Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
National Candy Cane Day celebrates the festive candy that brings joy every year
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Candy Cane Day celebrated the festive candy that brings joy to both the young and the old every Christmas season, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The first recipe for a peppermint stick was published in 1844, but folklore suggests the sticks had been around for many...
Children's Hospital youth receive special visit from Santa Claus
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Santa Claus came early for kids at the Children's Hospital this week. "His visit brought big smiles to all- and very surprised faces to many," Children's Hospital & Medical Center said. "We're grateful for those who are generous with their time and talents, like Santa, helping to make the holiday season special and fun for patients and their families."
Music Bingo, Die Hard, fireworks, and more end 2022 with a bang
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A Die Hard marathon, music bingo, Magic Treehouse adventure, and fireworks end the year with a bang. The Down Under Lounge, 3530 Leavenworth St., is hosting a Die Hard Holiday Hangover Movie Marathon on Monday, December 26, according to the event Facebook page. The first...
Unity is celebrated on the first day of Kwanzaa as the community gathers for celebrations
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Kwanzaa is the celebration of African heritage and African American culture from December 26 through January 1 every year, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Each day of Kwanzaa represents one of seven principles of Nguzo Saba which is represented by seven candles on the Kinara. The candles...
Fire destroys popular Bellevue restaurant
A fire Friday afternoon destroyed a popular Mexican restaurant in Bellevue. Firefighters from both the Bellevue and Omaha fire departments battled the fire at Netties Mexican restaurant. Tweets from the Bellevue Fire Department asked people to avoid the area Friday afternoon. No cause for the fire has been given yet.
DCSO is asking for public's help to find missing woman
Douglas County (KPTM) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman, according to a press release. She was last seen near her home at 93rd and Redick Avenue on Thursday, December 22 around 1:00 p.m. She drives a gray 2009...
PACE supporters say investigation into group is part of 'targeted' effort against Latinos
OMAHA, Neb.—On Tuesday, federal agents served a search warrant on a building owned by the nonprofit group Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE). PACE works with youth in the community, providing athletic opportunities to families who lack the resources to do so. It was formed by the Omaha chapter of the Latino Peace Officers Association and gets funding from the city and other grants.
Alexander scores 32, Bluejays glide by DePaul for Christmas Day win
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Creighton sophomore guard Trey Alexander scored a career-high 32 points to lift his team to an 80-65 Christmas Day win over DePaul. It was the Bluejays' 17th win in a row against the Blue Demons, a streak that goes all the way back to 2015.
