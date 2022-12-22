Read full article on original website
Ole Miss Announces Uniform Combination For Texas Bowl
The Rebels are donning a familiar uniform set for their game against Texas Tech.
After 2.5 Years Away From Swimming, Lucy Mehraban Wins State & Commits to Louisville
Lucy Mehraban left swimming for two-and-a-half years. Just three months back into the pool, she won a state title and committed to a top 10 NCAA team. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Doak Finch Named Interim Head Coach At Duke For Remainder of 2022-23 Season
Finch will serve in the role on an interim basis following the death of longtime head coach Dan Colella, who died earlier this month at the age of 60. Current photo via Duke Athletics. Doak Finch will take over as head coach of the Duke swimming & diving team for...
Transfer Portal Already Altering The SEC East
The transfer portal is in full swing, and several players have altered the landscape of the SEC East and where South Carolina stands.
Carson Foster’s Instagram Followers Want Him To Pick 200 Fly Over 200 Back At NCAAs
1,902 people have voted on Foster's instagram poll, with 997 people saying he should swim the 200 fly and 905 people saying he should swim the 200 back. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. On Friday, University of Texas swimmer Carson Foster posted a poll on his Instagram story about...
Former Penn Swimmer Endows Swimming & Diving Head Coaching Position
Lou and Rene Kozloff have committed a donation of just over $1 million to establish an endowment for Penn's head swimming coach position. The University of Pennsylvania has received a major gift to endow the head coaching position and support the university’s varsity swimming and diving program into the future.
Tomas Koski Joins the Family Business with a 19.91 in the 50 Free at GA State Champs
Georgia Swimming Senior State Championship Meet – Short Course December 2-4, 2022 Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia Short Course... Georgia Swimming Senior State Championship Meet – Short Course. December 2-4, 2022. Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia. Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals. Individual High Point Awards.
SwimSwam Pulse: Heilman’s 100 Fly Edges McIntosh’s 500 Free For Top Winter Junior Swim
15-year-old Heilman's time of 44.67 in the 100 fly not only broke the NAG record for 15-16 boys, but also went under the 17-18 mark. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can...
North Carolina High School State Finalist Landon Lloyd Commits to Auburn University
Lloyd finished 3rd in the 100 free and 8th in the 200 free at North Carolina State. He is set to arrive in Alabama ahead of the 2024-2025 season. Current photo via Landon Lloyd. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all...
