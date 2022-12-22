Fully Automated McDonald's Restaurant Debuts Near Dallas, Tx [VIDEO]

@foodiemunster

This is where we may be heading.

A viral video on TikTok by Foodiemunster shows a fully automated McDonald’s in Texas and it has left the internet divided.

In the video, which you’ll see below, guests are greeted by a kiosk as they enter and that is where you place your order.

After that, automation kicks in, and soon thereafter your order shows up on the counter, where no one is standing.

As for the drive-thru, it operates the same way, and you are given a code to identify your order.

Some on social media are asking how the food is prepared and the answer is simple, cooks in the kitchen will still handle food prep.

And while there may be humans in the building, there is no face-to-face contact with those in the kitchen.

So, how do you feel about this? Some love the idea of not having to interact with anyone, while others on social media don’t like the idea of people losing their job to machines.

Check out this video below and let us know what you think of this automated restaurant in Texas.