Catholic school sues, says civil rights law with LGBTQ protections prevents practicing faith
A Grand Rapids parish is suing the state because it contends it cannot operate consistent with its Catholic beliefs since the Michigan Supreme Court interpreted civil rights law to include protections for LGBTQ people. The state has forced Sacred Heart of Jesus and its school, Sacred Heart Academy, to make...
AG Nessel: Kent County investment advisor accused of embezzling from clients
A Kent County investment advisor is accused of stealing $260,000 from his clients, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday.
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
Detroit News
A Christmas wish come true: Michigan couple adopts own kids in time for holidays
Grand Rapids — As Christmas arrives with all its gifts and festivities, Tammy and Jordan Myers of Grand Rapids will be celebrating the biggest present of all: finally being named the legal parents of all three of their biological children, including twins Eames and Ellison, who were born in 2020.
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
Spectrum Health to close multiple West Michigan locations due to winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has announced that it will be closing multiple locations in West Michigan over the holiday weekend due to a severe winter storm that is expected to pass through. Spectrum, soon to be permanently renamed Corewell Health, says that Hospitals, surgical services and urgent...
MDOT traffic cameras show blizzard’s impact on motorists across Michigan
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer activates emergency operations center in response to blizzard. Following the arrival of a major winter storm, road conditions are extremely dicey Friday, Dec. 23. Michigan Department of Transportation road cameras show poor travel conditions, especially in West Michigan along the Lake Michigan shoreline, according to the National...
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
WWMTCw
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
YAHOO!
Arrest leads to check cashing scam investigation in Northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN — An investigation is underway across several Northern Michigan cities after a man was arrested for attempting to cash a fraudulent check in Wexford County. On Thursday, Dec. 15, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was called to the 4Front Credit Union in Haring...
michiganradio.org
Blizzard shuts down roads and highways as snow flies and temperatures drop in Michigan
Several stretches of state and interstate highways were closed Friday afternoon and evening in Michigan as vehicles slid off roadways and authorities warned of worsening weather conditions. Michigan State Police shut down a section of I-94 in Berrien County and US-131 in Allegan County Friday afternoon because of crashes, including...
wsgw.com
Fatal Hemlock Crash Possibly Intentional, Victim Identified
A Saginaw County crash on Wednesday may have been deliberate according to a Richland Township police investigation. Around 7:30 a.m., 33-year-old Jodie Charvat was driving a white SUV in southern Midland County when she crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming state police patrol vehicle, which avoided a crash. The trooper followed the SUV and put out a call, which was answered by a Richland Township police officer. According to police, Charvat’s vehicle also nearly collided head on with the second officer’s vehicle, though he swerved to prevent a crash. Charvat’s vehicle then struck a second SUV head on about a mile down the road. Charvat was killed at the scene. The 39-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Gas prices continue to fall, but will it last?
Gas stations across the country have seen a fall in prices at the pump as we approach the holiday weekend and Michigan is no exception.
abc12.com
New details released on a deadly car crash in Hemlock as two police cars were nearly hit
The first sign of trouble came in Midland County, where a Michigan State Police trooper had to avoid a crash. Two police cars nearly hit before deadly head-on crash near Hemlock. The first indication of trouble was in Midland County, where a Michigan State Police trooper's patrol car was almost...
