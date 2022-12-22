ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Fatal Hemlock Crash Possibly Intentional, Victim Identified

A Saginaw County crash on Wednesday may have been deliberate according to a Richland Township police investigation. Around 7:30 a.m., 33-year-old Jodie Charvat was driving a white SUV in southern Midland County when she crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming state police patrol vehicle, which avoided a crash. The trooper followed the SUV and put out a call, which was answered by a Richland Township police officer. According to police, Charvat’s vehicle also nearly collided head on with the second officer’s vehicle, though he swerved to prevent a crash. Charvat’s vehicle then struck a second SUV head on about a mile down the road. Charvat was killed at the scene. The 39-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
34K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy