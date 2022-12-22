Editor’s note: This story is an update of one that ran in 2013. Read the original here. Many of our American society’s most enduring Christmas traditions come from the Victorian Age. Our idea of Santa Claus, the giver of gifts, became fully imagined in the 19th century. From mid-century England we got Dickens’ London, with its top hats and tail coats, Christmas dinner and Tiny Tim. From Scrooge, Marley and the ghosts we had the quintessential example of greed and stinginess being redeemed into charity and giving by the miracle of love, family and friends. Our European Christmas traditions continue with carols, music and decorated Christmas trees, a Teutonic tradition made popular by Queen Victoria and her German-born Prince Albert. And then we added some American traditions of our own.

