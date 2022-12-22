ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

After 2.5 Years Away From Swimming, Lucy Mehraban Wins State & Commits to Louisville

Lucy Mehraban left swimming for two-and-a-half years. Just three months back into the pool, she won a state title and committed to a top 10 NCAA team. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
LOUISVILLE, KY
swimswam.com

Former Penn Swimmer Endows Swimming & Diving Head Coaching Position

Lou and Rene Kozloff have committed a donation of just over $1 million to establish an endowment for Penn's head swimming coach position. The University of Pennsylvania has received a major gift to endow the head coaching position and support the university’s varsity swimming and diving program into the future.
PENN, PA
swimswam.com

Tomas Koski Joins the Family Business with a 19.91 in the 50 Free at GA State Champs

Georgia Swimming Senior State Championship Meet – Short Course December 2-4, 2022 Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia Short Course... Georgia Swimming Senior State Championship Meet – Short Course. December 2-4, 2022. Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia. Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals. Individual High Point Awards.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy