Snoop Dogg Talks About First Time In Casper [INTERVIEW, VIDEO]

The Puff Puff Pass Tour is rolling through Casper, so "Tha Doggfather", Snoop Dogg gave us the inside scoop on what's going on with him. Snoop talked about everything from an upcoming movie project, coming to Casper for the first time and hooking up with his extended family that includes Tha Dogg Pound, Warren G and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. The OG assured us, the concert will be of the hook!
Distractify

Is Steven Tyler OK? Aerosmith Cancels Tour Due to His Health

Content warning: This article addresses substance abuse. There’s no doubt that Aerosmith is one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Formed in 1970, the band is still performing over five decades later. But as of late, lead vocalist Steven Tyler, 74, hasn’t been doing so well. On Dec. 8, 2022, the band announced that it would be canceling the remainder of its 2022 Las Vegas residency due to orders from Steven's doctor.
Vibe

Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song

Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
The Guardian

Thom Bell: the musical maverick who shaped Philly soul

Thom Bell, along with Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, was part of the holy trinity of Philly soul – the lustrous, aspirational sound that bossed the US R&B charts between the peaks of Motown in the 60s and disco in the late 70s. Bell was a supremely confident, classically trained songwriter and arranger who introduced the celeste, the french horn and the harpsichord to soul music. The results were classicssuch as Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time) for the Delfonics, Back Stabbers for the O’Jays and You Make Me Feel Brand New by the Stylistics.
K2 Radio

Rock + Metal Songs That Went Viral on TikTok in 2022

Is TikTok the future of the music industry? Maybe so, as a handful of songs went viral and landed on charts they'd never touched before thanks to the video platform, which is the 6th most popular social media app in the world based on monthly average users [via DemandSage]. All...
Rolling Stone

‘SOS’ Secrets: SZA Reveals Unheard Lizzo Collaborations, Plus More Rock Songs

SZA has always incorporated plenty of guitar into her genre-hopping music, but there have been hints along the way that she might be ready for a full-on rock turn — covering Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” onstage in 2019 was the biggest clue. “I really love Blink-182,” she says in her in-depth interview on the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I really love Good Charlotte.” On her new album SOS, the big rock moment is “F2F,” which hits hard both lyrically (“I fucked him ’cause I miss you,” she sings) and musically, even if it sounds more like Avril...
Rolling Stone

See Dave Grohl, Jack Black Cover Rush’s ‘The Spirit of Radio’ for 2022 Hanukkah Sessions

Dave Grohl brought out Jack Black to perform Rush’s “The Spirit of Radio” for the seventh night of the Foo Fighters frontman and producer Greg Kurstin’s 2022 Hanukkah Sessions. The Hanukkah Sessions celebrate the music of Jewish artists, like Rush’s Geddy Lee: The bassist’s family were Holocaust survivors — including his Poland-born mother who had been at Auschwitz — before moving to Canada.  “From a very early age, I knew that my parents were Holocaust survivors. In fact, I knew that almost all my family were Holocaust survivors,” Lee told Grohl in an episode of the latter’s From Cradle to Stage...
Complex

Lana Del Rey Places Lone Billboard for Upcoming Album in Ex’s Hometown

It’s personal for Lana Del Rey. The Blue Banisters singer shared that a single billboard promoting her forthcoming album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has been placed in the hometown of her ex-boyfriend. “There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa,” Del Rey wrote on her private Instagram account, later adding in the comments, “It’s. Personal.”
sheenmagazine.com

Jody Watley WOWS Audience with ELECTRIFYING Performance At Stevie Wonder’s 24th House Full of Toys Benefit Concert at Los Angeles Microsoft Theater

Iconic singer Jody Watley WOWS audience at Stevie Wonder’s 24th House Full of Toys concert! The concertgoers received a REAL treat when Grammy winning iconic artist when she stepped out on stage and gave a surprised performance at the sold-out benefit concert on Saturday, December 17th in Los Angeles Microsoft Theater.
