I've watched for years as my older Methodist friends lost their lifelong churches to liberals supporting everything from gay marriage to women and gay ministers...only to see members offended and stop going altogether. . Many were born and baptized in these churches, worked as teachers their whole lives, brought up their children during the Great Depression, survived wars, recessions, and national political upheavals...Glad to see the over 1500 Conservative sections of the Methodist church finally stand up to the TYRANNY of those who interpret the Bible for their own purposes...Liberals will be the death of America as we have known it.

As a life long Methodist I find this a sad and tragic time for the church. The LGBTQ, etc is only one of the issues splitting the church. The radical leftist leaders and their dirty politics is a major cause of the split. As is their evilness in claiming Jesus is not the Son of God and denying He rose from the dead. The radical leftist Woke media only focuses on the LBGTQetc issue. This is a false narrative.

What Is Epiphany? The Meaning of Epiphany, How To Celebrate and When To Mark the 12th Day of Christmas

Epiphany is a meaningful time for many Christians. One of the very first holidays (also called feast days) of the year, Epiphany comes on the heels of Christmas celebrations and is a time of joy and faith. While the biblical origins of Epiphany remain relatively consistent among believers, the actual holiday itself, from the date to its name to its length, actually varies greatly. What is Epiphany and what happens on Epiphany? Find out!
Virginia restaurant refuses to serve Christian group

A Virginia restaurant canceled a reservation for an event hosted by a conservative Christian group. According to the restaurant’s Instagram account, the group is a “political organization that seeks to deprive women and LGBTQ+ persons of their basic rights.” NBC News’ Danny Cevallos reports on how this controversy comes as the Supreme Court is hearing a case of a web designer refusing to create sites for same-sex couples. Dec. 9, 2022.
Christian group recently had a reservation canceled same-day- Say it was due to the group's well-known religious beliefs

Metzger Bar and Butchery recently canceled the reservation of a Christian group with well-known religious beliefs against marriage between the same genders and abortion rights. The faith-based group, the Family Foundation, is a conservative Christian organization that felt that the restaurant's decision not to serve their party because of the group's religious and political views was "alarming and disgraceful." [i]
Seeking Christ in our Christmas traditions

Prophets and apostles have taught us to always seek Christ “but especially at this time of the year — Christmas.” Years ago our family spent an entire Christmas season attempting to do this. We decided that year to “put on” our spiritual eyes and ears to see...
Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite a megachurch surge

Story at a glance Church membership, church attendance and belief in God all declined during the pandemic years, survey data suggest, accelerating decadeslong trends away from organized worship.    At least one-fifth of Americans today embrace no religion at all. Researchers call them “nones.”   A similar share tell pollsters they do not believe in God, an all-time high. The lone, striking countertrend is a steep rise…
English bishop pushes back at rewritten ‘woke’ Christmas carol sung at ‘inclusive’ church

An English bishop is pushing back after a church choir sang a “woke” version of a popular Christmas carol injecting LGBT and “inclusive” language into the song.  “God rest you queer and questioning, your anxious hearts be still,” a line of the amended U.S. version of “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen” sung by the All Saints with Holy Trinity choir in Loughborough, England, said, according to The Express, with another saying, “God rest you also, women, who by men have been erased. Through history ignored and scorned, defiled and displaced.” Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Catholic Archbishop of Westminster, took issue with the amended version of the...

