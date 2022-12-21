ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Measure advocates law enforcement DNA analysis

By Douglas Clark
Homeland Preparedness News
Homeland Preparedness News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JUrbW_0jrO6fCh00

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) has introduced a bill she said seeks to deploy advanced forensic genetic genealogical DNA analysis as a means of aiding law enforcement in solving cases.

The Carla Walker Act of 2022 authorizes the Justice Department to issue grants to state, local, and tribal government agencies to address the effort, aiding the identification of criminals and unidentified victims while exonerating wrongly accused suspects.

“More than 270,000 homicide cases remain unsolved in the United States,” Armstrong said. “Many families are left with unanswered questions about the loss of their loved ones. My legislation will help state, local, and tribal governments deploy DNA testing to solve cases, get it right, and make sure justice is delivered.”

The legislation is named in memory of Carla Walker, a homicide victim abducted in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1974, at the age of 17.

Walker’s death was a cold case for more than 46 years when DNA evidence examined in 2020 using advanced testing technologies resulted in her murderer being identified, officials noted.

“Our family is thankful for this DNA technology that solved my sister’s case after 46 years,” Jim Walker, brother of Carla Walker, said. “My prayer is that other families will get the benefit of answers. It brought peace to us. I believe it can replace existing practices and help solve cases across the country.”

The post Measure advocates law enforcement DNA analysis appeared first on Homeland Preparedness News .

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden heading to US Virgin Islands to relax between holidays

KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to a place very familiar to him — the U.S. Virgin Islands — to enjoy some downtime and warmer weather and to ring in a new year with family. The president and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, flew from Washington on Tuesday to St. Croix, one of three islands that make up the U.S. territory in the Caribbean. St. John and St. Thomas are the other two islands. The Bidens were joined by their daughter Ashley and her husband, Howard Krein, as well as grandchildren Natalie and Hunter, whose father was the president’s late son, Beau. St. Croix is a tropical getaway that Biden has been getting away to at least since he was vice president, from 2009 to 2017. “We’ve missed him the last couple of years,” Beth Moss Mahar, a retired attorney and island resident for nearly three decades, said in a telephone interview.
WASHINGTON STATE
Homeland Preparedness News

Homeland Preparedness News

75
Followers
363
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Homeland Preparedness News is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source for the latest U.S. policy news that shapes the strength of America’s homeland security, national defense and public health security posture. Our team of experienced journalists provides the top homeland security news each day and exclusive features. We offer insights on how the government and private sectors are working to prepare for and respond to a wide array of potential threats against the United States, including countermeasures designed to thwart biological or chemical attacks, strengthen cyber security and reduce breaches at the nation’s borders.

 https://homelandprepnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy