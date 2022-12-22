Read full article on original website
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house and fighting the man she is dating.
Sheriff’s office: Homeowner killed during welfare check in rural Weslaco
Four law enforcement officers were placed on administrative leave after a welfare check in rural Weslaco ended with the homeowner being killed in a shooting. Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7000 block of Mile 3 ½ in rural Weslaco on Friday after neighbors reported shots were being fired inside a home while children were inside, according to a news release.
Police In Mission Investigating Deadly Hit-And-Run
Police in Mission are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead. Police say a woman was hit by a vehicle near Conway Avenue and First Street Thursday afternoon. The driver fled from the scene, and the woman died before she could be taken to the hospital.
Mission police releases photos of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
The Mission Police Department released photos of a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run. Police responded to Conway Avenue and 1st Street Thursday in reference to a woman being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Ines Maria Guerra, 79, succumbed to her injuries at the scene,...
Sheriff identifies Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies
Harlingen family speaks out after video shows student pinned down by teacher
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A family is asking for justice after a Harlingen High school student was allegedly pinned down by a teacher in a hotel room during a school trip earlier this year. The incident happened in April during a trip for a JROTC competition in Florida, and...
Cameron County Sheriff Unveils Special Needs Sticker
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is working with area families to make sure law enforcement is aware when they interact with children or adults that have special needs. The Sheriff’s Office unveiled a special sticker earlier this week meant to alert deputies and other law enforcement that someone with special needs may be inside a vehicle. The sheriff says the decals could help minimize conflict when officers come into contact with those families.
Brownsville PD saves Christmas and ‘captured’ the Grinch
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a week-long pursuit, the Brownsville Police Department has “arrested” the Grinch, just in time to save Christmas. Brownsville PD has been updating the public throughout the week on sightings of the Grinch across the city. The annual holiday pursuit of the Christmas thief has become a tradition in the department […]
Mission police continue searching for suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
The Mission Police Department continues searching for the driver of a vehicle they say struck and killed a 79-year-old woman Thursday. Ines Maria Guerra succumbed to her injuries at the scene after she was struck by a silver vehicle near Conway Avenue and 1st Street in Mission, police said. EARLIER...
McAllen PD: Duo tried to steal flan, jeans and more at Walmart with fake price tags
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested for attempting to swap out barcodes at a Walmart. Eliud Chavez and Juan Carlos Hernandez were both charged with fraud/destroy/rem/conceal price tag=$100<$750, Hidalgo County Jail Records indicate. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated the two men were spotted switching out barcodes at a McAllen Walmart. Loss […]
Police advise to properly dispose of trash after Christmas
It is Christmas Day, some people may have already opened gifts Saturday night, while most waited for Sunday. “It's trash, I mean, I usually just leave it outside. All the gifts I mean, I have no use for the box. I just leave it outside, and hopefully they pick it up on time,” Valley resident Angel Gurrola said.
Certain saltwater fishing area temporarily closed in Cameron County
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has temporarily closed saltwater fishing in certain areas of Cameron County. The closure is already in effect, and no word on exactly when it will end. The reason for the closure is that hard freezing causes fish to go to deeper areas, making them...
Edinburg PD: Two suspects wanted in connection to mail theft
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is searching for two people suspected of committing mail theft, police said. Stephanie Ballew and Daniel Lee Presas shown on surveillance committing mail theft, according to Edinburg Police Department. Presas is also wanted for parole violation and robbery, police stated. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of […]
4 indicted in human smuggling attempt involving Starr County vehicle
Four individuals, including a former Starr County employee, were officially indicted on federal human smuggling charges. Bernice Garza, the former crime victims coordinator for Starr County, was arrested and accused of using a vehicle belonging to the crime victim’s center to smuggle migrants to Houston. According to the criminal...
Edinburg woman sentenced for drunken driving, killing teen walking her dog
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman has been sentenced to state jail for driving while intoxicated, fatally hitting a teenage girl who was walking her dog. Maricela Sauceda Escobar was ordered to serve 15 years in the Texas Department of Corrections Monday, according to Hidalgo County records. Records show that Escobar was sentenced to […]
Woman gave 13-year-old weed to ‘calm down,’ documents allege
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman was arrested for giving her 13-year-old sister marijuana–after the father reported them, according to police. Abigail Gonzalez was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony, Hidalgo County jail records indicate. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details that a man contacted […]
Shooting in McAllen leaves 1 hospitalized
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking the public for information following a shooting that left one hospitalized. At 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, a caller told police that someone had been shot nearby, the McAllen Police Department stated. Officers found a wounded man at the 1900 block of Oakland Avenue, police stated. He […]
Woman flashes gun after ‘gorda’ insult in parking spot dispute, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly flashing a gun at people during an argument over a parking spot, according to police. Yolanda Anorga, 40, was taken into custody Dec. 17 on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Anorga told officers the other people had parked their […]
Power Outages Accompany Drop In Temperatures In South Texas
American Electric Power is working to restore power to thousands of South Texas customers as temperatures fall across the region. AEP reported nearly seven-thousand outages in Hidalgo County late yesterday as thermometers started to drop from the 60s into the 40s. About 36-hundred AEP customers were still without power as of midnight.
