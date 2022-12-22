ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian killed in fatal Christmas morning crash identified

Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead early Christmas morning. According to police, officers responded to the scene December 25 at about 3:30 a.m. near Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park. Officers learned that a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 person dead in early morning Baltimore County house fire

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Fire crews responded to heavy fire at a Baltimore County house fire early on Thursday morning. Officials say one person died in the fire. Crews arrived at the scene at the 2500 block of Synder Avenue in Sparrows Point around 2:00AM. Officials say there was...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

20-year-old shot, killed at Mondawmin Mall MTA Metro Station

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed at the Mondawmin Mall MTA Metro Station, police confirm Monday. Police say they responded to the scene just after 5 p.m. to investigate the reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to the underground portion...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

No injuries reported in early morning Pasadena house fire

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Emergency crews responded to a fire in Anne Arundel County on Wednesday morning. The scene is located at the 600 block of Dover Road in Pasadena. As of 9:00AM, the fire was under control. "Fire crews did an excellent job getting a quick...
PASADENA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Massive fire destroys Howard County home Tuesday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Howard County home was destroyed by massive flames on Tuesday afternoon. Howard County Fire Department was assisted By Mongomery County Fire Department to put out the intense fire on the 8600 block of Rose Lane in Jessup. Crews arrived with fire ripping through the structure...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

51-year-old man shot multiple times and killed in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: The Baltimore Police Department said the man who was shot succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, and was declared dead by medics. Police said he was 51 years old. The Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives are asking anyone with any information to contact then...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man ejected from car in single-vehicle Harford County crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal Harford County Crash. According to police, the crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning near MD Route 136 near Churchville, Maryland . According to a preliminary investigation, an Acura TL, driven by Bryan Nunez, 25, was traveling north...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police identify five homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified five people who have been killed in the city. 36-year-old Dominick Williams (B/M DOB 08/27/86) was killed on December 21, 2022, in the unit block of South Howard Street. 44-year-old Howard Carter (B/M DOB 03-01/78) was killed on December 21- 2022,...
BALTIMORE, MD

