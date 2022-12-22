Read full article on original website
Temperatures Near 70° Expected In North Alabama Soon!
Don't worry, north Alabama - by New Year's Day we'll be completely thawed out. After experiencing extremely low temperatures with the invading "arctic blast" over the Christmas weekend, temperatures are expected to go back up...and quickly. By New Year's Day, forecasters are expecting temperatures in the mid 60's. By Monday, January 2nd, temperatures are expected to be close to 70° across north Alabama. Once again, we can all sigh and say "only in Alabama!"
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Warming trend to follow cold Christmas Day
MERRY CHRISTMAS: Temperatures are mostly in the teens over the northern 2/3 of the state this Christmas morning, with 20s over South Alabama. The sky will stay sunny today; the northern third of the state remains below freezing. After another very cold night tonight, a warming trend begins tomorrow with highs in the 35-45 degree range.
wvtm13.com
Gradually warming up as we move through the week
The cold temperatures continue into Monday, but some warmer weather is not too far away! Check the video forecast for the latest. Alright, we sound like a broken record, but tonight will be another very cold night across central Alabama. Lows in most spots will be in the mid to upper teens. BUT this is the last night with widespread teens in the forecast!
Warmer weather on the way: Alabama to get back to the 60s - even 70s - in a few days
There’s hope on the horizon for those sick and tired of Alabama’s extreme cold snap. The National Weather Service sees a warming trend in the forecast, and parts of the state could be back into the 70s by Thursday. Of course that’d be south Alabama. North and central...
alabama.gov
Light Wintry Mix Or Snow Could Cause Road Impacts Today In Parts Of The State
CLANTON – Monday, 8:00 am December 26, 2022. A fast moving upper level disturbance will travel from northwest to southeast across the northern portions of the state today. Based on current radar and model data, precipitation will reach the ground as either a light rain/snow mix or all snow.
apr.org
More Alabama power outages due to winter storm Elliott
The Huntsville area is waking up to single digital temperatures and wide power outages from the bomb cyclone of arctic weather dubbed winter storm Elliott. The website poweroutages.us reports over twenty four thousand utility customers are without power this morning. That’s roughly thirteen percent of all of the Madison County homes and businesses tracked by the website. Aside from that cluster of outages, the power is out sporadically in Houston, Coosa, and Monroe Counties.
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day
Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
apr.org
TVA asks Alabama customers to reduce power usage during winter storm
The Tennessee Valley Authority sent out a Tweet for its customers during the longest frigid cold snap to hit Alabama since 1989. The nation’s largest public utility asked businesses and the public in a tweet to reduce usage as much as possible without sacrificing safety. The Tennessee Valley Authority provides electricity to ten million people in Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, also warned that there may be brief, intermittent power outages.
birminghamtimes.com
How Long Will Bitter-Cold Temps Continue to Freeze Birmingham (AL)?
Temperatures across north Alabama were between 4- and 14-degrees Friday morning as the Arctic Front arrived, with wind chills as low as minus 15 degrees. Friday was mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern two-thirds of the state. Communities north of Birmingham didn’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index remained below zero through much of the day.
Over 3,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages amid extreme cold weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As extreme cold weather makes its way across central Alabama, thousands of people are suffering from power outages. According to Alabama Power, there are currently 270 active power outages with 3,762 customers being impacted. Of those, approximately 599 of those customers are in Jefferson County. There is no word yet on […]
When does red snapper season close in Alabama?
Alabama's 2022 red snapper season is coming to a close.
Alabama nursing homes report a return to “normal” this holiday season
While health officials continue urging caution over COVID, those with Alabama's Nursing Home Association say things are much different this season than years past.
alabama.gov
Very Cold Through Monday With A Warming Trend By Late Week
CLANTON – Saturday, 8:00 am December 24, 2022. Other than some snow flurries this morning in Marshall and Morgan counties due to Lake Effect off of Wheeler Lake in northern Alabama, no precipitation is forecast through Christmas Day. An upper-level disturbance may provide a few snow flurries north of I-20 on Monday, but with a very dry atmosphere, chances are low that any precipitation will reach the ground before evaporating.
WAAY-TV
Temperatures remain below freezing through Christmas
Clear skies will proceed through the rest of this evening. Temperatures remain below freezing for a couple more days with wind chills gripping tight to values in the teens. With clear skies overhead, tonight will be bitterly cold again with "feels like" temperatures in the single digits. If you head out late to a Christmas Eve service, be certain to bundle up in layers.
Is this the best place to watch bats in Alabama?
Watch your head! If you're looking for the perfect place to watch bats in Alabama — the drive isn't too far from the Rocket City.
Arctic blast may bring more cranes to Alabama
Officials at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge say 12 endangered whooping cranes and about 15,000 sandhill cranes have already flown into the refuge near Decatur and this week’s winter weather blast could send even more of the majestic birds to Alabama. The refuge, a 35,000-acre preserve managed by the U.S....
Very cold temperatures into next week
CLANTON, Ala. – Christmas Eve (Saturday morning) will see low temperatures in the single digits near and north of I-20 north to teens along the coast. Saturday afternoon will see high temperatures from the lower 20s north to middle 30s at the coast. It will remain very cold into early next week with low temperatures Christmas Day ranging from 11-19 degrees statewide. High temperatures will range from the upper 20s north to lower 40s near the coast. Many areas of north Alabama will remain below freezing through the afternoon of the 26th, but even then only for a few hours with readings in the middle to upper 30s. Low temperatures on Tuesday (27th ) will again drop below freezing for all of the state except near the coast. Temperatures will finally begin to warm on Tuesday afternoon with highs from the 40s north to middle 50s south. Wind chill readings through Saturday morning will range from -10 to -20 degrees in the northern sections of the state and 0 to -5 degrees in both the central and southern sections.
WHNT-TV
ALDOT Working to Prepare Roads for Cold Weather
The Alabama Department of Transportation has pre-treated all major state-owned roads. The Alabama Department of Transportation has pre-treated all major state-owned roads. Some salvation army locations in Alabama are seeing significant drops in donations for their red kettle campaign this year, while others are bucking the trend. Tips for Traveling...
What is Arctic sea smoke? Freezing temperatures could bring rare weather event to Alabama
Frigid temperatures are headed to Alabama bringing with them the possibility for a rare weather event along the coast. Lows overnight Thursday are expected to fall into the single digits in north and north central Alabama with the southern part of the state seeing lows in the teens. Strong overnight winds will create wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero for north Alabama into Friday with south Alabama only climbing into the 20s to low 30s.
WAAY-TV
More than 1,500 North Alabamians still without power as extreme cold leads to record power demand
The weather outside may be frightful, but for the hundreds of North Alabamians still without power, the lack of electricity and heat inside isn't much better. Power outages left thousands across the region in the cold and dark Thursday night and Friday morning. Utility crews have been out and about, working hard to restore power to those affected, but Friday afternoon saw many still dealing with outages as the sun started to set and temperatures began to drop back into the single digits.
