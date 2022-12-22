The winter storm blasting the US is snarling holiday travel and bringing record-breaking temperature drops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Twenty-seven storm-related deaths have been reported in western New York. That brings the nation’s death toll from this weekend’s massive storm to at least 48 people. Twenty of those deaths have occurred in Buffalo, New York, a city spokesperson announced Monday morning. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the United States will continue into the week as people in western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see canceled flights and dangerous roads.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO