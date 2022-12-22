Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Snoop Dogg Talks About First Time In Casper [INTERVIEW, VIDEO]
The Puff Puff Pass Tour is rolling through Casper, so "Tha Doggfather", Snoop Dogg gave us the inside scoop on what's going on with him. Snoop talked about everything from an upcoming movie project, coming to Casper for the first time and hooking up with his extended family that includes Tha Dogg Pound, Warren G and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. The OG assured us, the concert will be of the hook!
Is Steven Tyler OK? Aerosmith Cancels Tour Due to His Health
Content warning: This article addresses substance abuse. There’s no doubt that Aerosmith is one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Formed in 1970, the band is still performing over five decades later. But as of late, lead vocalist Steven Tyler, 74, hasn’t been doing so well. On Dec. 8, 2022, the band announced that it would be canceling the remainder of its 2022 Las Vegas residency due to orders from Steven's doctor.
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
Thom Bell: the musical maverick who shaped Philly soul
Thom Bell, along with Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, was part of the holy trinity of Philly soul – the lustrous, aspirational sound that bossed the US R&B charts between the peaks of Motown in the 60s and disco in the late 70s. Bell was a supremely confident, classically trained songwriter and arranger who introduced the celeste, the french horn and the harpsichord to soul music. The results were classicssuch as Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time) for the Delfonics, Back Stabbers for the O’Jays and You Make Me Feel Brand New by the Stylistics.
Rock + Metal Songs That Went Viral on TikTok in 2022
Is TikTok the future of the music industry? Maybe so, as a handful of songs went viral and landed on charts they'd never touched before thanks to the video platform, which is the 6th most popular social media app in the world based on monthly average users [via DemandSage]. All...
‘SOS’ Secrets: SZA Reveals Unheard Lizzo Collaborations, Plus More Rock Songs
SZA has always incorporated plenty of guitar into her genre-hopping music, but there have been hints along the way that she might be ready for a full-on rock turn — covering Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” onstage in 2019 was the biggest clue. “I really love Blink-182,” she says in her in-depth interview on the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I really love Good Charlotte.” On her new album SOS, the big rock moment is “F2F,” which hits hard both lyrically (“I fucked him ’cause I miss you,” she sings) and musically, even if it sounds more like Avril...
Brian Johnson Not Allowed to Answer Any Questions About Playing Live With AC/DC
Will Brian Johnson ever play live with AC/DC again? It turns out that is a question he is not allowed to answer, which the singer revealed in a new interview on a recent episode of "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" on Sirius XM. As it stands, the last AC/DC show...
See Dave Grohl, Jack Black Cover Rush’s ‘The Spirit of Radio’ for 2022 Hanukkah Sessions
Dave Grohl brought out Jack Black to perform Rush’s “The Spirit of Radio” for the seventh night of the Foo Fighters frontman and producer Greg Kurstin’s 2022 Hanukkah Sessions. The Hanukkah Sessions celebrate the music of Jewish artists, like Rush’s Geddy Lee: The bassist’s family were Holocaust survivors — including his Poland-born mother who had been at Auschwitz — before moving to Canada. “From a very early age, I knew that my parents were Holocaust survivors. In fact, I knew that almost all my family were Holocaust survivors,” Lee told Grohl in an episode of the latter’s From Cradle to Stage...
Complex
Lana Del Rey Places Lone Billboard for Upcoming Album in Ex’s Hometown
It’s personal for Lana Del Rey. The Blue Banisters singer shared that a single billboard promoting her forthcoming album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has been placed in the hometown of her ex-boyfriend. “There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa,” Del Rey wrote on her private Instagram account, later adding in the comments, “It’s. Personal.”
sheenmagazine.com
Jody Watley WOWS Audience with ELECTRIFYING Performance At Stevie Wonder’s 24th House Full of Toys Benefit Concert at Los Angeles Microsoft Theater
Iconic singer Jody Watley WOWS audience at Stevie Wonder’s 24th House Full of Toys concert! The concertgoers received a REAL treat when Grammy winning iconic artist when she stepped out on stage and gave a surprised performance at the sold-out benefit concert on Saturday, December 17th in Los Angeles Microsoft Theater.
Thom Bell, ‘Sound of Philadelphia’ producer, dies at 79
NEW YORK (AP) — Thom Bell, the Grammy-winning producer, writer and arranger who helped perfect the “Sound of Philadelphia” of the 1970s with the inventive, orchestral settings of such hits as the Spinners’ “I’ll Be Around” and the Stylistics’ “Betcha by Golly, Wow,” has died at age 79.
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0