Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District: Republican Joe Kent concedes to Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Mall of America shooting victim identified as 19-year-old St. Paul resident
The 19-year-old man who was shot and killed at the Mall of America on Friday evening was identified on Sunday as Johntae Hudson of St. Paul, according to Fox 9 Minneapolis. An altercation broke out in the Nordstrom store shortly before 8 p.m. before someone pulled out a gun and shot Hudson multiple times, according to police.
Utah pup is looking for a home so she can play and burn off some energy this holiday season
A sweet terrier and black Labrador mix is looking for a home for the holidays. Cookie, two years old, is up for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in Utah. The Enoch City Animal Shelter in Utah originally rescued Cookie in February 2022. Best Friends Animal Society told Fox News...
