Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
NASDAQ
Best Value Stocks To Buy For 2023? 3 To Watch
Value stocks are those that are believed to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. This can be due to a variety of reasons. For example, a temporary downturn in the company’s performance, a lack of investor interest, or simply because the market is not properly valuing the company’s future potential. As a result, value investors believe that these stocks have the potential to significantly appreciate in value over time as the market catches up to their true worth.
NASDAQ
Apple Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the household name to end all household names. The iPhone maker has been around for decades, growing into the most valuable stock on the market with a market cap of $2.1 trillion. That's a 13-digit number, folks. Not every investor owns Apple shares, though it's safe...
NASDAQ
3 EV Stocks That Could Run Hot as Tesla Falls to 52-Week Low
As Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has gotten battered in 2022 — it’s down nearly 66% year-to-date — investors have begun to look around for better electric vehicle (EV) stocks to buy. Don’t get me wrong, almost all EV stocks are down in 2022, but Tesla was, and still...
NASDAQ
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying in January 2023
Economic uncertainty, high inflation, and rising interest rates could keep the equity market volatile. However, investors can still earn a high yield from dividend stocks. Using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar, we have zeroed in on three high-yield dividend stocks with ex-dividend dates in January. All these stocks offer a yield of over 6%. Let’s begin.
NASDAQ
Good Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 Hydrogen Stocks In Focus
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, hydrogen stocks have been gaining attention in recent years. This is due to the increasing demand for alternative energy sources. As a result, investors are looking for ways to capitalize on the potential of hydrogen-based technologies and projects. For the uninitiated, hydrogen...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts See Scorpio Tankers (STNG) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
NASDAQ
2 No-Brainer Turnaround Stocks to Buy for 2023
There's no question about it: 2022 has been a wipeout for the stock market. With just a few days left in the calendar, 10 out of the 11 market sectors are down for the year, with energy being the lone exception. Inflation and rising interest rates torched the stock market...
NASDAQ
BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
NASDAQ
FXI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: FXI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.26, changing hands as high as $29.30 per share. iShares China Large-Cap shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Insiders Buy the Holdings of KRE ETF
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB), which makes up 0.40% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks May Move To The Upside In Early Trading
(RTTNews) - With trading resuming following the long Christmas weekend, stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 196 points. Early buying interest may be generated in...
NASDAQ
3 Under-$10 Technology Stocks Wall Street Analysts Recommend
Technology stocks have delivered an uncharacteristically sluggish performance in 2022. A tech-focused exchange-traded fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 28.4% and lagged the S&P 500 by 7.8% this year through Dec 22. Wall Street analysts expect the plunge in technology stocks this year to give way to a...
NASDAQ
Better Buy for 2023: Dutch Bros or Black Rifle?
Since the start of the millennium, Starbucks stock is up an astounding 3,000%. In short, it's possible for coffee stocks to bring life-changing returns. And that's probably why investors are curious about Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) and Black Rifle Coffee Company (NYSE: BRCC). Both have been public for 15 months or less, meaning those who buy today are getting in early.
NASDAQ
Want Unstoppable Stocks for 2023 and Beyond? Focus on Competitive Advantages
Competitive strategy is about being different. It means deliberately choosing a different set of activities to deliver a unique mix of value. -- Michael E. Porter. Business students, or at least business students of a certain age, will recognize the name Michael E. Porter, because he penned a seminal business book, Competitive Strategy: Techniques for Analyzing Industries and Competitors, first published in 1980 and recently in its 60th printing.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/25/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in...
NASDAQ
Why You Should Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does
A common theme among value-oriented investors is that you have to buy when others are fearful. That is exactly the situation today with 3M (NYSE: MMM), which has seen its stock trend largely lower since 2018. If you have the stomach to take a contrarian stance, however, now could be a great time to add this stock to your portfolio.
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 12/27/2022: XLE, USO, UNG, ACDC, GE, NINE
Energy stocks were rising pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) and the United States Oil Fund (USO) were up more than 0.6%. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), meanwhile, was up 3%. Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.7% at $80.12 per...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after China relaxes COVID curbs
Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday after China further relaxed its COVID-19 curbs by scrapping quarantine rule for inbound travelers, while a slump in Tesla shares were set to pressure Nasdaq. Beijing's move comes after three years of zero-tolerance measures have battered...
Comments / 0