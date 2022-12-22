ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC bus hijacked with fake gun | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan

By Kevin Sheehan
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gyQjO_0jrNc5kU00

The Post’s Kevin Sheehan walks us through a terrifying bus hijacking in Queens. On Oct. 27, a paranoid schizophrenic, suspect Dwayne Gaddy, 44, ran onto a city bus – with what turned out to be a fake pistol, forcing the busload of passengers to evacuate and the driver to jump out of the window.

Gaddy’s attorney fears the suspect, who suffers from years of mental illness, will die at Rikers Island where 19 inmate deaths have been reported this year. “His client is very diminutive in stature. He’s a short, little guy. He looks like he weighs 120 lbs., sopping wet with a brick in his hand,” Sheehan says. Find out more in this episode of “Urban Legend.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShCtkYSaR6o?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Subway operator allegedly sprayed in the face through train window in NYC

An MTA worker was hit in the face with pepper spray on Christmas morning in Harlem, cops said. The 37-year-old victim was operating a northbound No. 2 train as it pulled into the 135th Street and Lenox Avenue station in Harlem around 3 a.m. When she opened the train’s window, a man sprayed the substance in her face, police said.  She was taken to Harlem Hospital with redness and swelling to her face, cops said. The man who sprayed her ran away to the street, cops said. He was wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD cop stabbed, wounded in Bronx on Christmas Eve, visited in hospital by Mayor Adams

An NYPD cop was stabbed and wounded responding to a Bronx 911 call on Christmas Eve, cops said Sunday. Officer Lin Zhen was responding to a call for an emotionally disturbed person on DeKalb Ave. near E. 212th St. about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday when he was knifed in the right arm. Zhen, 34, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. At 10 p.m. on Saturday, Mayor Adams ...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Bouncer critically injured in fight outside NYC bar, police say

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer was badly injured in a fight outside a Chelsea bar Saturday morning, police said. The bouncer and another man came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect punched the bouncer in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the pavement, officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Two stabbed, female worker choked with baseball bat in NYC bar

NEW YORK, NY – Witnesses said a man with a bulldog entered a restaurant and bar located at 2171 2nd Avenue in East Harlem and got into an argument with the staff. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 23rd Precinct later reported that the man choked a 29-year-old female employee with a baseball and stabbed two male employees. The NYPD said the attack was unprovoked. The man fled the scene, and now police are asking the public to keep an eye out. If you see the suspect or know where he might be, call 800-577-TIPS. Two People Stabbed The post Two stabbed, female worker choked with baseball bat in NYC bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Manhattan’s trendiest neighborhoods terrorized by thieves, NYPD stats show

Manhattan’s trendiest tourist-packed neighborhoods have become increasingly terrorized by brazen thieves who are leaving shop workers stymied and scared. Grand larcenies, or thefts of $1,000 or more, have soared up to over 60% in Gotham precincts in the past year, according to the latest NYPD stats — and some  business owners blame the state’s lax bail laws for dumping suspects back on the streets to strike again. “There’s a true belief out there among criminals that they’re going to get away with it,” said Jim Giddon, whose Rothmans men’s clothing store in Gramercy was once robbed twice in about a week by...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Son of hero Finest Steven McDonald to be promoted to NYPD captain

The NYPD son of late hero Finest Steven McDonald is being promoted to police captain, The Post has learned. Lt. Conor McDonald, 35, is listed as No. 133 on the Captain’s Promotion List, a department document shows. His dad Steven was shot on July 12, 1986, in the NYPD’s Central Park Precinct while questioning a 15-year-old boy about robberies. One of the bullets shattered McDonald’s spine, paralyzing him from the neck down, and another struck his throat, causing him to have a speaking disability. Steven died in 2017 at age 59 after surviving for more than three decades with the aid of a ventilator.  Steven’s shooter, Shavod Jones, served nine years in prison, then was killed in a motorcycle accident soon after his release. McDonald once told reporters that he forgave the teen. Conor McDonald was promoted to sergeant before his dad’s death. He works at the NYPD’s press shop, the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD officer stabbed in the arm on Christmas Eve in the Bronx

An NYPD cop was stabbed in the arm Christmas Eve while responding to reports of a person in need of medical assistance, police said. Officer Lin Zhen was knifed in his right arm around 5:45 p.m. after he and a partner responded to the distress call near Dekalb Avenue and East 212 Street in the Bronx, officials said. Zhen, 35, who joined the department in 2018, was stabbed by a 26-year-old man, cops said. “New Yorkers can celebrate in safety today because heroes like P.O. Lin Zhen are on the street and in harm’s way,” the NYPD Police Benevolent Association tweeted Sunday.  “We’re grateful that our brother is going to be OK,” the union said. “His fellow NYC police officers will carry on keeping the peace while he’s on the mend.”  EMS transported Zhen to St. Barnabas hospital in stable condition and transported the attacker to North Central Bronx Hospital for an evaluation, police said. According to a police source, the suspect is schizophrenic.  Charges are still pending. The mayor tweeted a photo of himself walking into St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx to visit Zhen shortly before Hizzoner attended Midnight Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYPD Bomb Squad rushed to JFK Airport over grenade discovered in box

