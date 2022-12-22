ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Fully Automated McDonald's Restaurant Debuts Near Dallas, Tx [VIDEO]

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBXQz_0jrNqImS00
@foodiemunster

This is where we may be heading.

A viral video on TikTok by Foodiemunster shows a fully automated McDonald’s in Texas and it has left the internet divided.

In the video, which you’ll see below, guests are greeted by a kiosk as they enter and that is where you place your order.

After that, automation kicks in, and soon thereafter your order shows up on the counter, where no one is standing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVoXK_0jrNqImS00
@foodiemunster

As for the drive-thru,  it operates the same way, and you are given a code to identify your order.

Some on social media are asking how the food is prepared and the answer is simple, cooks in the kitchen will still handle food prep.

And while there may be humans in the building, there is no face-to-face contact with those in the kitchen.

So, how do you feel about this? Some love the idea of not having to interact with anyone, while others on social media don’t like the idea of people losing their job to machines.

Check out this video below and let us know what you think of this automated restaurant in Texas.

@foodiemunster

@McDonald’s has a new test concept

♬ Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms

attachment-attachment-Screen-Shot-2022-12-22-at-7.27.09-AM Source: Fully Automated McDonald’s Restaurant Debuts Near Dallas, Tx [VIDEO]

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

35+ Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants With Christmas Dining Specials

There are Christmas trees to decorate, stockings to hang, gifts to buy, and roughly a million other tiny tasks this time of year. So here’s one option: Outsource dinner on Christmas Day or for Hanukkah. North Texas has you covered with elegant dine-in options or casual takeout, traditional Italian feasts or Texas barbecue.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fine Dining in DFW on Christmas Day

It is that time of the year again. While turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy are cherished classics, you do not necessarily have to limit yourself to traditional holiday fare. Have you thought about taking advantage of the city’s fine dining?. Luckily for Dallasites, the city’s top chefs in fine...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

These are the best spots for late-night shopping in Dallas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Need to grab something late at night before the holiday is at your doorstep? Then you need to know where to go and don’t worry, you’re not alone. Saturday, December 24 is Last-Minute Shopper’s Day! “If you have your entire shopping list left to tackle or you’re looking to strike the final item off your list, Last-Minute Shopper’s Day is your chance!
DALLAS, TX
Monica Leigh French

Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in Texas

The news has been met with criticism and curiosity. For decades, people all across the world have memories of visiting their local McDonald's Restaurant and being greeted with a smile by an employee who would help them place their order. People are wondering if that friendly customer service may become a relic of the past with the news of an almost fully automated McDonald's emerging just outside of Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
verdictfoodservice.com

NTB opens new Taco Bell location in Dallas, Texas

The new restaurant will also create 25 new employment opportunities in the region. North Texas Bells (NTB), a Taco Bell Franchisee has further expanded the footprint of the restaurant brand by opening a new location in Dallas, Texas. Featuring Taco Bell’s Endeavor design, the new restaurant has multiple customer accessibility...
DALLAS, TX
East Coast Traveler

7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas

TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
TEXAS STATE
bestattractions.org

Impressive places to visit in Fort Worth, Texas

If you’re visiting Fort Worth, Texas, you’ll find lots of things to see and do. First, you can find something to enjoy, from the famous Fort Worth Zoo to the Texas Motor Speedway. But there are many other attractions you should check out as well. The National Cowgirl...
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Dallas

The 10 most-devoured restaurant and bar headlines of 2022 in Dallas

Editor's note: As the year comes to a close, we look back at the 10 most-read restaurant and bar stories of 2022. The list features a couple of sad closures, but also long-awaited supermarket news, and some fun expansions and new concepts coming to town - including one inside a Dallas landmark. These are the dining stories that Dallas readers devoured most, all from CultureMap dining editor Teresa Gubbins.1. Longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum closes, breastaurant on the way. A longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum closed in late November: Maracas Cocina Mexicana, which had been in business at...
DALLAS, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Frisco, TX

Frisco is a city in Texas noted for solid public–private partnerships that helped it become one of the state’s fastest-growing cities. The city’s phenomenal growth has contributed much to creating many free things to do in Frisco. It also helped that this city is part of the...
FRISCO, TX
East Coast Traveler

The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX

Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
DALLAS, TX
Narcity USA

A McDonald’s In Texas Replaced People With Robots & Now Minimum Wage Is In Question

Good customer service is something most people care about when visiting a restaurant. But what happens if your food is handed to you by a machine?. A new McDonald’s location in Texas looks very different than any other Golden Arches restaurant you’ve ever been to. This innovative spot has automated customer service, and human employees have been replaced with robots.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

First Look: The Nest Craft, A New Brunch and Dinner Spot in North Dallas

The Nest Café, a breakfast/brunch spot in Frisco, opened a spinoff in November called The Nest Craft, on Alpha Road across from the Galleria Mall in North Dallas. It still provides your breakfast fix including waffles, omelets, Benedicts, acai bowls and the ever-popular avocado toast, but adds a dinner service (one night a week) as well as a full bar with several craft cocktails. It takes a lot to get us to drive anywhere near The Galleria during the holiday shopping season, but croffles and the chance to give pickle beer a try were just enough to push us into action.
DALLAS, TX
flashbackdallas.com

Triple Underpass — ca. 1936

Above, a fantastic photo showing the new Triple Underpass, about 1936, with the view toward Oak Cliff. (Compare this with a similar view, from the 1950s, here.) Below, a little earlier, with the view to the east, back toward town. The triple underpass was built by the Austin Bridge &...
DALLAS, TX
dallasfreepress.com

A major West Dallas polluter is leaving — but not fast enough for neighbors

Along a stretch of Singleton Road, West Dallas’ major thoroughfare, sits GAF Materials, a large industrial plant that chemically treats fiberglass to make roof shingles. On one side is a City-owned community center and library. On the other are a dozen or so residential homes and a former public middle school functioning as a waystation for high school students who lost their building in a tornado three years ago.
DALLAS, TX
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy