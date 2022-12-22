Norwood officials give update on fatal ammonia release, Bristol County victim remembered as man who looked out for co-workers

Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Lakeville, Taunton, Freetown, and Raynham respond to multi-vehicle crash on Route 140 that injured 6
6 people were injured, 2 seriously, after a multivehicle crash this weekend on Route 140. Dispatchers alerted firefighters to the crash just after 10:30 p.m. Friday night. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, Lakeville Ambulance 3, Ambulance 2, Engine 1, Engine 2, Car 2, and Car 1 all responded to the scene.
Police ID Man, 18, Shot Multiple Times In Fatal Late Night Boston Shooting
Police have identified the man who was fatally shot late at night in Boston this week as 18-year-old Michael Collins Jr. Police responded to the shooting at Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road in Dorchester around 11:18 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, according to Boston Police. Upon arrival, …
Salisbury Boyfriend Poisoner Charged With Murder, Arrested: DA's Office
A 64-year-old who poisoned and killed her younger boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the DA's office. Judy Church, of Salisbury, fatally poisoned her boyfriend, Leroy Fowler, 46, with ethylene glycol, a substance commonly found in antifreeze, on Nov. 11, the…
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Fire Department and EMS respond to Christmas Day fire at residence in frigid conditions
The Fall River Fire Department and EMS responded to a morning fire on Christmas Day. According to scanner transmissions, a call came in just after 8:15 a.m. for an attic fire at 396 Whipple Street. Dispatch stated that a man at the home attempted to fight the fire himself. Upon...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly used antifreeze, deicer, brake fluid to poison and kill boyfriend
55-year old Leroy Fowler went into convulsions on his 55th birthday on Nov. 11. His 64-year-old girlfriend Judy Church then called 911 and told the dispatcher that she thinks that he ingested something that made him sick, that he was bleeding from his nose, and having trouble standing. Salisbury responders...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man on probation for previous drug conviction arrested after 3 kilos of methamphetamine seized
A Rhode Island man on probation for a previous drug conviction has been arrested after police seized a large quantity of methamphetamine and other drugs. The Rhode Island State Police Friday announced the arrest of 43-year-old Manuel A. Coradin of Cranston for narcotics and weapons offenses stemming from a joint investigation between the Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and Cranston Police Department Special Investigations Unit.
homenewshere.com
Arlington man killed in fatal crash on Cambridge Road
WOBURN - A horrific two-car accident on Cambridge Road in Woburn at the Winchester line has left one person dead, an Arlington man, 73, while injuring another at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday as hurried shoppers made their along the busy four-lane roadway in front of the Horn Pond Plaza.
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: 7 Massachusetts men indicted; 4 men wanted in Norfolk County shooting death
A Norfolk County Grand Jury this week has indicted seven Massachusetts men for murder in the August 18, 2022, shooting of Jordan Wiggins in the parking area of his Quincy apartment building, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. “One of the men, Cornel Bell, Jr., was taken into...
hyannisnews.com
OFFICIALS INVESTIGATING AFTER PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY GARBAGE TRUCK ON RTE 132
BARNSTABLE – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a garbage truck sometime around 11:30 a.m. Friday on Rte. 132, in the area of Marylou’s Coffee. Officials were still working the scene for hours after the initial report. The northbound travel lanes on Rte. 132 were closed down into the afternoon hours. Various sources are reporting the pedestrian did not survive.
WCVB
18-year-old accused of attempting to rape woman after she exited Wollaston MBTA station
QUINCY, Mass. — Minutes after a woman reported she was attacked near an MBTA station, police officers dashed to the next station up the line. When a train pulled in, they arrested a teenager in connection with the case. According to the Quincy Police Department, a woman called at...
fallriverreporter.com
U.S. Marshals, local police announce missing 13-year-old Rhode Island teen found, man arrested
A missing 13-year-old girl from Rhode Island has been located and a man has been arrested according to officials. U.S. Marshals stated that Deputy U.S. Marshals from Rhode Island, along with North Providence Police and the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force teamed up to locate and safely recover critically missing teen Isabella Rivera.
Foreign Phone Threats Put Central Mass Hospital On Temporary Lockdown: Police
A hospital in Central Massachusetts was on a brief lockdown after threatening phone calls were made against the building, authorities said. Local along with State Police locked down Leominster Hospital after an individual made the threats around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, Leomin…
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000
Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
GoLocalProv
Speeding Mercedes Flips Over in Providence Attempting to Evade Police — Stolen Gun Found in Vehicle
Providence police say that the driver of a black Mercedes SUV flipped the vehicle over in the city on Friday, trying to flee the police. According to police, occupants of the vehicle fled when it crashed — they were later apprehended, and a stolen gun was located in the Mercedes.
WCVB
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning boyfriend with windshield de-icing fluid
SALISBURY, Mass. — A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, an industrial compound commonly found in antifreeze, windshield de-icing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid, appeared in court Friday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with murder in the death of Leroy Fowler, according to the...
ABC6.com
Head-on crash in Plymouth results in three hospitalizations
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A head-on crash involving two cars Friday resulted in serious injuries to multiple drivers. Plymouth Fire Department Chief Neil Foley said crew members responded to South Meadow Road at 3:15 p.m. for a report of a crash with airbag deployment and injury. When they arrived,...
fallriverreporter.com
Over 1.6 kilos of fentanyl, over 1.3 kilos of cocaine seized from southeastern MA motel, arrests made
BOSTON – Three individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force that recovered more than 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, a firearm and ammunition, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes, age...
Search for suspect who ran from accident in Palmer
22News has confirmed a search is taking place in Palmer for a suspect who ran from an accident.
Mass. man held without bail for allegedly strangling 2 girls, spitting on one of them
BOSTON (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man is being held without bail after he allegedly strangled a 12-year-old and 14-year-old during a domestic incident. According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, Michael Fairweather was arraigned Dec. 19 on two counts of assault and battery on a child causing injury, and two counts of strangulation. His bail was reportedly revoked for 90 days because he was involved in another assault case involving the same juveniles.
Even if the Christmas spirit calls for it, don’t lend your phone to strangers, TPD warns
'Tis the season for not letting your guard down. Transit police are investigating after a simple kindness resulted in a Red Line passenger losing $100 to a quick thief this week. At about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a 22-year-old Quincy man embraced the holiday spirit and agreed to let a...
