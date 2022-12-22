ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

MEP in Qatar-linked graft case denied pre-trial release

By Matthieu DEMEESTERE, Jeremy AUDOUARD, JOHN THYS, Eric VIDAL
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aM0xI_0jrNxxD000
Eva Kaili was among four charged in Belgium with corruption and money laundering /EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT/AFP/File

The Greek MEP at the centre of a scandal over corruption allegations linked to Qatar that have rocked the European Parliament was denied release from pre-trial detention on Thursday, prosecutors said.

Eva Kaili, 44, was one of four suspects arrested in Belgium earlier this month. She has protested her innocence and had asked the custody hearing to grant her release under electronic surveillance -- a request that was denied.

Her lawyer, Andre Risopoulos, told AFP that she would not appeal the decision, meaning that she will remain in custody for at least another month while investigations continue.

Risopoulos had told reporters before the court's decision that Kaili was "cooperating in an active manner" with the Belgian investigation and was willing to wear an electronic device to track her movements if she were released.

Kaili, a former newsreader booted from her post as parliamentary vice president after police raids this month, has become the public face of the alleged corruption case.

Qatar officials have insisted the Gulf monarchy played no role in any wrongdoing.

Another of Kaili's lawyers, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, on Wednesday told reporters she feels miserable, "very troubled" and betrayed by her boyfriend and co-accused Francesco Giorgi.

He argued that Kaili was "not a flight risk and not in a position to destroy evidence".

She was arrested on December 9 as Belgian police, searching a number of addresses, found 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) in cash.

- Closed door hearing -

Kaili was charged shortly afterwards and has been in detention since.

Another three suspects -- her partner Giorgi; the head of an NGO allegedly used to funnel money; and a former MEP-turned-lobbyist, all of them Italian -- were also arrested.

All four are charged with "criminal organisation, corruption and money laundering".

A Belgian judge authorised Kaili's arrest and detention on grounds she was allegedly caught red-handed with cash, meaning her usual parliamentary immunity could not be invoked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mTpw_0jrNxxD000
Her lawyer, Andre Risopoulos, told AFP that she would not appeal the decision /AFP

Separate investigations have begun in Italy and Greece, and on Thursday Greek judicial sources said they had seized a 7,000-square-metre (1.7-acre) plot of land bought by Kaili and Giorgi on Paros, in the Cyclades islands, and frozen a bank account held by the couple.

The MEP denies receiving money from Qatar in exchange for influencing decisions affecting it in the EU parliament.

Qatar also denies the bribery allegations and has warned that continued linkage of it to the scandal could "negatively" impact ties and its natural gas supplies to the European Union.

Kaili's hearing was conducted separately from the three other suspects, who appeared before a Belgian court on December 14.

On that date, the court ordered Kaili's partner Giorgi and the former MEP, Pier Antonio Panzeri, to remain in jail.

The NGO head, Niccolo Figa-Talamanca, was ordered to wear an electronic bracelet to track his movements, but that was suspended on appeal.

- Euros in a suitcase -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktzF1_0jrNxxD000
Kaili's Greek lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos said she did not know of the existence of the cash found in her home /AFP

Kaili's Greek lawyer Dimitrakopoulos said the day before the December 14 hearing that she did not know of the existence of the cash -- 150,000 euros, according to a Belgian law enforcement source -- found in her home.

Risopoulos told Belgian newspaper Le Soir that she strongly denied that she had "partially confessed".

He contradicted reports saying she had admitted to asking her father to remove the money uncovered at her address.

Kaili's father was held in custody for two days after the police searches before being released.

Panzeri's wife and daughter were arrested in Italy under a European warrant and could face extradition to Belgium in January to answer charges.

Apart from the money found in Kaili's Belgian apartment, police discovered 750,000 euros in a suitcase with the father, and another 600,000 at Panzeri's place.

An international union leader, Luca Visentini, said on Tuesday he had received 50,000 euros from Panzeri's Fight Impunity NGO.

He said the cash was to cover expenditure for his campaign to take over as general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation.

Visentini, who was detained for questioning but released while remaining a suspect, was suspended by the union's board on Wednesday pending internal investigations.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Demonstration for Belgian held in Iran calls for his release

Supporters of a Belgian aid worker being held in Iran staged a Christmas Day protest in Brussels to demand his immediate release, with a spokesman questioning why a prisoner swap treaty was stalled. Belgium insists Vandecasteele is innocent and was being held as a hostage as Tehran attempts to force Brussels to release an Iranian agent convicted of terrorism.
AFP

Belarus activist athlete sentenced to prison in absentia

A Belarusian court on Monday sentenced the country's former champion swimmer and government critic Aliaksandra Herasimenia to 12 years in prison in absentia, a rights group said. Separately, a court in Minsk sentenced several trade union representatives including Alexander Yaroshuk to prison violating public order, Viasna said. bur/yad
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea publicly executes 2 teenagers for distributing South Korean movies

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea has publicly executed three teenagers by firing squad – two for watching and distributing South Korean movies and one for murdering his stepmother – two sources who witnessed it told Radio Free Asia.
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Daily Mail

Iranian student faces death penalty after giving away 'chocolates and hugs' during protests - as he is found guilty of 'waging war against God'

An Iranian man who handed out hugs and free chocolate to anti-regime protesters is facing the death penalty after being found guilty of 'waging war against God'. Mohammed Nasiri, 21, was arrested in the city of Qazvin, to the west of Tehran, last month while giving support and snacks to demonstrators along with three others.
Vice

Man Leads Violent Mob to Abduct Woman After She Rejected His Marriage Proposal

A viral video showing a mob armed with sticks and iron rods thrashing vehicles and attacking people, before violently taking away a woman from her house, has sent shockwaves across India. Police in Telangana state arrested 31 people within hours of the home invasion and abduction, which happened in broad...
New York Post

Food blogger stabbed to death by rival influencer while livestreaming from Nepal

A popular Chinese street food blogger known was stabbed to death while livestreaming from Nepal in a bizarre attack allegedly carried out by a rival influencer. Chinese national Feng Zhengyung, 37, was arrested Dec. 4 on suspicion of killing Gan Soujiong, 29, and injuring 32-year-old Li Chuzan. The violent knife attack took place Sunday afternoon at the crowded Indra Chowk market in the capital, Kathmandu, Asia Wire reported. Shocking video shows Gan, who is known online as “Fatty Goes To Africa,” broadcasting himself live walking and laughing with a pair of friends when the scene is suddenly interrupted by a series of...
HOLAUSA

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

Why Did the Taliban Welcome This Woman to Afghanistan With Big Smiles?

The Taliban government in Afghanistan welcomed a woman-led delegation from Pakistan this Tuesday to talk about boosting their economy. Pakistan’s minister of state for foreign affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is one of Islamabad’s most seasoned diplomats, and while Afghan women can’t show their hair on Kabul’s streets and many girls are banned from school, Khar, and her windswept hair, was warmly welcomed by a Taliban delegation on the tarmac. They didn’t shake hands, but did make eye contact and smiled at one of Pakistan’s most powerful women.
coinchapter.com

Cryptocurrency Billionaire Died in a Suspicious Helicopter Crash Outside Monaco

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Crypto billionaire Vyacheslav Taran, the founder of crypto exchange Libertex and Forex Club, the largest operator of the Forex market in CIS, died in a helicopter crash outside Monaco on Nov 25. Fivos Papadopoulos, head of the PR and communications department at Libertex Europe, confirmed the...
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
AFP

AFP

101K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy