ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District: Republican Joe Kent concedes to Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

By Lawrence Richard
foxwilmington.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Mall of America shooting victim identified as 19-year-old St. Paul resident

The 19-year-old man who was shot and killed at the Mall of America on Friday evening was identified on Sunday as Johntae Hudson of St. Paul, according to Fox 9 Minneapolis. An altercation broke out in the Nordstrom store shortly before 8 p.m. before someone pulled out a gun and shot Hudson multiple times, according to police.
BLOOMINGTON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy