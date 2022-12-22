Read full article on original website
Chad le Clos 2.0 Moving Forward: “The Dream is to be Olympic Champion Again”
We sat down with new SCM world champ in the 100 and 200 fly, Chad le Clos. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist talks us through his last 2.5 years, from Energy Standard dissolving because of COVID through being a nomad and training wherever he could to finally landing in Germany with Dirk Lange. Le Clos emphasizes how much of a difference it has made in having a steady training base. He also alludes to difficulties outside of the pool setting him back in early 2021 and affecting his performances through the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Daniel Wiffen on First Irishman to Own European Record, Skipping SC Worlds, Swim Vlog
Wiffen talks us through racing at the Scottish/Irish Championships, winning a medal at the Commonwealth Games, and training at the University of Loughborough Current photo via Swim Ireland. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey,...
Two-Time Olympian Alex Di Giorgio Finishes 4th on Italian Dancing With the Stars
The 32-year-old Di Giorgio represented Italy at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. He made history as part of the show's first-ever out gay couple. Italian Olympic swimmer Alex di Giorgio finished 4th in the 2022 season of Ballando con le Stelle, the Italian version of the Dancing With the Stars/Strictly Come Dancing franchise.
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 12/23/2022
This week's age group wonders include Luke Zardavets, who swam the fastest time for 13-year-old in the 100 breast since Michael Andrew. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age...
Kylie Masse’s Incredible Run of Consistency Continues At Short Course Worlds
Since breaking onto the scene at the 2015 World University Games, Masse has won an individual at 12 straight major championship meets. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Canadian backstroker Kylie Masse has been on a phenomenal run of consistency for the better part of the last decade, having been...
2022 Swammy Awards: European Male Swimmer of the Year – David Popovici
Every time David Popovici dove in the pool, no matter what meet he was at, it felt like something special was about to happen. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 EUROPEAN MALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: David Popovici, Romania. Could...
Selmeci, Gyurta, Becsey, and Halmay Named to Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame
Attila Selmeci, János Becsey, Daniel Gyurta, and Zoltán Halmay were recently named the newest members of the Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame. Archive photo via G. Scala/Deepbluemedia. Attila Selmeci, János Becsey, Daniel Gyurta, and Zoltán Halmay became the newest members of the Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame after...
arena Swim of the Week: Emma McKeon Records First Sub-54 Fly Split On Aussie Relay
McKeon's relay split was the fastest in history by nearly four-tenths of a second. Archive photo via World Aquatics. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim...
WATCH: Daniel Wiffen Breaks Down His 800 Free SCM European Record
SCM (25m) Many of swimming’s biggest stars closed out their 2022 competing at the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia. Irish Olympian Daniel Wiffen, however, was among those who opted for meets closer to home. At the Swim Ireland Winter Championships, he ripped 7:25.96 in the 800 freestyle, becoming the first Irish swimmer to hold a European record.
Javier Acevedo on Development of Canadian Men, Being a Team Swiss Army Knife
Acevedo is high on Canada's chances to not only build a stronger relay culture but vie for medals on the international stage. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. We sat down with recent SC Worlds medalist Javier Acevedo to discuss his last few years in the pool. After finishing...
Silvia di PIetro Breaks Italian Record After Returning Home from SC Worlds
Silvia di Pietro caught a bad flu in Australia, but that didn't keep her from returning home to break an Italian Record in the 50 free just before Christmas. Archive photo via Andrea Staccioli Deepbluemedia. 2022 Coppa Brema Trophy. December 23, 2022. Various sites around Italy. Short Course Meters (25m)
It’s been another year of format fun in television, with Banijay’s Dutch mystery competition series The Traitors emerging as a new global hit, especially in the UK on the BBC, while the likes of Big Brother and Survivor have fronted a reboots commissioning revival that has divided entertainment producers, buyers and sellers. As the year comes to a close and the world heads into 2023 under threat of recession and belt-tightening, Deadline has placed six new formats that could help shape the genre in the spotlight. As is often the case, programs from the Netherlands dominate, with three on our...
Kate Douglass Gave Her 4×100 Medley Relay Gold Medal To A Volunteer Worker At SC Worlds
Following the medal ceremony for the women’s 4×100 medley relay on the last day of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, where the American women won gold in world record fashion, relay anchor Kate Douglass decided to give away her gold medal to an age group swimmer that was volunteering at the meet.
Vanshika Ne Swimming Mein Jeeta Gold Aur Silver Medal
Is contest mein around 25 CBSE affiliated schools ne participate kiya tha zone se. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. KC Public School ki Vanshika Gusain ne recenty hi Punjab ke Om Prakash Bansal Modern School Gobindgarh mei huye CBSE North Zone II Swimming competition mein excelled kiya hai. Is contest mein around 25 CBSE affiliated schools ne participate kiya tha zone se.
A Perfect Silver: Memories From Rome 2009
The most beautiful swimming pool in the world? Ask any swimmer, and if they don't say the Foro Italico, they've probably never been there. Archive photo via Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Summer edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to the SwimSwam Magazine here. The...
Roditi Hacks 7 Seconds Off Israeli SCM 800 Free National Record
SCM (25m) The 2022 Israeli Short Course Championships concluded tonight from Netanya, but not before more records fell at the Wingate Institute. Competing in the men’s 800m free, Matan Roditi fired off a new lifetime best of 7:49.29 to top the podium. The 24-year-old Olympian’s result established a new national record, crushing the previous Israeli standard of 7:56.61 Guy Moskovich put on the books in 2015.
Caeleb Dressel Can Hold His Breath for Five Minutes, Six Seconds (In Bed)
“It’s usually in my bed, before falling asleep I’ve done it,” Dressel said of his record for holding his breath. “My record in bed: 5 minutes, 6 seconds.” Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. A rare Caeleb Dressel sighting produced a couple fun soundbites in...
Iconic Swimmers’ Nicknames
Michael Phelps, "The Baltimore Bullet," has one of the most iconic nicknames in swimming history. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Fall edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to the SwimSwam Magazine here. Friends, famous people, athletes, and singers. Sooner or later,...
