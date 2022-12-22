Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath
Attorney General Garland speaks out on the Justice Department’s biggest victory in a January 6th case -- Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy. Garland vowing criminals attacking democracy will be "held accountable." It comes as the Special Counsel criminal probe intensifies, with MAGA loyalist Stephen Miller reportedly going under oath to a federal grand jury. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the DOJ action and analyzes where the wider case might go. Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal saying the Oath Keepers convictions "really do warrant a celebration for the Justice Department and for the rule of law." Dec. 1, 2022.
He Did It: Full Jan. 6 Report Scorches Trump "Crimes"
The January 6th Report drops with a roadmap for Trump charges and a push for The Department of Justice to indict the former president and his alleged coup plotters. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the 845 page report revealing the incriminating litany of bombshells against Trump, many of his aides and GOP operatives.Dec. 24, 2022.
Coup Bombshells Put Heat On Garland To Indict Trump, Says MSNBC's Melber
The January 6th Report drops with a blueprint for The Department of Justice on how to indict former president Trump and the alleged coup plotters. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber walks through the January 6th Committee’s exhaustive, meticulous mountain of evidence and how close they came to pulling off a coup that would have “ended democracy and the rule of law as we know it.” Melber says it’s time for Garland to weigh that evidence without fear or favor to the people involved. Dec. 24, 2022.
The main problem with these key Jan. 6 committee charges against Trump
The congressional select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 concluded its business Thursday, when it issued its 845-page final report. Over the course of 10 public hearings, it produced a variety of witnesses and generated reams of evidence exposing the degree to which the violence that occurred on that day would not have happened but for the actions of former President Donald Trump.
January 6 Committee report shows Trump knew he lost 2020 election
Alex Wagner shares highlights from the January 6 Committee's final report that show Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but continued to stoke every doubt and conspiracy theory he could find to avoid admitting that fact to his supporters. Dec. 24, 2022.
Trump lapses move Congress to look at boosting resources of gutted IRS
Rep. Judy Chu, member of the House Ways and Means Committee, talks with Alex Wagner about the discovery that the IRS did not conduct any audits of Donald Trump's taxes while he was in office and whether the lapse can be fully explained by a shortage of IRS resources. Dec. 24, 2022.
Rep. Gwen Moore: Getting Trump’s Taxes “was like pulling teeth”
Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that his tax returns were under audit and therefore he could not release them to the public. He then spent years fighting to keep them secret from Congress. But he finally lost that battle on two fronts -- when the Supreme Court cleared the way for the House Ways & Means Committee to obtain six years of his tax records last month, and when the Committee voted this week to release them to the public. “It was like pulling teeth,” Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin tells Ali. We now know that Donald Trump was not under audit specifically during his first two years in office, despite an IRS rule that states, “the individual tax returns for the president and the vice president are subject to mandatory review.” Says Moore, “The fact that IRS didn’t audit is a puzzler.”Dec. 24, 2022.
Former President’s Trump's tax records may be released this week
The House Ways and Means Committee announced they will release former President's Trumps tax records in the coming days. Former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst, Glenn Kirschner and Tia Mitchell, politics reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution joined MSNBC’s Richard Lui to discuss Trump’s tax returns and the lack of accountability from the IRS under his administration.Dec. 25, 2022.
Congress is finally closing an election loophole Trump exploited
Congress spent its last few days before the holidays as so many other Americans have: frantically. It was Thursday afternoon, just shy of a potential Christmas Eve shutdown, that the Senate passed an omnibus spending bill to fund the federal government through the fall of 2023. The $1.7 trillion shopping...
Rep. Stacey Plaskett: Midterms taught us ‘we want this to remain a democracy’
After the January 6th Committee released their final report and transcripts of multiple testimonies, it became very clear that the Committee is placing blame at the feet of one man: Donald Trump. Former impeachment manager and DoJ vet Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Ali “Trump has just used the Republican Party as the conveyor of what he wants to do.” He “used the frustration, the anger, this domestic hate … And harnessed it for his own good. His own purposes.”Dec. 24, 2022.
Aid groups suspend operations in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women from NGO work
Four large international aid groups have suspended their operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban announced it would ban women from working at non-governmental organizations. NBC's Ali Arouzi has details.Dec. 26, 2022.
Who received the most political attention in 2022?
The Washington Post's Philip Bump joins Morning Joe to discuss new reporting on who received the most political attention in 2022.Dec. 26, 2022.
Why 2022 was a major legislative year for the Democrats
NBC News' Josh Lederman joins Morning Joe to discuss the Democrats' top legislative achievements in 2022.Dec. 26, 2022.
Jan. 6th committee's final report influence on the GOP
Democratic pollster and former adviser to former House Speaker Paul Ryan, Fernand Amandi, and MSNBC Political Analyst Brendan Buck joined MSNBC’s Richard Lui to discuss the Jan. 6th committee final report and its impact on the future of the GOP.Dec. 25, 2022.
Trapped in the trenches of Ukraine
The New Yorker's Luke Mogelson joins Morning Joe to discuss new reporting on embedding with a unit of international volunteers along Ukraine's frontline and enduring the threat of surveillance and attack.Dec. 26, 2022.
How Joe Biden got his groove back in 2022
As the old expression goes, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” but for Joe Biden this year, there was a heck of a lot more of the former than the latter. In modern political history, few presidents have had a better second year than Biden did in 2022.
The Economist looks ahead to 2023
The Economist's Tom Standage joins Morning Joe to discuss the year ahead and why the war in Ukraine will be the major force shaping the immediate future.Dec. 26, 2022.
8yrs ago, Ukraine only had a “military on paper.” Now it’s beating back a Superpower.
By all accounts, what Ukraine has accomplished in holding back Russia is “a miracle.” “Ten months ago...Putin thought that he’d be in the middle of Kyiv celebrating a Russian Christmas,” says Terrell Jermaine Starr. A non-resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center and host of the ‘Black Diplomats’ podcast, Starr has been working and studying in Ukraine for years. “Putin doesn’t understand the Ukrainian people.” Despite Russia’s attack on key civilian infrastructure, many Ukrainians would rather freeze to death than to be forced to live under Russian rule, reports Starr. “Eight years ago Ukraine was a military on paper...Now, that they are able to fight back Russia eight years later? It’s a miracle.”Dec. 25, 2022.
Despite paroxysms on the right, midterms produced historic firsts for diversity
Jennifer McClellan, winner of a Virginia special House primary and favored to win the election as the first Black woman elected to Congress from Virginia, talks with Alex Wagner about the pace of social progress seen in U.S. elections and the reaction to that progress on the political right. Dec. 24, 2022.
