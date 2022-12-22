Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Receiving The Wrong Books – Who’s Responsible?
Elementary Publishers prints schoolbooks, mostly for use in elementary schools. One of their books was a widely-used English reader. Since some of the passages were about holidays, they also printed a “Jewish” edition, which reflected Jewish holidays in these passages. Yesod Yeshiva ordered a box of these readers...
The Jewish Press
Rabbi Haim Drukman, Father of Hesder Yeshivas, Settlement Movement, Who Converted Thousands, Dead at 90
Religious Zionism’s Spiritual Leader and Dean of the Ohr Etzion Yeshiva Rabbi Haim Meir Druckman, 90, passed away Sunday evening at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem. The rabbi contracted COVID-19 earlier this month for the second time this year, and was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care...
The Jewish Press
Ari Fuld on the Real Miracle of Chanukah
This transcript/article about Chanukah has been adapted from the video of Ari Fuld’s Grill and Torah D’var Torah that Ari gave on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. https://arifuld.org/2019/12/19/the-real-miracle-of-chanukah-5777/. I want to talk to you a little bit about the spiritual meaning of Chanukah. Many people have gotten mixed up...
The Jewish Press
Rav Mordechai Pinchas Teitz and The Pri Chadash
The twenty-ninth of Kislev is the yahrzeit of Rav Chezkiah di Silva, author of the Pri Chadash (1656-1695). Born in Livorno, Italy he studied there under Rav Shmuel Kusta. An emissary from Yerushalayim, Rav Yehuda Sharaf, who spent some time in Italy, influenced him to move to Yerushalayim in order to advance his Torah studies. He arrived there as a teenager and spent a decade learning under Rav Moshe Galante. At one point he signed a proclamation declaring that men should be married by the age of twenty and those who weren’t should be exiled from Yerushalayim. Being as he was not yet married, he exiled himself for a short time. At the age of twenty-two he married the daughter of Rav Refael Mordechai Malchi, a posek and doctor in Yerushalayim, whose other daughter was married to Rav Moshe Chagiz. When Rav Moshe Galante passed away, Rav Chezkiah, still in his twenties, was appointed Rosh Yeshiva.
The Jewish Press
The Malbim’s Legacy
A copy of the Shulchan Aruch, printed in Lemberg (Lviv) in 1836, that I sold this week had great provenance, with the title page sporting a signature and stamp of the great Malbim, Rabbi Meir Leibush ben Yehiel Michel Wisser (1809 – 1879). The volume included several handwritten annotations of his as well, this volume apparently being the one used during the Malbim’s learning of the Shulchan Aruch. The Malbim’s commentary on the Shulchan Aruch, titled Artzot Hachaim (1837), was his first major work, and published when he was just 27. Despite his young age, the sefer received a strong haskamah from the Chasam Sofer, who describes him in glowing terms and as a brilliant prodigy.
The Jewish Press
Jewish Solidarity, the Ideal and the Reality in the Turmoil of the Shoah
Editor’s Note: Our columnist, Dr. Alex Grobman, has provided his review of the scholarly volume edited by Dan Michman and Robert Rozett, Jewish Solidarity, the Ideal and the Reality in the Turmoil of the Shoah (Jerusalem: The International Institute for Holocaust Research, Yad Vashem, 2022) ISBN 978-965-308-648-7 The essays...
Comments / 0