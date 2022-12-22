Related
Reform Austin (RA) was created to inform Texans about politics and politicians. We produce high-quality investigative reporting and news analysis from a network of local correspondents to engage readers about what goes on behind the doors of our state Capitol through our daily news site, Reform Austin News. Reform Austin is dedicated to increasing public awareness regarding the use of tax dollars and the policies that shape everyday life in Texas. We provide independent reporting for a better Texas and are focused on long-form, investigative and enterprise stories. We believe that a story doesn’t always have to be written to be effective. We embrace a multi-platform, digital-first, engagement-driven approach to journalism for all audiences. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.https://www.reformaustin.org/
