Measure advocates law enforcement DNA analysis

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) has introduced a bill she said seeks to deploy advanced forensic genetic genealogical DNA analysis as a means of aiding law enforcement in solving cases.

The Carla Walker Act of 2022 authorizes the Justice Department to issue grants to state, local, and tribal government agencies to address the effort, aiding the identification of criminals and unidentified victims while exonerating wrongly accused suspects.

“More than 270,000 homicide cases remain unsolved in the United States,” Armstrong said. “Many families are left with unanswered questions about the loss of their loved ones. My legislation will help state, local, and tribal governments deploy DNA testing to solve cases, get it right, and make sure justice is delivered.”

The legislation is named in memory of Carla Walker, a homicide victim abducted in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1974, at the age of 17.

Walker’s death was a cold case for more than 46 years when DNA evidence examined in 2020 using advanced testing technologies resulted in her murderer being identified, officials noted.

“Our family is thankful for this DNA technology that solved my sister’s case after 46 years,” Jim Walker, brother of Carla Walker, said. “My prayer is that other families will get the benefit of answers. It brought peace to us. I believe it can replace existing practices and help solve cases across the country.”

