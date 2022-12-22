Read full article on original website
Police seek to identify two individuals seen at Mondawmin train station fatal shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are looking to identify two individuals who were seen during the time of the fatal shooting at the Mondawmin train station, according to the Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, on December 26, at around 5:03 p.m., 20-year-old Caleb Thompson was shot and killed inside...
Police search for suspect's vehicle in connection to fatal hit and run in Anne Arundel Co.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are searching for a the driver of a vehicle believed to be connected to a fatal hit and run in Anne Arundel County early on Wednesday Morning, according to Maryland State Police Department. Police say at around 1:55 a.m., troopers were sent to the area...
Investigation continues after dirt biker critically injured in West Baltimore crash
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The investigation into a West Baltimore crash involving a car and dirt bike Tuesday night is ongoing, according to Baltimore Police. The crash left the dirt bike rider unconscious and critically injured. By Wednesday, a department spokesperson said the dirt biker’s condition had improved to...
Pedestrian killed in fatal Christmas morning crash identified
Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead early Christmas morning. According to police, officers responded to the scene December 25 at about 3:30 a.m. near Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park. Officers learned that a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was...
POLICE: Man shot in the leg in Southwest Baltimore, taken to local hospital for treatment
Police are investigating a Southwest Baltimore shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday night. At approximately 10:32PM, officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Westmount Court to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the location, they observed a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to...
48-year-old man struck by gunfire in southwest Baltimore in critical condition
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 48-year-old man who was struck by gunfire in the Violetville neighborhood of southwest Baltimore is now in critical condition, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say at about 2:56 p.m., officers were sent to the hospital for a victim of a shooting. The man...
1 person dead in early morning Baltimore County house fire
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Fire crews responded to heavy fire at a Baltimore County house fire early on Thursday morning. Officials say one person died in the fire. Crews arrived at the scene at the 2500 block of Synder Avenue in Sparrows Point around 2:00AM. Officials say there was...
20-year-old shot, killed at Mondawmin Mall MTA Metro Station
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed at the Mondawmin Mall MTA Metro Station, police confirm Monday. Police say they responded to the scene just after 5 p.m. to investigate the reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to the underground portion...
Man in critical condition after dirt bike collides with vehicle in west Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man driving a dirt bike is in critical condition after a collision with a vehicle in the Coppin Heights neighborhood of west Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, states authorities. The department says the...
14-year-old allegedly assaults officer after rummaging through vehicles in Severn
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — A 14-year-old suspect allegedly assaulted a police officer after rummaging through vehicles with a group of people, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police say at about 1:00am on December 23, officers were sent to Citadel Drive and Trafalgar Road for a report...
Suspect in connection to Middle River Christmas Day shooting arrested
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a Middle River shooting the night of Christmas. Police say just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the scene near Joggins Court following reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers located a woman with gunshot...
No injuries reported in early morning Pasadena house fire
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Emergency crews responded to a fire in Anne Arundel County on Wednesday morning. The scene is located at the 600 block of Dover Road in Pasadena. As of 9:00AM, the fire was under control. "Fire crews did an excellent job getting a quick...
Massive fire destroys Howard County home Tuesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Howard County home was destroyed by massive flames on Tuesday afternoon. Howard County Fire Department was assisted By Mongomery County Fire Department to put out the intense fire on the 8600 block of Rose Lane in Jessup. Crews arrived with fire ripping through the structure...
51-year-old man shot multiple times and killed in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: The Baltimore Police Department said the man who was shot succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, and was declared dead by medics. Police said he was 51 years old. The Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives are asking anyone with any information to contact then...
Man ejected from car in single-vehicle Harford County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal Harford County Crash. According to police, the crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning near MD Route 136 near Churchville, Maryland . According to a preliminary investigation, an Acura TL, driven by Bryan Nunez, 25, was traveling north...
Man charged with attempted 1st degree murder, assault for Christmas Day shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police in Baltimore County announced the arrest of a man in connection to the Christmas Day shooting of a woman in Middle River. Detectives have charged 31-year-old Dariel Williams with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, motor vehicle theft and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.
Baltimore police identify five homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified five people who have been killed in the city. 36-year-old Dominick Williams (B/M DOB 08/27/86) was killed on December 21, 2022, in the unit block of South Howard Street. 44-year-old Howard Carter (B/M DOB 03-01/78) was killed on December 21- 2022,...
19-year-old arrested for spraying unknown substance, inappropriately touching women
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old man was arrested after police say he assaulted multiple women in Anne Arundel County. According to police, officers responded to the scene Tuesday near Target in the Waugh Chapel Towne Center after receiving reports of a suspect who inappropriately touched and sprayed an unknown substance on multiple women.
FOX45 News takes a look at Baltimore city council districts with the most homicides
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — FOX45 News is taking a closer look at three city council districts, combined they've seen more than 240 shootings with more than 120 people killed. What are the council members in those districts doing and saying about the crime crisis?. As 2022 approaches the end, Baltimore...
Help police find critical missing 13-year-old girl from Baltimore County
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Police need help locating a critical missing 13-year-old girl from Baltimore County. Ruth Cruz-Lopez (5’0 100lbs) was last seen in the Windsor Mill area wearing all black clothing. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
