WNEM
Police: Driver loses control, hits patrol car working scene of crash
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are continuing to encourage drivers to slow down and move over for first responders as road conditions remain slick. The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said Sunday morning one officer was responding to a crash on southbound I-75 when another driver lost control and struck the patrol vehicle.
WNEM
MSP trooper suffers minor injuries after vehicle is struck, road conditions still deteriorating
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan State Police trooper suffered minor injuries after his vehicle was struck Friday night as strong winds and ice made road conditions treacherous for motorists and first responders alike. Lt. Kim Vetter, Michigan State Police public information officer for the third district, said the...
abc12.com
One dead in Flint Township shooting
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-75 in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, MI – Southbound I-75 is closed at Westside Saginaw Road (M-84) due to several crashes, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. Several vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound I-75 between the 159 mile marker and 157 mile marker, central dispatch said in a Facebook post Friday, Dec. 23.
wsgw.com
Fatal Hemlock Crash Possibly Intentional, Victim Identified
A Saginaw County crash on Wednesday may have been deliberate according to a Richland Township police investigation. Around 7:30 a.m., 33-year-old Jodie Charvat was driving a white SUV in southern Midland County when she crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming state police patrol vehicle, which avoided a crash. The trooper followed the SUV and put out a call, which was answered by a Richland Township police officer. According to police, Charvat’s vehicle also nearly collided head on with the second officer’s vehicle, though he swerved to prevent a crash. Charvat’s vehicle then struck a second SUV head on about a mile down the road. Charvat was killed at the scene. The 39-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
WNEM
Police investigate deadly shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near Flint
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old man was killed and another was hospitalized after the two allegedly shot each other Friday night, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23, officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane, just west of Flint.
WNEM
Southbound I-75 closed in Bay Co. due to crash
WNEM
Water main break leads to icy roads
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to a water main break on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24 in Bridgeport Twp. It happened at the corner of Dixie Highway and Curtis Road. The TV5 news crew on the scene reported that the roads and powerlines near the break were...
wsgw.com
Man Wounded in Early Morning Saginaw Township Shooting
A 36-year-old man was shot Friday morning in Saginaw Township. Police responded to the 4400 block of State St. around 12:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired. They found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, lying on the floor in a common breezeway of the building. He was taken to a local hospital where he was initially in critical condition, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
abc12.com
Police: Man arrested in Saginaw Township shooting
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP (WJRT) - Saginaw Township police said a man was in custody after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex. Officers were called out around 12:15 a.m. Friday to reports of gunfire at the Poplar Apartments on State Street. They found a man with a gunshot wound laying...
abc12.com
New details released on a deadly car crash in Hemlock as two police cars were nearly hit
Snowstorm leads to traffic crashes, knocks out power for hundreds in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Mid-Michigan’s first snowstorm of the winter season led to slick roads that may have prompted more than a dozen traffic crash in Genesee County, while knocking out power to others across the region, according to officials. About 2 inches of snow was reported at...
wfft.com
I-75 closed in two areas of Mid-Michigan after crashes
WILX-TV
Lansing Police in search of 84-year-old man missing since Thursday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are searching for an 84-year-old Alfredo Perez-Mendoza who was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday heading to Horrocks Farm Market in Delta Township. Perez-Mendoza, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 170 pounds, and could be wearing a blue coat and khaki pants. He...
Injured swan stuck to frozen lake saved by Oakland County Sheriff's Office
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An injured swan stuck frozen to ice in an Orion Township lake for more than 24 hours was rescued by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team on Thursday. Residents saw the swan in Voorheis Lake Wednesday and called for help when they saw the swan still there on Thursday. The Lake Orion Fire Department asked for assistance from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to rescue the swan.At about 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, the sheriff's office used its Hovercraft to break the ice around the swan to try and clear the area to allow the swan to swim, but the swan was unable to free itself.The rescue team then used a blanket to cover the swan's head and removed it from the lake.Officials say the swan had an injured leg and was turned over to Oakland County Animal Control to care for its injuries.
WTRF
Mom arrested, allegedly sent harassing and ‘mean’ texts to her daughter and boyfriend
MICHIGAN (WTRF) — After months of harassing text messages to her daughter and boyfriend, a Michigan woman is arrested, according to a report by NBCNews. Caught up in sending the messages, 42 year old Kendra Gail Licari, of Mount Pleasant was charged with two counts of stalking a minor and two counts of communicating with another to commit a crime, investigators at the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office stated.
Woman bound over in Flint shooting that left 28-year-old woman dead
FLINT, MI – The woman charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Yanisha Monique Edwards in August 2021 has been bound over to circuit court to stand trial. Genesee County District Judge David G. Guinn, on Thursday, Dec. 22, ruled there was enough evidence to show probable cause against Deaisha Keishon-Janee Fisher.
WNEM
Officials: Several residents without water due to main break
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials said that several mid-Michigan residents remain without water as crews continue to repair a break on a private line. The city of Owosso said Saturday that it has been investigating a water main break discovered on a line owned by the Steam Railroading Institute. Officials...
WILX-TV
Driver arrested in Brighton found in possession of large amounts of marijuana
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) stopped a vehicle in on Tuesday around 6:10 p.m. for texting while driving. The investigation found the driver in possession of large amounts of marijuana, THC wax, vape pens and cartridges, mushrooms, and scales. The driver was arrested and taken to Livingston...
