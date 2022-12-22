ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Little Apple Post

State recycling fracking wastewater to ease looming water shortage

Fracked wells in West Texas don’t just produce petroleum. Much more than anything else, they spit up salty, mucky water. Typically, companies have discarded that fluid, hundreds of millions of gallons per day, by injecting it back underground, occasionally causing small earthquakes. But as water becomes more scarce, they’re beginning to reconsider.
dallasexpress.com

The Christmas Capital of Texas

With Christmas right around the corner, Texans should be aware of the Christmas capital found in the Lone Star state. Over a decade ago, Grapevine was declared the Christmas Capital of Texas by the state senate, according to Southern Living. The North Texas city is not far from Dallas. Grapevine...
KLST/KSAN

Thick and rich, Champurrado is a warming tradition in South Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The countdown to Christmas for many Texans means reuniting with family, tasty foods and traditions. Aside from tamales and posole, a cold-weather, holiday staple for many in South Texas is champurrado. What is champurrado? The term champurrado itself means to mix random things. Melissa Guerra, a Texas food historian and PBS […]
Houston Chronicle

New Austin tower will take crown of Texas' tallest building from Houston

Since its completion in 1982, the 75-story JPMorgan Chase Tower on Travis Street in downtown Houston has stood as the tallest building in Texas—an honor that will soon be taken from the Bayou City thanks to a new skyscraper currently under construction in downtown Austin. As first reported by...
chartattack.com

An Employers Guide To Texas Workers Compensation

If you are an employer in Texas and want to know more about the worker’s compensation laws in place, then you have come to the right place. Understanding these regulations is essential for keeping your business compliant and ensuring that any of your employees who suffer from a workplace-related injury or illness receive coverage for their medical expenses and lost wages.
dallasexpress.com

Your Guide to Texas Christmas Traditions

Texas may not be the snowiest place on earth, but what it lacks in flurries, it makes up for with Christmas spirit. The Lone Star State goes big this time of the year with Christmas traditions you may not find elsewhere. Celebrations. Texas is home to countless activities and events...
austinnews.net

Roundup: Thousands of residents in U.S. Texas off power amid Arctic blast

HOUSTON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people were without power as the Arctic blast rushed into the south-central U.S. state of Texas on Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures expected to last through Christmas. As of 11:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday (0600 GMT Friday), more than 91,500 customers lost power,...
US105

Game On! Houston, Texas Airport Presses Start On New Amenity

Air travel can just be the worst sometimes can't it? Flights change gates, people are generally a little more short tempered. sometimes even the little ones are just crying all the time due to various reasons. So for this reason, sometimes we need a little bit of a break during our time in the airport.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as we all as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
fox38corpuschristi.com

Texas Parks and Wildlife temporarily shutting down fishing along coast

TEXAS - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is temporarily shutting down fishing along the Texas coast. The department said the freezing temperatures can make the fish vulnerable and fishing under these conditions could cause populations to drop drastically. They estimate that this could be a potential loss that would take years to regain.
MySanAntonio

Rig activity rises in Permian Basin, across Texas

Drilling activity rose across the board, rising in the US, Texas and the Permian Basin for the week ending Dec. 22. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes, which has released its weekly rig count since the 1940s, said Thursday – early because of the Christmas holiday – the US rig count rose three to 779, the first rise in four weeks. The count is 193 rigs or 33% higher than the 586 reported last December.
KSAT 12

TribCast: What happens in Texas if Title 42 lifts?

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Uriel about federal immigration policy and the migrant crisis in El Paso.
KENS 5

Sid Miller speaks on livestock safety amid statewide freeze

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, KVUE spoke with Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller about the effects this weather could have on livestock across the state. He said that when it gets extremely cold, he has faith that Texas farmers will go above and beyond to take care of their livestock.