The NYPD Bomb Squad rushed to JFK Airport on Sunday when customs agents found a box that contained a grenade, police and law-enforcement sources said. The weapon was later found to be inert. The emergency call came in around 9:45 a.m. when US Customs and Border Protection agents in Building 250 — a mailing facility — at the Queens airport found a box that looked suspicious, an NYPD spokesman said.  “They X-rayed the box and didn’t like the contents,” the spokesman said. The box appeared to contain a grenade, and further investigation showed it actually was the weapon — although it was deemed inert, police sources said. There was no evacuation at the New York City airport, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Swedish tourists robbed at NYC subway station on Christmas

Two tourists from Sweden were among at least three straphangers robbed in the city Christmas morning, police said. The targeted foreigners, a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, were standing on the southbound R train platform at 25th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, around 9:30 a.m. when a male crook approached them, “simulated a firearm” and demanded they hand over their things, according to the NYPD. The robber made off with the pair’s cellphones, wallets, cash and a purse, cops said. The suspect wore orange sneakers, a gray coat, blue jeans and a black face mask and had an Adidas backpack, NYPD said. The crime...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry

A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Cops hunt for gunman in brazen afternoon slaying in NYC

A brazen gunman gunned down a man in Queens and cops are reaching out to the public in hopes of tracking down the killer. The suspect peppered Elgin Reynolds, 40, with gunfire after approaching the victim on 165th Street, near Jamaica Avenue at about 12:15 p.m. Friday, police said. Reynolds tried to “evade” his attacker, but the gunman shot him in the leg, torso and face, cops said. Medics rushed the Harlem man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The suspect ran northbound on 165th Street toward 89th Avenue where he stepped into a white sedan, authorities said. The NYPD on Saturday released surveillance photos and a video clip of the suspect, described as 40-45 years old, standing between 6 foot and 6 foot 2, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, green pants, brown boots and a black “du-rag,” cops said.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC firefighter Marty Party peed on Jewish sukkah: cops

Urine for it now, Mr. Party! Cops charged an FDNY smoke-eater — aptly named Marty P. Party — with criminal mischief for drunkenly peeing on a Jewish dining structure known as a sukkah on the Upper East Side, police said Friday. The 37-year-old off-duty firefighter first kicked the hut on East 92nd Street near Second Avenue in Manhattan and damaged it around 1:12 a.m. Oct. 8, according to the NYPD. The pugnacious piddler then took a leak inside the temporary structure — used for feasting during the Jewish holiday Sukkot — before fleeing, according to police. Party, who was also identified in records as Martin Lydon, was charged with criminal mischief, according to cops. He was issued a desk appearance ticket and released. Images released by the NYPD of the alleged troublesome tinkler show him wearing a baseball cap backward, a“Dirty Dancing”-themed T-shirt and carrying something in a paper bag. Party didn’t immediately return a request for comment Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Man struck and killed by train after dropping phone on Queens subway tracks

A man was struck and killed by a subway train on Christmas Sunday after he jumped onto the tracks at a Queens station to retrieve his phone, police said. The 46-year-old straphanger was standing on the northbound platform at the Jackson Heights – Roosevelt Avenue station when he dropped his cell phone onto the roadbed just after 11:30 p.m. He hopped off the platform to grab the phone but was unable to get back up before a northbound F train came barreling through the station, according to police. The train struck him and he was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said. Police have not released his identity as they are working to notify family members. About an hour before the man was hit by the F train in Queens, another man was found dead on an L train in Brooklyn. The man’s body, still sitting upright on a bench inside the train, was discovered as the subway car pulled into Rockaway Parkway station, the last stop at the end of the line in Canarsie. Police said there were no signs of trauma and they don’t suspect any criminality.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Bronx girl, 16, reported missing at start of Christmas weekend: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing in the Bronx on Friday morning, police said. Saniyah Roberts was last seen leaving her Edson Avenue home near Nereid Avenue around 7 a.m., according to the NYPD. Police have asked for help finding the teen. She’s about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and has […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Rikers Island officers working 100-plus hours weekly, stuck sleeping in jail’s parking lot

This workload seems criminal. Guards on Rikers Island are so overworked that many clock in an average of more than 100 hours a week at the scandal-scarred jail complex, records show. Department of Correction officers like James Internicola are forced to pick up the load watching detainees as disgruntled staffers continue to quit and call in sick at unprecedented levels — and the number of violent incidents at Rikers continue to soar. Internicola, 55, a city corrections officer since 1996, worked 3,692 hours of overtime plus regular shifts during the fiscal year ending June 30 – or an average of 111...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Family carries on late veteran’s fight against bogus NYC speeding tickets

He has traveled the highway to heaven, but friends and family of a Westchester veteran have been fighting to clear his last bogus speeding ticket. John J. Maffucci sued the city in January after he started getting speeding tickets from the Big Apple in the mail — even though the then 90-year-old hadn’t set foot in the five boroughs in years. But the Korean war veteran and one-time Westchester County corrections commissioner died at the age of 90 on May 12, before he could resolve the matter. So his loved ones took up the charge. “I know from first hand knowledge how...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD pilot stripped of badge after wife arrested for vaccine fraud

An NYPD pilot claims he was unjustly stripped of his gun and badge after his nurse wife was arrested for allegedly taking part in a COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme. Derin De Vuono filed a petition in New York County Supreme Court this week asking to be fully reinstated by the NYPD after he had been placed on modified duty following the arrest of his wife, Julie De Vuono, in January. Julie De Vuono, owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, was charged with forgery and offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. after she allegedly used her Long...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
128K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy