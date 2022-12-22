NYC bus hijacked with fake gun | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan

The Post’s Kevin Sheehan walks us through a terrifying bus hijacking in Queens. On Oct. 27, a paranoid schizophrenic, suspect Dwayne Gaddy, 44, ran onto a city bus – with what turned out to be a fake pistol, forcing the busload of passengers to evacuate and the driver to jump out of the window.

Gaddy’s attorney fears the suspect, who suffers from years of mental illness, will die at Rikers Island where 19 inmate deaths have been reported this year. “His client is very diminutive in stature. He’s a short, little guy. He looks like he weighs 120 lbs., sopping wet with a brick in his hand,” Sheehan says. Find out more in this episode of “Urban Legend.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShCtkYSaR6o?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]