in Rock Hill. Epic Prime — a new concept for restaurateur Elliott Close and the team behind Epic Chophouse — should make its debut in early to mid-summer. “It’ll be...
WMBF
Coroner’s office identifies person killed in Florence shooting Friday morning
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in Florence early Friday, according to police. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Gladstone Street at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of the shooting. The victim was found dead at the scene. Florence...
WLOS.com
Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
WIS-TV
Two men arrested in murder connected to body found near pond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men are facing murder charges in Saluda county in connection to a body found near a pond. Sheriff Josh Price announced Thursday the arrest of Earl Valentine and Montavis Barnes in connection to the murder of Zonnie Cyrus. Cyrus was found near a pond on...
wach.com
What's closed on Monday, Dec. 26?
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, many state and local offices are taking Monday off to observe the holiday. For example, the City of Columbia offices will be closed. The City of Newberry residential garbage collection will be pushed to Tuesday, December 27.
