On Friday, December 23rd at approximately 6:00 PM, Indiana State Troopers were working in blizzard-like conditions, maintaining the I-94 westbound road closure at the 22 mile-marker (Burns Harbor exit). This closure was for the hazmat cleanup of an earlier crash. While doing so, they witnessed a two-vehicle crash between a passenger car and a semi in the opposite westbound lanes. The passenger car then fled the scene, driving westbound, but the vehicle was easily identifiable as it had sustained extensive front end damage during the crash.

CHESTERTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO