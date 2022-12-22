The winter storm blasting the US is snarling holiday travel and bringing record-breaking temperature drops

Read full article on original website
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Twenty-seven storm-related deaths have been reported in western New York. That brings the nation’s death toll from this weekend’s massive storm to at least 48 people. Twenty of those deaths have occurred in Buffalo, New York, a city spokesperson announced Monday morning. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the United States will continue into the week as people in western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see canceled flights and dangerous roads.
A weak cold front will bring some clouds to North Texas briefly on Monday, as well as a north wind. This will keep temperatures cool for this time of the year, but no Arctic air is in the forecast anytime soon.
(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s population grew less than 1% from July 2021 to July 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau reported this month. Minnesota’s population grew 0.1% in 2022, .03% in 2021 and .06% in 2020. The North Star State is the 22nd most populous state. The estimate for July 2022 was 5,717,184, up from an estimate of 5,711,471 the previous year. The 2020 U.S. Census indicated Minnesota’s population was 5,706,504. ...
(The Center Square) – Minnesota and Wisconsin placed in the top 10 of a recent nationwide prosperity index while Iowa and Michigan trailed behind, at 12th and 29th, respectively. Wisconsin placed third and Minnesota placed eighth in the American Dream Prosperity Index that the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream produced with Legatum Institute. The index measures prosperity through three domains: Inclusive Societies, Open Economies and Empowered People. The domains contain 11 pillars of prosperity that are built on 49 actionable policy areas and...
