I've watched for years as my older Methodist friends lost their lifelong churches to liberals supporting everything from gay marriage to women and gay ministers...only to see members offended and stop going altogether. . Many were born and baptized in these churches, worked as teachers their whole lives, brought up their children during the Great Depression, survived wars, recessions, and national political upheavals...Glad to see the over 1500 Conservative sections of the Methodist church finally stand up to the TYRANNY of those who interpret the Bible for their own purposes...Liberals will be the death of America as we have known it.
As a life long Methodist I find this a sad and tragic time for the church. The LGBTQ, etc is only one of the issues splitting the church. The radical leftist leaders and their dirty politics is a major cause of the split. As is their evilness in claiming Jesus is not the Son of God and denying He rose from the dead. The radical leftist Woke media only focuses on the LBGTQetc issue. This is a false narrative.
Comments / 24