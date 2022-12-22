Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Multiple children injured in two-vehicle crash
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on M51 Highway near Maple Street on Saturday around 6:10 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigators determined that a Niles woman and her daughter were driving south on M51 in a Kia Optima at the...
Children injured in Southwest Michigan crash on Christmas Eve
CASS COUNTY, MI – Multiple children were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Man shot, injured in Kalamazoo
A 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Kalamazoo Saturday afternoon.
abc57.com
Man, dog injured in morning shooting on Huey Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- One male is injured and a dog is hurt from a shooting on the 2200 block of North Huey Street. The South Bend Police Department was called out around 7 a.m. A male was found with gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital in stable...
WNDU
Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Children were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Deputies responded to the crash on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township shortly after 6 p.m. A Niles woman and her daughter were headed south on the highway when the woman lost control of her vehicle.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 3000 block East US 30, Warsaw. Report of battery. Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 100 block East Epworth Forest Road, North Webster....
95.3 MNC
Two arrests after chase from Elkhart to Cass County
Two people are in custody in Cass County, Michigan, after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle in Elkhart. Just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 911 dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle stolen in the 100 block of S Main Street. An Elkhart Police Department officer arrived shortly afterward.
WANE-TV
WATCH: South Bend Police save Christmas
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The Grinch apparently made a stop in South Bend. According to South Bend Police, someone came into a home and stole some Christmas presents. But, that wasn’t the end of the story. In a Facebook post, the police department says “We interrupt our...
regionnewssource.org
Chesterton Woman Charged With OWI In Blizzard After Hit & Run
On Friday, December 23rd at approximately 6:00 PM, Indiana State Troopers were working in blizzard-like conditions, maintaining the I-94 westbound road closure at the 22 mile-marker (Burns Harbor exit). This closure was for the hazmat cleanup of an earlier crash. While doing so, they witnessed a two-vehicle crash between a passenger car and a semi in the opposite westbound lanes. The passenger car then fled the scene, driving westbound, but the vehicle was easily identifiable as it had sustained extensive front end damage during the crash.
ISP: Northwest Indiana woman arrested after hit-and-run on interstate during ‘blizzard-like conditions’
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana woman is facing charges after Indiana State Police said she was impaired while driving Friday on the interstate in blizzard-like conditions. ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said the 32-year-old woman, of Chesterton, Indiana, tried to drive away after hitting a semi-truck on Interstate 94 while crews were cleaning up […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest Made in Infant Murder
(Walkerton, IN) - A Walkerton man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 3-month-old baby in Fulton County last summer. Back in July, first responders were called to a residence southeast of Rochester on a report of a child not breathing. Following the baby’s death, an autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head as the cause. Amphetamine and methamphetamine were also allegedly found in the child’s system.
WNDU
Man, dog hurt in Friday morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man and a dog were hurt in a shooting on Friday morning. Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 2200 block Huey Street on reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect burst into the home and opened fire.
22 WSBT
I-94 reopens after multiple crashes closed the highway earlier in the day on Friday
I-94 in Berrien County has reopened after being shut down for hours after multiple crashes. Early on Friday 9 semis were involved in a crash. Dispatch tells WSBT this was just one of the crashes that caused the east bound lane to be shutdown for about 12 miles from south of St. Joseph to Watervliet.
WNDU
Much of area has travel woes on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outside of St. Joseph County, residents have their own travel woes Christmas Eve. Lagrange County officials have moved the county’s road status to a travel watch. And in Cass County, Michigan, the county will remain under a blizzard warning through 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
WNDU
2 arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit spans from Elkhart to Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are behind bars in Cass County after a two-state pursuit in a stolen vehicle early Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart Police Department, the chase started just before 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Main Street in Elkhart. The pursuit went...
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
abc57.com
Minor injuries in crash between passenger vehicle, semi on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a crash between a semi and a passenger vehicle on U.S. 131 Friday that resulted in minor injuries. State troopers were called to U.S. 131 near Dickinson Road in White Pigeon for the incident. According to the investigation, a 52-year-old...
wkzo.com
Charges of open murder reauthorized for 16-year-old involved in shooting near Interfaith homes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The charge of open murder has been reauthorized for a 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager. The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney issued a release on Thursday, December 22 stating that the original charges against Kahree L. Compton of one count of open murder and one count of using a firearm to commit a felony have been reauthorized.
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories
Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
abc57.com
Blizzard update from Cass County Sheriff's Office
CASS COUNTY, Mich. --You're reminded by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service continuing until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Cass County roadways are still dangerous, with multiple roads drifted shut, along with blowing snow and high winds are continuing to make...
