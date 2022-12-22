The twenty-ninth of Kislev is the yahrzeit of Rav Chezkiah di Silva, author of the Pri Chadash (1656-1695). Born in Livorno, Italy he studied there under Rav Shmuel Kusta. An emissary from Yerushalayim, Rav Yehuda Sharaf, who spent some time in Italy, influenced him to move to Yerushalayim in order to advance his Torah studies. He arrived there as a teenager and spent a decade learning under Rav Moshe Galante. At one point he signed a proclamation declaring that men should be married by the age of twenty and those who weren’t should be exiled from Yerushalayim. Being as he was not yet married, he exiled himself for a short time. At the age of twenty-two he married the daughter of Rav Refael Mordechai Malchi, a posek and doctor in Yerushalayim, whose other daughter was married to Rav Moshe Chagiz. When Rav Moshe Galante passed away, Rav Chezkiah, still in his twenties, was appointed Rosh Yeshiva.

